Tampa, FL

995qyk.com

Florida’s Coolest Brewery Is Right Down The Street

Florida’s Coolest Brewery Is Right Down The Street. Website Tripstodiscover.com did the leg work, looking for the coolest breweries in each state. Now we know what Florida’s coolest brewery is. It’s a rough job, having to do all that research. They know there are so many beer lovers out there who really know their stuff. Their list, however, includes more than the glass of suds. Tripstodiscover.com also took a closer look at what each brewery has to offer. There are 50 breweries on the list, but we’re just concerned with finding out which Florida brewery made the list. Tampa Bay, you’re in luck. It’s right here in our backyard. The Florida brewery that earned the honor of coolest is Cigar City Brewing.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Florida Has 3 Of The Worst Traffic Spots In The US

Living in Tampa Bay, we know how bad traffic is. Another study has come out and shows that Florida has three of the worst traffic spots in the US. According to the study done by INRIX, they found that the average American driver lost 36 hours due to congestion. The number crunchers at INRIX gathered plenty of data from different sources and came up with the most congested roads in the US:
FLORIDA STATE
thatssotampa.com

Smashburger expanding with 15 new locations in Tampa

Open wide because Smashburger is planning a huge expansion in the Tampa area. Those perfectly caramelized patties have tantalized the taste buds of fast casual diners across the country. Tampa remains a major target market for restaurants, so it’s no surprise Smashburger is looking to increase its footprint here in Florida.
TAMPA, FL
wuft.org

Florida Bar Exam scores announced, with UF having second-best passage rate

The Florida Bar announced its passage rate on Monday for the July 2022 bar exam, and the University of Florida Levin College of Law maintained its recent steady scores. At UF a passing rate of 80% has been the standard in the past few cycles. With the most recent test, 78.7% of UF’s students passed the exam, as compared to the statewide average passing rate of 64.4%. Florida International University had the highest mark this round with 81.2%.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Team USA wins the World Cup in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The crowd was filled with fans waving flags and chanting as Team USA won the 30th U-18 Baseball World Cup. The World Baseball Cup is an international competition of the best 18-year-old and under baseball players in the world. Sunday was the finale and Team USA kept the trophy right here in Sarasota.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

DeSantis proposes new sales tax exemptions on a host of items

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSanis announced a proposal for a new round of sales tax exemptions Tuesday, on items including diapers and strollers, pet food and medical supplies and equipment. Speaking in Bradenton, DeSantis announced the new tax breaks, some of them permanent and others temporary. “I’m proud...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Save the Howard Frankland? One man says it’s possible

TAMPA, Fla. - As construction on the new Howard Frankland Bridge continues, some are asking what will happen to the old one. In fact, one Tampa man is hoping to save the bridge from planned demolition. What You Need To Know. Neil Cosentino of Tampa believes the Howard Frankland Bridge...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

The Tampa Edition Sets a New Standard of Sophisticated Luxury in Tampa and the World

Unlike other 24-hour gateway cities, Tampa has always flown very quietly and confidently under the radar. Its understated and simple approach to life resulting in an authenticity and realness that its residents proudly say distinguishes it from all other great cities. But, with a growing reputation as a culinary hotspot, world-class shopping, a collection of great museums, a very progressive nightlife scene and unparalleled sports teams including recent Stanley Cup and Super Bowl champions, Tampa’s time has come, alongside a paradigm-shifting transformative masterwork that will change the very heartbeat of the city and move its center to a new place.
TAMPA, FL
WCJB

CVS worker, customer attacked by man yelling ‘F--- Joe Biden’

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A repeat offender is on ice after officers say he attacked a CVS worker getting ice cream while yelling about President Joe Biden on Sunday night. According to the arrest report, David Frick, 29, of Tampa, walked into the backroom of a CVS Store on West University Avenue around 6 p.m.
TAMPA, FL
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bay News 9

Former "Gecko Queen" squeezed by Gulfport rent prices

GULFPORT, Fla. — Skyrocketing rent prices have been hitting Gulfport residents hard, which includes the former "Gecko Queen" who recently agreed to a more than $500 per month increase to stay in her home. "It gives me another year to get prepared," said Elizabeth Hendricks, 58, Gulfport Gecko Queen...
GULFPORT, FL

