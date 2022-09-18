Sunday soapbox with Scott time. I didn't think there would be a fanbase that would annoy me more than Normal, but here we are. I don't think I remember fans of an opposing team coming at me that weren't fans of a traditional rival of sorts where I was celebrating a win. Maybe after the TCU basketball game last year is the only thing close. Yes, I was trolling a smidge, but that's what I do, and I can take it, but wow, these NDSU fans are wild.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO