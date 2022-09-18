ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Scarlet Nation

Vols point to 2021 Florida loss as program's turning point

What a difference a year can make. football program last season, the Vols have won 10 games, are on the cusp of the top 10 with a No. 11 ranking and are off to their first 3-0 start since 2016, but all of those successes can be pinpointed back to Sept. 25, 2021.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Scarlet Nation

Vols left tackle Gerald Mincey set to face former team in Gators

Gerald Mincey hasn’t said much about it, but Hendon Hooker knows exactly what his offensive lineman’s mindset is heading into Saturday’s game. “He hasn’t really mentioned too much about it,” Hooker said Monday. “He’s just excited to go out there and take advantage of the opportunity that he has. I’m excited for him to go against his former team and make a statement.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
Scarlet Nation

Kent State coach lays it on ahead of UGA game

“I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say it’s the greatest collection of talent that’s ever been assembled on a football team because of the work Coach (Kirby) Smart, his staff and the tireless relentless effort that they’ve put in to building a program to an elite, elite level."
KENT, OH
Scarlet Nation

Florida @Tennessee: The Storyline

• Florida visits Tennessee for the 27th time in the 52nd all-time meeting between the two programs. • UF boasts a 31-20 record (.608) in the series and has won 16 of the last 17 meetings including an active five-game winning streak. Florida has won each of the last four matchups by 12 points or more. Across those last 17 games, UF has outscored UT, 523-294 (+229 pts / 13.5 PPG), and out-gained UT, 6,479 to 5,278 (+1,201 yds / 70.6 YPG).
GAINESVILLE, FL

