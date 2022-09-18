ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

bestofarkansassports.com

SEC Seemingly Pulls a Marc Curles + Other Takeaways from 2023 Arkansas Football Schedule

The Razorbacks are just three games into the current season, but the 2023 Arkansas football schedule was released by the SEC on Tuesday. Head coach Sam Pittman will open and close his fourth season at home, albeit in different locations. Arkansas hosts FCS Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Sept. 2 and then welcomes permanent SEC East rival Missouri to Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville the weekend of Thanksgiving.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas’ 2023 football schedule released

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Vegas’ Opening Line for Arkansas vs Texas A&M Smacks of Overreaction

Overreactions. They’re big in sports. Imagine the meltdown that would have occurred had Arkansas lost to Bobby Petrino and Missouri State on Saturday night. Heck, even Sam Pittman acknowledged things would have been disastrous afterward. Not Jack-Crowe-resigns disastrous, but spectacularly miserable, nonetheless. Instead, the specter of Petrino’s motorcycle wreck...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas vs. Alabama kickoff time announced

Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in at No. 2....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KARK

ESPN rates the 33 undefeated teams including Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s Bill Connelly has ranked the 33 college football teams that are still undefeated. Connelly ranks Arkansas No. 16, the Hogs are No. 10 in both the AP and Coaches polls. However, Connelly explained why he has the Hogs that low. “The Missouri State win spooked...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

Hogs play Crimson Tide on THV11 in SEC showdown

ARKANSAS, USA — WOO PIG! We now know the time, date, place, and channel where the #10 ranked Razorbacks will take on the #2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide!. The Hogs will square off with the Nick Saban-led Crimson Tide Oct. 1 at 2:30 p.m. on CBS. The Razorbacks will host Alabama at home, with both teams hitting the field at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Possible road name change discussed in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The city of Fayetteville could take steps Tuesday toward what they're calling racial inclusion by potentially renaming a street. Connecting S. College Ave. and S. School Ave. is a stretch of road called Archibald Yell Blvd., named after Arkansas' second governor. Council member D'Andre Jones introduced...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Mary Ann Greenwood, pioneering investment adviser, has died

Mary Ann Greenwood, a philanthropist and retired investment adviser who founded a pioneering woman-owned business in Fayetteville in 1982 when she started M.A. Greenwood & Associates, died Saturday (Sept. 17) in Fayetteville. She was 82. The region’s oldest locally owned independent wealth management firm is now known as Greenwood Gearhart...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KOLR10 News

The center of the U.S. population is now located in the Missouri Ozarks

KSNF/KODE — The U.S. Census Bureau announced today (9/20) that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will honor the spot with a permanent commemorative survey mark, and the people of Hartville will celebrate this new […]
HARTVILLE, MO
Kait 8

Earthquake shakes part of Carroll County, Ark. on Monday

NEAR OSAGE, Ark. (KY3) - A small earthquake shook part of Carroll County on Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake hit around 4 a.m. The epicenter is near Osage, south of Green Forest on U.S. 412. Earthquakes are rare in northwest Arkansas. To report a...
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

One-of-a-kind tree is making a comeback in Pineville

PINEVILLE, Mo. —  One of the most unique trees in America, in terms of its historic significance, is showing signs of “branching out” after Pineville city officials initially said it was vandalized. Pineville, Missouri, recognized as a “Tree City,” received the special “Tulip Poplar” in 2017 by the Arbor Day Foundation. It was then planted […]
PINEVILLE, MO
Travel Maven

This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
PRAIRIE GROVE, AR

