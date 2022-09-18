Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fordhamsports.com
Steven Zucca Named A-10 Cross Country Performer of the Week
Newport News, Va. – (September 20, 2022) – The Atlantic 10 Conference announced the league's cross country weekly awards on Tuesday afternoon. Among the honorees was Fordham junior Steven Zucca (University Heights, Ohio), who received Men's Performer of the Week. This marks the second straight Performer of the...
fordhamsports.com
Golf Wraps Play at Hartford Hawks Invitational
South Kent, Conn. – Fordham golf completed its second and third rounds at Bull's Bridget Golf Club on Tuesday to wrap up play at the Hartford Hawks Invitational, moving up a spot and finishing 12th out of 16 schools. The Rams were led by senior P.J. O'Rourke's T32 finish and three-round score of 2-over 218. Central Florida's Luis Carrera ran away with the event and helped the Knights lead wire-to-wire.
fordhamsports.com
Women’s Soccer Rallies for Draw with George Washington
Bronx, N.Y. – (September 18, 2022) – Fordham's Natalie Velde scored in the game-tying goal in the 52nd minute, as the Rams rallied for a 2-2 draw with the George Washington Colonials in Atlantic 10 women's soccer action on Sunday at Jack Coffey Field. Fordham (2-6-1, 1-0-1 A10)...
fordhamsports.com
#17 Water Polo Finishes Perfect Weekend at Bison Invitational
Lewisburg, Pa. – (September 18, 2022) – It was an early start on Sunday, but the 17th-ranked Fordham Rams found a way to finish off a perfect 4-0 weekend of water polo action at the Bison Invitational. Starting with a 9:20 AM game, Fordham (8-3) outlast the Wagner...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fordhamsports.com
Tim DeMorat and James Conway Named Patriot League Football Players of the Week
Bronx, N.Y. – For the third straight week, Fordham senior quarterback Tim DeMorat was named GEICO Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week when the League office announced honors on Monday. Joining him in receiving weekly honors was sophomore linebacker James Conway who was named the GEICO Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week.
Comments / 0