Florida football: Billy Napier says why Anthony Richardson isn’t running
The sentiment was the same for many Florida football fans on Saturday:. “Enough with the trick plays Burt! Run the dang ball!”. Florida was able to run at will against USF with Montrell Johnson, Trevor Etienne, and Nay’Quan Wright. Noticeably absent from the run parade was QB Anthony Richardson, who was credited with seven rushes for 24 yards.
995qyk.com
Florida’s Coolest Brewery Is Right Down The Street
Florida’s Coolest Brewery Is Right Down The Street. Website Tripstodiscover.com did the leg work, looking for the coolest breweries in each state. Now we know what Florida’s coolest brewery is. It’s a rough job, having to do all that research. They know there are so many beer lovers out there who really know their stuff. Their list, however, includes more than the glass of suds. Tripstodiscover.com also took a closer look at what each brewery has to offer. There are 50 breweries on the list, but we’re just concerned with finding out which Florida brewery made the list. Tampa Bay, you’re in luck. It’s right here in our backyard. The Florida brewery that earned the honor of coolest is Cigar City Brewing.
995qyk.com
Florida Has 3 Of The Worst Traffic Spots In The US
Living in Tampa Bay, we know how bad traffic is. Another study has come out and shows that Florida has three of the worst traffic spots in the US. According to the study done by INRIX, they found that the average American driver lost 36 hours due to congestion. The number crunchers at INRIX gathered plenty of data from different sources and came up with the most congested roads in the US:
thatssotampa.com
Smashburger expanding with 15 new locations in Tampa
Open wide because Smashburger is planning a huge expansion in the Tampa area. Those perfectly caramelized patties have tantalized the taste buds of fast casual diners across the country. Tampa remains a major target market for restaurants, so it’s no surprise Smashburger is looking to increase its footprint here in Florida.
Florida pays another $950K to aviation company that flew migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
BRADENTON, Fla. — Just days after two planes carrying migrants arrived at Martha's Vineyard at Gov. Ron DeSantis' direction, state records show another payment has been made to the same Oregon-based aviation company. The governor's office has not confirmed whether the funds will be used for additional flights out...
wuft.org
Florida Bar Exam scores announced, with UF having second-best passage rate
The Florida Bar announced its passage rate on Monday for the July 2022 bar exam, and the University of Florida Levin College of Law maintained its recent steady scores. At UF a passing rate of 80% has been the standard in the past few cycles. With the most recent test, 78.7% of UF’s students passed the exam, as compared to the statewide average passing rate of 64.4%. Florida International University had the highest mark this round with 81.2%.
Mysuncoast.com
Team USA wins the World Cup in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The crowd was filled with fans waving flags and chanting as Team USA won the 30th U-18 Baseball World Cup. The World Baseball Cup is an international competition of the best 18-year-old and under baseball players in the world. Sunday was the finale and Team USA kept the trophy right here in Sarasota.
Tropical Storm Gaston forms in the Atlantic
The National Hurricane Center reported that Tropical Depression 8 has formed in the Atlantic Tuesday.
fox13news.com
University of Tampa student shot, killed getting into wrong car identified as New Yorker
TAMPA, Fla. - A University of Tampa student who lost his life early Saturday morning as he tried to enter a man’s car has been identified as Carson Senfield. Investigators say Senfield had been hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to his home near the 1000 block of W Arch St. around 1 a.m.
Mysuncoast.com
DeSantis proposes new sales tax exemptions on a host of items
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSanis announced a proposal for a new round of sales tax exemptions Tuesday, on items including diapers and strollers, pet food and medical supplies and equipment. Speaking in Bradenton, DeSantis announced the new tax breaks, some of them permanent and others temporary. “I’m proud...
Bay News 9
Save the Howard Frankland? One man says it’s possible
TAMPA, Fla. - As construction on the new Howard Frankland Bridge continues, some are asking what will happen to the old one. In fact, one Tampa man is hoping to save the bridge from planned demolition. What You Need To Know. Neil Cosentino of Tampa believes the Howard Frankland Bridge...
Tampa Bay News Wire
The Tampa Edition Sets a New Standard of Sophisticated Luxury in Tampa and the World
Unlike other 24-hour gateway cities, Tampa has always flown very quietly and confidently under the radar. Its understated and simple approach to life resulting in an authenticity and realness that its residents proudly say distinguishes it from all other great cities. But, with a growing reputation as a culinary hotspot, world-class shopping, a collection of great museums, a very progressive nightlife scene and unparalleled sports teams including recent Stanley Cup and Super Bowl champions, Tampa’s time has come, alongside a paradigm-shifting transformative masterwork that will change the very heartbeat of the city and move its center to a new place.
WCJB
CVS worker, customer attacked by man yelling ‘F--- Joe Biden’
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A repeat offender is on ice after officers say he attacked a CVS worker getting ice cream while yelling about President Joe Biden on Sunday night. According to the arrest report, David Frick, 29, of Tampa, walked into the backroom of a CVS Store on West University Avenue around 6 p.m.
Tampa's Alessi Bakery rolls back prices to celebrate 110th birthday
Tampa's Alessi Bakery rolls back prices this weekend with macaroons for 49 cents and eclairs for 59 cents to celebrate its 110th birthday.
floridapolitics.com
Joe Henderson: As Andrew Warren’s case drags on, we’ve seen this movie before
Andrew Warren's bid to get his job back as Hillsborough State Attorney hits a roadblock. The decision by Federal District Judge Robert Hinkle on Monday to deny Andrew Warren’s request for immediate reinstatement as Hillsborough County’s State Attorney is logical. Had he immediately reinstated Warren, Hinkle correctly ruled...
suncoastnews.com
Tarpon Springs pushes to have say on Pasco’s Anclote River Park project
TARPON SPRINGS — City commissioners on Sept. 13 voted 5-0 to authorize the city attorney to seek to establish the city as an affected party in the proposed plan to build a 22,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor restaurant in Anclote River Park in Holiday. The city attorney is to contact Pasco County...
WATCH: Tampa police officer almost crashes with 2 wrong-way cars
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police officer heading eastbound on the Selmon Expressway almost crashed with two other cars traveling in the wrong direction of the 78th Street ramp exit at 2:34 a.m. Sunday, authorities say. While driving on the exit, officer Scott Van Treese swerved his patrol car...
Major Tampa murder trial ends suddenly with surprise guilty plea
James Hanson is on trial for bank robbery, carjacking, and murder for a series of crimes in August 2019
New pizza restaurant Colony Grill opens in Midtown Tampa
The Connecticut-based restaurant is known for its thin crust pies topped with spicy oil.
Bay News 9
Former "Gecko Queen" squeezed by Gulfport rent prices
GULFPORT, Fla. — Skyrocketing rent prices have been hitting Gulfport residents hard, which includes the former "Gecko Queen" who recently agreed to a more than $500 per month increase to stay in her home. "It gives me another year to get prepared," said Elizabeth Hendricks, 58, Gulfport Gecko Queen...
