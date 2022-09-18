Read full article on original website
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Lawsuit for business fraud filed against Donald Trump and three of his adult childrenMargaret MinnicksWashington, DC
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom Handy
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.Terry MansfieldWashington, DC
Longest home run ever: Farthest home run in MLB history, longest home runs in 2022
What is the longest home run ever hit in MLB history? Major League Baseball’s introduction of StatCast tracking makes it
MLB
Cards shift focus to road trip vs. potential playoff opponents
ST. LOUIS -- Their offense in a rut and their leading MVP candidate off and trying to rediscover his own struggling swing, the Cardinals wasted no time in flushing a Sunday blanking and casting their collective focus to what lies dead ahead. On the heels of Sunday’s 3-0 loss to...
MLB
Breaking down World Series odds with latest Rankings
This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings Playbook. With only a couple of weeks remaining in the regular season, we check in with our Power Rankings. As always, we compare how these teams rank and then compare them to their odds to win the World Series on DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a peek!
MLB
Lat strain brings Rogers' season to a close
MIAMI -- Marlins left-hander Trevor Rogers has been shut down from throwing due to a Grade 1 lat strain, ending his 2022 season. Rogers, who exited Saturday’s start against the Nationals after 32 pitches due to left lat discomfort, underwent an MRI that revealed the severity of his injury. With the season coming to a close on Oct. 5, time wasn’t on his side.
MLB
Dodgers beat Giants for 15th time in historic road win
SAN FRANCISCO -- If April showers bring May flowers, then what do September showers bring?. For Dodgers reliever Justin Bruihl, Sunday's on-and-off precipitation brought a different kind of downpour. After earning his first career save in the Dodgers' 4-3 win over the Giants, the southpaw was showered with beer, ketchup, milk and "a bunch of other stuff" in the visitors' clubhouse.
MLB
Q&A with Pete Alonso: On playoffs, Buck and much more
After shooting several games of pool in the Mets’ clubhouse, first baseman Pete Alonso sat down with MLB.com at Citi Field on Saturday and spoke on a wide range of topics, from the rise of the Mets to his car wreck earlier this season. MLB.com: You are having a...
MLB
Astros clinch AL West, 1st-round bye to ALDS
ST. PETERSBURG -- For those who had been through the numerous Astros celebrations over the past seven years, the champagne tasted as sweet as it did the first time. And for those who were experiencing their first clinching celebration in a clubhouse Monday night, it may have tasted even better.
MLB
Mariners enduring bumpy stretch: 'We've got to get it going'
ANAHEIM -- Scott Servais never calls it a “streak” until it’s at least three games. Win, lose, good or bad, in the eyes of the Mariners’ manager over the marathon MLB season, it’s never a trend until it happens thrice in a row. And after...
MLB
'I love to watch him hit': Meneses (4-for-4) continues to impress
ATLANTA -- Fans have warmed up to the flashy and stylish youngsters, like CJ Abrams, who are beginning to take over the league, but there is still a profound love for a rookie like Joey Meneses, who is taking a silent but productive old-school approach to his first season. "Everyone...
MLB
Burnes hopes for October rematch after rough start vs. Mets
MILWAUKEE -- For one near-perfect pass through the lineups in Monday’s 7-2 Mets win over the Brewers at American Family Field, the first matchup of former Cy Young Award winners Max Scherzer and Corbin Burnes met all the hype. Both faced the minimum through three. Burnes, the Brewers’ ace,...
MLB
Rays fall short against possible playoff foe
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays will almost certainly have their moment to celebrate. Even after losing 4-0 to the Astros on Monday night at Tropicana Field, the Rays’ magic number to clinch a spot in the postseason fell to 10 as a result of the Orioles’ 11-0 loss to the Tigers. Tampa Bay dropped a game behind the Blue Jays, who occupy the American League’s top Wild Card spot, and holds only a half-game lead over the Mariners for the second spot.
MLB
With AL West clinched, what's next? Astros postseason FAQ
ST. PETERSBURG -- Now that another American League West has been clinched by the Astros, what’s next?. With 14 games remaining in the regular season, Houston’s last order of business is clinching the best record and the top seed in the AL playoffs. The Astros have already clinched a bye into the AL Division Series, where they’ll await the winner of one of the two AL Wild Card Series.
MLB
Scherzer on impending clinch: 'You celebrate making the playoffs'
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo’s Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When the Mets clinch a National League playoff berth, likely this week in Milwaukee or Oakland, the team intends to celebrate. There is...
MLB
Young Guardians poised for postseason history?
The Guardians might do what no team has done before. Not only are they the youngest team in the Majors, but their average age (which has hovered around 26 since Opening Day) is younger than every Triple-A club, as well. It took until Saturday -- when third baseman José Ramírez turned 30 -- for the team to have a position player other than a catcher be over 29 years old.
MLB
Scherzer spins 6 perfect innings for 200th career win
MILWAUKEE -- About two hours after being named Mets general manager last November, Billy Eppler placed a call to Scott Boras. Unwilling to waste any time as he looked to fortify the Mets under owner Steve Cohen’s watch, Eppler ticked through a number of different players in that initial conversation with one of baseball’s most powerful agents.
MLB
An inside look at Judge's quest for baseball immortality
It was the dawn of Aaron Judge’s junior season at Fresno State University, and the future Yankee found a seat alongside his Bulldogs teammates, having been issued a surprising classroom assignment. The required viewing on that date was a YouTube supercut, showing each and every hit Miguel Cabrera collected during his stellar 2012 season with the Detroit Tigers.
MLB
Santana talks the talk, then walks the walk
ANAHEIM -- Early on Monday morning at Angel Stadium, well before a dominant 9-1 victory cleared away the intangibly frustrating haze of a three-game losing streak in the Mariners’ clubhouse, Carlos Santana spoke up. Health concerns have mounted for the Mariners, with the postseason nearing and their top three...
MLB
Key for Braves down the stretch? Getting 'dangerous' trio going
ATLANTA -- This seems to be a good time for Dansby Swanson, Austin Riley and Matt Olson to awake from their recent slumber and strengthen the Braves’ bid to win a second consecutive World Series title. Yeah, Atlanta has continued to roll despite Swanson, Riley and Olson all battling...
MLB
Season set vs. Guardians ends on low note for Twins
CLEVELAND -- By the fifth inning of Monday’s game, Minnesota had already swapped out both halves of its battery due to injuries, and as the series that the Twins had touted as their most important of the season drew to a close with their playoff hopes all but officially extinguished, that was all too emblematic of the painful path that has brought them to this underwhelming conclusion.
MLB
Toglia riding the home/road roller coaster of a Rockies player
DENVER -- Twenty days later, Michael Toglia received his true welcome to the Rockies -- the boom and bust of it, the home and road of it. On Monday night at Coors Field, Toglia flushed an empty road trip against both Chicago teams by lashing two RBI triples and a single in the Rockies’ 10-7, 10-inning loss to the Giants.
