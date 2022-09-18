Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Kyle Larson deal leaves one Hendrick seat open
There is just one Hendrick Motorsports driver without a contact beyond the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season following Kyle Larson’s new deal. Hendrick Motorsports announced Friday that reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and primary sponsor HendrickCars.com have signed contract extensions that run through the 2026 season. The...
Look: NASCAR Announced Significant Suspension Tuesday
On Tuesday afternoon NASCAR announced a significant penalty for the Team Penske No. 12 crew. In a statement released today, NASCAR assessed the crew a penalty for a lost wheel during last Saturday’s Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. "Ryan Blaney headed to pit road in the 93rd...
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Legendary NASCAR Star
Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been retired for several years now, though he maintains a close relationship to the sport. The legendary NASCAR driver still races every once in a while, as it's a family affair for the Earnhardts. Dale Jr. has been married to his wife, Amy, for several years...
NASCAR World Reacts To Joe Gibbs' Big Decision
NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs is making a big move as we head deeper into the Cup Series playoff race. The former NFL head coach turned NASCAR owner is swapping his team's pit crews. "Joe Gibbs Racing is swapping the over-the-wall pit crews for Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin starting at Texas," Bob Pockrass reported on Monday.
NFL・
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
ETOnline.com
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
23XI Racing President Gets Salty and Fires Back at Fans Suggesting Joe Gibbs Racing Wanted Bubba Wallace to Return to Race and Eliminate Kyle Busch From Playoffs
When Bubba Wallace returned to the track at Bristol from steering problems, some fans suggested it was a sinister move by JGR to eliminate Kyle Busch from the playoffs. The 23XI Racing president fired back. The post 23XI Racing President Gets Salty and Fires Back at Fans Suggesting Joe Gibbs Racing Wanted Bubba Wallace to Return to Race and Eliminate Kyle Busch From Playoffs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs: Four Drivers Eliminated at Bristol, Round of 12 Set
Saturday night was a wild one at Bristol Motor Speedway. Now we know the NASCAR… The post NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs: Four Drivers Eliminated at Bristol, Round of 12 Set appeared first on Outsider.
thecomeback.com
NASCAR penalizes playoff driver for Bristol infraction
Ryan Blaney is paying a high price for a pit stop gone bad during Saturday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway. NASCAR announced Tuesday it has suspended Team Penske crew chief Jonathan Hassler, jackman Graham Stoddard and rear tire changer Zachary Price for the next four races, for a rules violation. The No. 12 Ford lost a wheel early in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Blaney’s left-rear wheel came loose and rolled down pit road as he left his pit stall after a stop on lap 93.
thecomeback.com
IndyCar team owner interested in Kyle Busch for Indianapolis 500
When Kyle Busch announced he will be driving the #8 for Richard Childress Racing, the NASCAR Cup Series champion expressed an interest in racing the Indianapolis 500. Thanks to him moving over to Chevrolet, Busch said it’s in his RCR contract that he can race at Indy with a Chevy IndyCar team and put out a call saying, “By all means, any IndyCar teams that are Chevrolet, call me up.”
NASCAR Penalty Report: September 2022 (Bristol Motor Speedway)
Bristol Motor Speedway penalty report; Three suspended for four races. On Saturday night, the NASCAR Cup Series took the green in Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway hosted the playoff elimination event. View the NASCAR penalty report from Bristol Motor Speedway below. On lap 93, Ryan Blaney hit...
Breaking It Down: What happened at Bristol, but more importantly, WHY?
Our Austin Dickey has some great perspective on why another non-playoff driver won, as well as stars like Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch were both eliminated from the playoffs.
FOX Sports
Column: Childress gets last laugh in snatching Kyle Busch
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch pulled into the Bristol Motor Speedway garage with a blown engine, effectively ending his storied tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing at 15 seasons. Sure, there’s still seven races remaining before Busch turns in the keys to the No. 18 Toyota. But two blown...
NBC Sports
NASCAR Power Rankings: Elliott rises after Buescher wins at Bristol
The most unpredictable season in NASCAR history continued at Bristol on Saturday night. For the third straight race, a driver outside of the playoffs won – the first time in history that that has happened. This time it was Chris Buescher, snapping a 222-race winless streak for his second career victory.
NASCAR TV Ratings: September 2022 (Bristol Motor Speedway)
Bristol Motor Speedway tv numbers for the Playoff race. Over the weekend, NASCAR returned to the short track in Bristol, Tennessee. Bristol Motor Speedway hosted a playoff elimination race for the NASCAR Cup Series. View NASCAR tv ratings for Bristol Motor Speedway below. Thursday’s ARCA Menards Series race at Bristol...
fordauthority.com
No. 17 Nascar Ford Wins Bristol 2022, No. 4 Mustang Eliminated From Playoffs: Video
Christopher Buescher, driver of the No. 17 Nascar Ford Mustang, held off championship threat Chase Elliott in the No. 9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 on his way to victory at Bristol on Saturday night. Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 Mustang team were eliminated from the Playoffs at the conclusion of the first round of championship races.
NASCAR: Chase Elliott Bounces Back at Bristol Motor Speedway, Leads Playoff Standings
Four NASCAR drivers ended up being eliminated at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night. Chase… The post NASCAR: Chase Elliott Bounces Back at Bristol Motor Speedway, Leads Playoff Standings appeared first on Outsider.
MotorTrend Magazine
Street-Legal NASCAR 1969 Ford Torino Talladega Sports a Real Boss 429 Hemi
It's unfair that Chrysler's winged warriors get the lion's share of attention for the role they played in NASCAR's superspeedway aero wars of the late 1960s and early 1970s. The 1969 Dodge Daytona and 1970 Plymouth Superbird always seem to eclipse the equally impressive 1969 Ford Torino Talladega when it comes to this nostalgic popularity contest, but what many people often forget was that Ford had the ultimate aero warriors already planned for the 1970 NASCAR season, the Ford Torino King Cobra and the Mercury Cyclone Spoiler II—two cars that undoubtedly would've overshadowed the Mopar winged cars. That's when NASCAR stepped in and said "enough!" Those Ford aero cars would never see the light of day.
Dr. Diandra Diagnoses the NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Most Likely to Bump Into Each Other
An NBC racing analyst researched which drivers get tangled up in the same wrecks most often. Her work all but predicted what then happened at Bristol. The post Dr. Diandra Diagnoses the NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Most Likely to Bump Into Each Other appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Points reset jumbles Cup playoff grid after Bristol
Four drivers are gone in the Cup playoffs, including former champions Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick, as the Round of 12 begins Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). While Christopher Bell finished the first round as the points leader, the points are reset and Bell,...
