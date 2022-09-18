7 takeaways from the Oklahoma Sooners dominant win over Nebraska

That was a fun one. After so much talk of how the Sooners were on upset alert heading into their Week 3 matchup against Nebraska, Oklahoma crushed its rivals, 49-14.

Just about everyone wearing a white jersey looked great on Saturday, and after a quick Nebraska score, the Sooners looked unstoppable.

Here are seven takeaways from the Crimson and Cream’s dominating performance against Big Red.

Sooners Don’t Break

Sept. 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables reacts after the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

We saw how the Sooners could bounce back after a bad half at home against Kent State, but recovering on the road is a different animal.

After one rough drive on offense and a quick Nebraska touchdown, the situation wasn’t looking good. The Huskers were moving the ball at will and the Nebraska faithful was rocking the building.

Then, the Sooners locked in.

Nebraska didn’t score again against OU’s starting defense and the offense looked absolutely unstoppable. So many times in the past, it seemed the Sooners couldn’t recover from a bad start.

Those days seem to be over in Norman.

Dillon Gabriel is the man

Sept. 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) celebrates with offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby after the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dillon Gabriel had another really good day. He looked more confident in the pocket and was downright slippery carrying the football.

Winning in environments like that is something great QBs do, and Dillon Gabriel was great against Nebraska.

With the offensive line finally whole, Gabriel’s confidence will only go up from here.

Speaking of which …

The offensive line looked excellent

Sept. 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) passes against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Nice of you to join us, Wanya Morris.

While the Georgia-native didn’t start, things really came together for the big boys up front after Morris came in.

While Nebraska’s pass rush got to Gabriel twice, the pass protection looked excellent otherwise. The run blocking was phenomenal. Every single Sooner that ran the ball seemed to have a few yards of space every time he crossed the line of scrimmage.

Jaren Kanak is going to be a force on defense

Sept. 17, 2022; Lincoln; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) gets tackled by Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Jaren Kanak (7) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

After DaShaun White’s ejection, Jaren Kanak was forced to step into the cheetah position. He looked, well, like a cheetah. He was phenomenal.

The true freshman led the defense in tackles and could’ve had a sack or two to add to that. Kanak made a nice play to force a fumble

Kanak looked like the fastest player on the field with a very talented group of linebackers. All of a sudden, Oklahoma has several big names on defense that are waiting to wreck a game.

Eric Gray is RB1

Sept. 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska; Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) runs for a touchdown during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Average 10 yards per carry and good things will happen. After a somewhat frustrating start to the season for Gray, the speedster found the end zone twice.

With the offensive line blocking the way it did today, Gray had seemingly limitless space to run free. When Gray does get into the open field, good luck catching him.

While Marcus Major is the better power back, when the Sooners need a burst, they need look no further than Eric Gray.

Wow, Urban Meyer really wants the Nebraska job

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

That was almost sickening to watch.

The former Florida and Ohio State coach was reportedly contacted by Nebraska regarding the head coach position, and he proceeded to show off to the Lincoln crowd watching “Big Noon Kickoff” for the entirety of the two-hour show.

The Nebraska fans rained down “we want Urban” chants, so the feeling between Urban and the fan base appears to be mutual.

After his infamous flameout in Jacksonville, I didn’t expect to see Meyer get buzz for such a prestigous job so soon.

Statement win in a tough environment

Overall, there’s not much the Sooners could have done better against the Huskers. A few bugs in the tackling could be worked on, sure, but winning big in a hostile environment like that is huge for a team’s morale.

Who else would be coming to test the Sooners next than the Kansas State Wildcats. K-State is coming off a bad loss, but has been a frequent thorn in Oklahoma’s side in recent years.

List

Gallery

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow Ben on Twitter @bendackiw.