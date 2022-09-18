7 takeaways from the Oklahoma Sooners dominant win over Nebraska
That was a fun one. After so much talk of how the Sooners were on upset alert heading into their Week 3 matchup against Nebraska, Oklahoma crushed its rivals, 49-14.
Just about everyone wearing a white jersey looked great on Saturday, and after a quick Nebraska score, the Sooners looked unstoppable.
Here are seven takeaways from the Crimson and Cream’s dominating performance against Big Red.
Sooners Don’t Break
We saw how the Sooners could bounce back after a bad half at home against Kent State, but recovering on the road is a different animal.
After one rough drive on offense and a quick Nebraska touchdown, the situation wasn’t looking good. The Huskers were moving the ball at will and the Nebraska faithful was rocking the building.
Then, the Sooners locked in.
Nebraska didn’t score again against OU’s starting defense and the offense looked absolutely unstoppable. So many times in the past, it seemed the Sooners couldn’t recover from a bad start.
Those days seem to be over in Norman.
Dillon Gabriel is the man
Dillon Gabriel had another really good day. He looked more confident in the pocket and was downright slippery carrying the football.
Winning in environments like that is something great QBs do, and Dillon Gabriel was great against Nebraska.
With the offensive line finally whole, Gabriel’s confidence will only go up from here.
Speaking of which …
The offensive line looked excellent
Nice of you to join us, Wanya Morris.
While the Georgia-native didn’t start, things really came together for the big boys up front after Morris came in.
While Nebraska’s pass rush got to Gabriel twice, the pass protection looked excellent otherwise. The run blocking was phenomenal. Every single Sooner that ran the ball seemed to have a few yards of space every time he crossed the line of scrimmage.
Jaren Kanak is going to be a force on defense
After DaShaun White’s ejection, Jaren Kanak was forced to step into the cheetah position. He looked, well, like a cheetah. He was phenomenal.
The true freshman led the defense in tackles and could’ve had a sack or two to add to that. Kanak made a nice play to force a fumble
Kanak looked like the fastest player on the field with a very talented group of linebackers. All of a sudden, Oklahoma has several big names on defense that are waiting to wreck a game.
Eric Gray is RB1
Average 10 yards per carry and good things will happen. After a somewhat frustrating start to the season for Gray, the speedster found the end zone twice.
With the offensive line blocking the way it did today, Gray had seemingly limitless space to run free. When Gray does get into the open field, good luck catching him.
While Marcus Major is the better power back, when the Sooners need a burst, they need look no further than Eric Gray.
Wow, Urban Meyer really wants the Nebraska job
That was almost sickening to watch.
The former Florida and Ohio State coach was reportedly contacted by Nebraska regarding the head coach position, and he proceeded to show off to the Lincoln crowd watching “Big Noon Kickoff” for the entirety of the two-hour show.
The Nebraska fans rained down “we want Urban” chants, so the feeling between Urban and the fan base appears to be mutual.
After his infamous flameout in Jacksonville, I didn’t expect to see Meyer get buzz for such a prestigous job so soon.
Statement win in a tough environment
Overall, there’s not much the Sooners could have done better against the Huskers. A few bugs in the tackling could be worked on, sure, but winning big in a hostile environment like that is huge for a team’s morale.
Who else would be coming to test the Sooners next than the Kansas State Wildcats. K-State is coming off a bad loss, but has been a frequent thorn in Oklahoma’s side in recent years.
