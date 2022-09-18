Read full article on original website
Lookout Landing
09/18/2022: Open Game Thread
Seattle lost the first two games of the series by a combined two runs, and we’ve all learned that being on the other side of one-run games isn’t nearly as much fun. Also not nearly as much fun? Mariners games without Julio, who’s out for the second straight day with back spasms. He tweaked it in the cage before the game yesterday. Word is that he wants an extra day or two just to be sure he doesn’t miss more time than that.
parentmap.com
Leaving Seattle: 3 Families on Why They Moved Away
There’s a lot to love about Seattle. But it seems like every conversation eventually comes around to how expensive it is to live here. Plus, you can never find parking and when you do it’s expensive, too. At least it’s not like New York — or is it? Has Seattle really become such a hard place to live that the cons outweigh the benefits? We talked to some former Seattle families to find out why they left and if the grass is really greener somewhere else.
KUOW
What the heck was that sound that rumbled across Seattle on Saturday night?
A private fireworks show between Ballard and Bainbridge had residents across three counties wondering what the sound was. round 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, cell phones from Bainbridge Island to Ballard lit up: What the heck is that sound?!. To residents of Ballard and Greenwood, it sounded like thunder. On Bainbridge,...
cohaitungchi.com
18 Of Seattle’s Most Breathtaking Day Hikes You Must Do
Just because you live in a city doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the great outdoors! Especially when you live in a city as close to the mountains as Seattle, there’s a whole world of amazing day hikes out there for you to discover. You are reading: Day...
Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality
Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m. Parts of Shoreline, Bothell and Woodinville were...
thurstontalk.com
The Evergreen State College Ranked No. 1 in the Nation for Public Good by Washington Monthly
The Evergreen State College has earned the top spot ranking by Washington Monthly in their 2022 University Rankings. Since 2005 Washington Monthly has ranked four-year, liberal arts colleges based on their contributions to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research and promoting public service. “This first-place ranking...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Mayor Harrell gives up on crime, says Seattle must keep itself safe
It’s safe to say that Seattle residents are losing patience with the city on crime. Too bad Mayor Bruce Harrell has given up on keeping the city safe. All he has are empty gestures. As a candidate, Harrell promised to address the rampant homelessness and crime plaguing the city....
Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think
In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
Eater
Where to Get Knockout Fish and Chips in the Seattle Area
Fish and chips hasn’t been a trendy dish for centuries, but it holds a special place in the hearts of Seattlites; the oldest seafood icons in the city built their names on the dish, coupling themselves with trips to Alki Beach and the Seattle Aquarium. As the city’s makeup grew more complex, so did the variations on offer.
KING-5
Efoils are a fast and fun way to fly above the water
SEATTLE — At first glance, they look like flying mini surfboards. But in reality, they're one of the hottest and fastest rides on the water. "This is the Lift eFoil," said Matt Dawson, owner of Urban Surf in Seattle. "And it's a self-propelling, battery-powered hydrofoil." Matt’s been introducing eFoils...
KUOW
The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on
It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
‘Very aggressive owl’ on the loose in WA park. Hats, helmets and umbrellas are advised
“They are elusive creatures, and if you get too close, they will not hesitate to put you in your place.”
2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash
At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Seattle woman killed in drive-by shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A Seattle woman was one of three people who were killed in a drive-by shooting incident in Yakima on Friday night. The deadly shooting occurred at 9:18 p.m. at the intersection of South First Street and Yakima Avenue. According to a release from Yakima police, two...
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing This Washington State Location
The retailer is shutting down 150 stores across the country.
KING-5
Check out the Northwest's greatest ads as you've never seen them before.
TACOMA, Wash. — If you go into a local bar, there's a good chance you'll see someone drinking from a can of Rainier beer. A series of ad campaigns that share the same anti-establishment humor as Saturday Night Live have made Rainier famous. Now a trio of Tacoma filmmakers are making a documentary about the ads.
seattlerefined.com
Tiny fan brings tiny violin to see Lindsey Stirling at Washington State Fair
A pint-sized fan got to see her favorite performer at the Washington State Fair this weekend and stole our hearts in the process. Lindsey Stirling, known as the Dancing Violinist, performed in Puyallup on Saturday to a packed crowd. Before the show began, an adorable little girl twirled through the center aisle toting a tiny violin.
Woman dies falling off Gasworks Park structure in Seattle
A person fell off the Gasworks Park structure on Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 2:42 a.m., officers and medics with Seattle Fire responded to a report that someone fell. When they arrived, the woman that fell was already dead. According to witnesses, the woman and...
La Niña weather conditions in NW mean healthy coho salmon harvest
Cooler water in the Pacific Ocean leading to rebounding fish numbers means a healthy harvest of coho salmon this year, said state and tribal fisheries officials. The fish benefited from La Niña conditions out at sea. “The coho returns this year at Grays Harbor is one of the biggest...
At least 9 stores broken into early Monday morning in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Broken glass and boarded storefronts greeted customers trying to do some shopping around Tacoma Mall on Monday. “This is actually the second one we’ve seen,” said Tacoma resident Graison Calbert. “We drove by down the street and also saw another one and we were talking about it coming over here…”
