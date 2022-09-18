GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Steve Spurrier surely would have changed quarterbacks by now. Maybe even a few times. No. 20 Florida has failed to throw a touchdown through three games, a head-scratching drought for an offense once nicknamed the Fun ‘n’ Gun and the kind of early-season passing ineptitude not witnessed from the Southeastern Conference program in more than four decades.

