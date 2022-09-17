Read full article on original website
Related
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. Find: 10 Things You Should Always Buy at Sam's ClubMore: This...
Shoppers Are Shocked by How Much Dust This Powerful Vacuum Picks Up — and It's on Sale at Amazon
“I can reach a lot more areas without a lot of hassle” If you're In the market for a reliable gadget to deep clean your floors, we suggest heading to Amazon. The retailer put the Eureka FloorRover Bagless Upright Pet Vacuum on sale for under $135 — a great deal considering upright vacuums can cost you hundreds of dollars. Designed to keep tiles, hardwood floors, and carpets spotless, the powerful cleaning device sucks up everything from pet hair and dirt to crumbs and dust. And it has a...
AOL Corp
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to $100!
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon. There's one place at Amazon you can go to access a bounty of coupons. It's just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times. You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
The Daily South
How to Hang Bathroom Towels So They Always Look Nice
Whether you choose to hang your bathroom towels on a bar or on a ring, you might be surprised to learn that you can hang bathroom towels so they always look nice. Much like folding shirts and napkins, there is a method that will ensure your towels fit perfectly in your linen closet are are always guest-ready. And bonus: This method will save you time too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
moneytalksnews.com
Bath & Body Works Unbe-leaf-able Savings: 20% off
Save sitewide on fragrances, hand soaps, body lotion, home fragrance, body washes, and more. Shop Now at Bath & Body Works Tips Pictured is the Pumpkin Apple Gift Box for $16 after code ($4 off). Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid shipping fees. Shipping adds $6.99, and orders under $10 incur an additional $4 handling fee.
moneytalksnews.com
Microsoft 365 Fundamentals Guide eBook: Free
It's $15 less than you'd pay for it elsewhere. Shop Now at TradePub Features by Gustavo Moraes & Douglas Romao 278 pages. Use these tools to build wealth, whether you're just starting out in life or trying to grow the money you've earned.
5 best washing machines that make washing your clothes affordable and efficient
How lucky we are to have washing machines. These labour-saving appliances have been common in UK homes since the middle of the 20th century. Washing machines may be close to ubiquitous, but many have been kitted out with new features in recent years. Some can be connected to a smartphone to enable remote operation and other advanced features, and many are now equipped with eco settings that limit the energy or water used in each wash. Even more important than newfangled features are a washing machine’s key performance specifications, including its capacity and energy rating. Before you buy a washing...
Living — and checking your mail — in style
You can take the "penthouse-style" views and quartz countertops at 51 N. High St. all the way to the bank.Well, former bank that is.Up for sale: A two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,175-square-foot condo in the former Citizens Savings and Trust Company building for $482,500.The 63-unit condominium features a rooftop lounge along with a restaurant, cocktail bar and coffee shop on the first floor.Details: The eight-story building was constructed in 1917 on the corner of High and Gay Streets, described by the Akron Beacon Journal at the time as "the most prominent business location of the capital city."It proved to be an inauspicious year for the bank, as a bookkeeper was sentenced to the nearby state reformatory for embezzling thousands of dollars, a Mansfield newspaper reported. The intrigue: Residents won't find bags of cash lying around these days, but the mail room is located in the bank's old vault.Developer Jeff Edwards tried to keep original architectural elements while rehabbing the property, listing agent Pat Perkins of RE/MAX Affiliates tells Axios.His preservation work earned special praise from the Columbus Landmarks group in 2018.See more photos The property includes a rooftop lounging area at the corner of High and Gay Streets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
moneytalksnews.com
Samsung TVs at Best Buy: Up to $700 off
Save on over 20 models from 40" to 85". Shop Now at Best Buy Tips Pictured is the Samsung Neo QN95B QN65QN95BAFXZA 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $2,699.99 ($600 off).
TikToker Shows off Car Tray Cup Holder Hack That Might Be a Drive-Thru Game Changer
The drive-thru food business is absolutely massive in America. QRE Advisors stated that a whopping 60-70% of all fast food sales in the United States are directly attributed to drive-up service windows, which fulfill a massive 6 billion orders annually. Unsurprisingly, businesses have come up with some pretty inventive ways to help facilitate the movement of these sales for maximum efficiency.
moneytalksnews.com
IKEA Family Swedish Restaurant Offers: Monday through Thursday Deals
Use your IKEA Family membership to get this discount at participating locations. Plus, kids eat free on Wednesdays. Shop Now at IKEA Tips Monday: Meatless Monday. Veggie & Plant Ball plates, $3 Tuesday - Thursday: (M)eatball Happy Hour. 3-5pm $2 off (m)eatball plates Tuesday: Spend $20 in the Restaurant and get 20% off in the Swedish Food Market Wednesday: Two kid’s entrees free with purchase of adult entrée Thursday: Buy one entrée, get a second of equal or lesser value 50% off.
Keep your Floors clean with Vacuum and Mop Combo
Disclaimer: This post include affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Not only can sweeping your floors be a complete and utter pain, but it can be difficult to find the right vacuum to make sure you're actually cleaning them as clean as they should be. Add to that all the different mops out there and it becomes a hassle just thinking about it.
moneytalksnews.com
Kids' T-Shirts at Zavvi: 5 for $20
Save up to $70 when you add five shirts to cart. Choose from 21 styles including Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, and Looney Tunes. Buy Now at Zavvi.
moneytalksnews.com
11 Things You Should Never Put in a Garbage Disposal
The last thing you need is a clogged sink or a garbage disposal that stops working because you dumped something in it that should have gone into the trash or compost bin. Yet these scenarios happen all the time when people get too eager to clean the kitchen quickly. It’s...
Tushy bidets are 20% off during Stealsfest—save on these bathroom essentials today
Skip the major spending on toilet paper with these select Tushy bidets available for 20% off with this exclusive, limited-time offer.
Best vacuum cleaner 2022: our top 10 vacuum cleaner reviews
Discover the best vacuum cleaner and find your day-to-day cleans easier
AOL Corp
Amazon's secret overstock sale section is packed with problem-solving products, starting at $6
We LOVE a good deal. Every week, we spend hours combing the internet for the very best products at the lowest prices to share with you. But there's only one thing that makes a deal on a product even better: it solves a problem. You probably already know that Amazon...
What it's like to buy (and return) a mattress online: A hands-on review
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Ordering a mattress online can seem overwhelming. What if you don't like your mattress? How would you return it? I've...
Burrow’s New Couch Collection Grows To Fit Your Space
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.After years of living in New York City, I have lived at a number of different apartments. Each one has had a different square footage, free space arrangement and living room size. So, nearly every couch that had worked well at a previous spot either looks completely oversized or comically small in my new place. Burrow just released the Union Seating Collection which aims to help you choose the couch size that best fits your space perfectly; both big and small.The Union Seating Collection...
FYI: Amazon Has a Section Packed with Cozy Handmade Home Decor, and Prices Start at $10
Nothing says fall like Mason jar lights and candles that smells like apple cider donuts You might not realize it, but if you've been searching for handmade items to add to your home, Amazon (like always!) has you covered. The Amazon Handmade section features thousands of lovely, intricate items in categories ranging from wedding favors to children's games. And then there's all of Amazon's Handmade Home Decor, which includes luxurious candles, soft blankets, and so much more. There are tons of goods here in a wide range of both...
Comments / 0