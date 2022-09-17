You can take the "penthouse-style" views and quartz countertops at 51 N. High St. all the way to the bank.Well, former bank that is.Up for sale: A two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,175-square-foot condo in the former Citizens Savings and Trust Company building for $482,500.The 63-unit condominium features a rooftop lounge along with a restaurant, cocktail bar and coffee shop on the first floor.Details: The eight-story building was constructed in 1917 on the corner of High and Gay Streets, described by the Akron Beacon Journal at the time as "the most prominent business location of the capital city."It proved to be an inauspicious year for the bank, as a bookkeeper was sentenced to the nearby state reformatory for embezzling thousands of dollars, a Mansfield newspaper reported. The intrigue: Residents won't find bags of cash lying around these days, but the mail room is located in the bank's old vault.Developer Jeff Edwards tried to keep original architectural elements while rehabbing the property, listing agent Pat Perkins of RE/MAX Affiliates tells Axios.His preservation work earned special praise from the Columbus Landmarks group in 2018.See more photos The property includes a rooftop lounging area at the corner of High and Gay Streets.

