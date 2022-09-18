ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eastern Progress

Wildcats standout Cate Reese medically cleared after 'really slow' recovery from shoulder surgery

Cate Reese will be on the court with her teammates when the Arizona Wildcats begin practicing next week. Reese was medically cleared on Monday, nearly seven months after dislocating her shoulder in a Feb. 20 game against Washington State. Reese returned to play in the NCAA Tournament, then underwent surgery to repair a significantly torn labrum and torn tendons.
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

Fan Perspective: Arizona vs. North Dakota State

Sunday soapbox with Scott time. I didn't think there would be a fanbase that would annoy me more than Normal, but here we are. I don't think I remember fans of an opposing team coming at me that weren't fans of a traditional rival of sorts where I was celebrating a win. Maybe after the TCU basketball game last year is the only thing close. Yes, I was trolling a smidge, but that's what I do, and I can take it, but wow, these NDSU fans are wild.
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
City
Fargo, ND
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
Tucson, AZ
Football
Fargo, ND
Football
State
Arizona State
Fargo, ND
Sports
cowboystatedaily.com

Tucson Police May Charge Luke Bell’s Fentanyl Supplier With Manslaughter

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If police find out who sold or gave Luke Bell the fentanyl that killed him, that person may be charged with manslaughter. Bell, 32, died Aug. 26 after going missing in Tucson, Arizona. He was a Wyoming-raised country music singer and...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Roberts
fox10phoenix.com

Drone Zone: A piece of Tucson history gets new lease on life

The historic movie set known as Old Tucson has been a ghost town for the past two years, but it now has a new owner, and in a few weeks, it will open its doors once again. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.
TUCSON, AZ
azdem.org

RECAP: Tucson Veterans Denounce Blake Masters for Calling U.S. Military Members ​​“Totally Incompetent” and “Rotten” “Bozos”

TUCSON – Yesterday, Tucson-area veterans held a press conference responding to newly reported comments by Blake Masters where he repeatedly attacked U.S. military personnel, described them as “totally incompetent,” “rotten,” “bozos” and called to “clean house” of all existing generals, replacing them with Republicans.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Wildcats#Arizona Stadium#West Side#American Football#The Arizona Wildcats#Msu#Bison
Quick Country 96.5

This Minnesota Town, Population 4, Has One Of The Coolest Bars Ever

I feel like we need to put together a best of Minnesota small-town bars list, just based on how many there seem to be in the land of 10,000 lakes. Edwards, Minnesota population 4, yes FOUR, located in Otter Tail County has one of the coolest bars I've ever seen before. It's set in an old school house, complete with the bell tower, and it offers up just what you'd expect in a town of 4, ice-cold beer, burger baskets, and good times.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
thisistucson.com

Prost! Find authentic German food at Haus of Brats this Oktoberfest

Tucson used to have German food. Schulz the Butcher on Oracle Road, Dreher's Quality Meats and Sausage on what was once the east side. My grandmother would drive out from her house past the Forty Niner Country Club to source the meats at the heart of her cuisine. Sauerbraten (German...
TUCSON, AZ
Motorious

Arizona Cops Chase Human Smuggling Dodge Charger

Then another vehicle tried running a deputy off the road…. Back on September 16 in Arizona, a Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputy tried stopping a Dodge Charger which was driving erratically on I-10 near Casa Grande. The deputy was unable to catch the speeding Charger, thanks in part to a Hyundai which tried running the law enforcement agent off the road twice. Unable to catch the Dodge, the sheriff’s department instead chased the Hyundai, which tried running over deputies who were setting up Stop Sticks on the interstate.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Arizona
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLD-TV

Two hikers rescued following bee attack in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two hikers were rescued following a bee attack in Pima County early Saturday, Sept. 17. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed two people had to be flown off Pontatoc Ridge Trail after being stung. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to PCSD. Arizona...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man missing from Sahuarita found dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita Police Department has informed KOLD News 13 that 70-year-old Leonard Baker was found deceased. They said there are no suspicious circumstances with his death. He was located by Pima County Sheriff’s deputies last night near Box Canyon and Flordia Canyon Road. Baker...
SAHUARITA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Young child injured in shooting in Tucson parking lot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young child was injured in a shooting in Tucson around 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The Tucson Police Department said a 4-year-old was shot in the hand in a parking lot in the 1500 block of South Columbus Boulevard. The child’s injuries are...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

As it recruits, Tucson Police look to diversify its force

The Tucson Police Department is having a problem that many law enforcement agencies are dealing with right now, it is short on staff. As it looks to fill those positions, it hopes to diversify its force. That effort is seen in a recent recruiting event aimed at women who are considering a career in law enforcement.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy