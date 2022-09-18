Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison Without Parole For Embezzlement, Tax SchemeTaxBuzzSpringfield, MO
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenSpringfield, MO
The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectationsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The Historic Springfield Public Square showcases old venues like the Gillioz Theatre and repurposed old buildingsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Related
bestofarkansassports.com
SEC Seemingly Pulls a Marc Curles + Other Takeaways from 2023 Arkansas Football Schedule
The Razorbacks are just three games into the current season, but the 2023 Arkansas football schedule was released by the SEC on Tuesday. Head coach Sam Pittman will open and close his fourth season at home, albeit in different locations. Arkansas hosts FCS Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Sept. 2 and then welcomes permanent SEC East rival Missouri to Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville the weekend of Thanksgiving.
KARK
Arkansas’ 2023 football schedule released
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
bestofarkansassports.com
What Wins In Next 2 Games Would Do for Heisman Odds of KJ Jefferson & Rocket Sanders
FAYETTEVILLE — Considered a dark horse candidate throughout the offseason, KJ Jefferson is entering a critical stretch of the season when it comes to building a Heisman Trophy resume. With matchups against Texas A&M and Alabama looming, the Arkansas quarterback is currently listed at 100-to-1 on BetOnline to win...
bestofarkansassports.com
Vegas’ Opening Line for Arkansas vs Texas A&M Smacks of Overreaction
Overreactions. They’re big in sports. Imagine the meltdown that would have occurred had Arkansas lost to Bobby Petrino and Missouri State on Saturday night. Heck, even Sam Pittman acknowledged things would have been disastrous afterward. Not Jack-Crowe-resigns disastrous, but spectacularly miserable, nonetheless. Instead, the specter of Petrino’s motorcycle wreck...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kait 8
Arkansas vs. Alabama kickoff time announced
Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in at No. 2....
KARK
ESPN rates the 33 undefeated teams including Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s Bill Connelly has ranked the 33 college football teams that are still undefeated. Connelly ranks Arkansas No. 16, the Hogs are No. 10 in both the AP and Coaches polls. However, Connelly explained why he has the Hogs that low. “The Missouri State win spooked...
Hogs play Crimson Tide on THV11 in SEC showdown
ARKANSAS, USA — WOO PIG! We now know the time, date, place, and channel where the #10 ranked Razorbacks will take on the #2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide!. The Hogs will square off with the Nick Saban-led Crimson Tide Oct. 1 at 2:30 p.m. on CBS. The Razorbacks will host Alabama at home, with both teams hitting the field at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
Beyond Meat COO arrested for biting man’s nose near Razorback Stadium
A food company executive was arrested on a pair of charges after reportedly biting a man's nose in a parking garage in Fayetteville on Saturday night.
RELATED PEOPLE
KHBS
Possible road name change discussed in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The city of Fayetteville could take steps Tuesday toward what they're calling racial inclusion by potentially renaming a street. Connecting S. College Ave. and S. School Ave. is a stretch of road called Archibald Yell Blvd., named after Arkansas' second governor. Council member D'Andre Jones introduced...
talkbusiness.net
Mary Ann Greenwood, pioneering investment adviser, has died
Mary Ann Greenwood, a philanthropist and retired investment adviser who founded a pioneering woman-owned business in Fayetteville in 1982 when she started M.A. Greenwood & Associates, died Saturday (Sept. 17) in Fayetteville. She was 82. The region’s oldest locally owned independent wealth management firm is now known as Greenwood Gearhart...
The center of the U.S. population is now located in the Missouri Ozarks
KSNF/KODE — The U.S. Census Bureau announced today (9/20) that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will honor the spot with a permanent commemorative survey mark, and the people of Hartville will celebrate this new […]
Bentonville kindergartener left on school bus for nearly four hours
A Bentonville kindergarten student was left on a school bus for nearly four hours this morning, according to his mother.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield’s former councilman Dan Chiles sounds alarms. Is anyone listening?
Think of the Earth racing through the void of space, but picture it as a vehicle, its dashboard on fire with red warning lights, Dan Chiles tells me. Think about this, too, Chiles says: The warming of the world will bring massive immigration to the Ozarks, and it won’t necessarily be from across the Southern Border.
Kait 8
Earthquake shakes part of Carroll County, Ark. on Monday
NEAR OSAGE, Ark. (KY3) - A small earthquake shook part of Carroll County on Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake hit around 4 a.m. The epicenter is near Osage, south of Green Forest on U.S. 412. Earthquakes are rare in northwest Arkansas. To report a...
KHBS
Bentonville, Arkansas, restaurant makes New York Times' best restaurants in US list
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The New York Times included a Bentonville, Arkansas, restaurant onThe Restaurant List 2022. Yeyo's is the only Arkansas restaurant that made the list of 50 restaurants across the country. The list was created by New York Times food critics. Yeyo has a brick-and-motar restaurant but is...
Two-vehicle accident delaying traffic in Fort Smith
Fort Smith Police have responded to a two-vehicle accident at N. 11th and B Streets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One-of-a-kind tree is making a comeback in Pineville
PINEVILLE, Mo. — One of the most unique trees in America, in terms of its historic significance, is showing signs of “branching out” after Pineville city officials initially said it was vandalized. Pineville, Missouri, recognized as a “Tree City,” received the special “Tulip Poplar” in 2017 by the Arbor Day Foundation. It was then planted […]
uatrav.com
New outdoor space, The Ramble connects cultural anchors in downtown Fayetteville
Fayetteville officials recently celebrated the completion of phase one of The Ramble, a 50-acre outdoor public space designed to revitalize downtown Fayetteville for both residents and tourists. Phase one, which includes the Lower Ramble, consisted of converting the Fay Jones Woods into a nature attraction, turning the parking lot west...
Crash in Gravette, Ark. results in car fire
GRAVETTE, Ark. — The Gravette, Arkansas Fire Dept were dispatched to reports of a vehicle crash along Hwy 72 in Benton County on Saturday. The collision resulted in a car fire. As Gravette Fire arrived one vehicle was still in the roadway and fully engulfed in fire. “Station 23...
This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
Comments / 0