Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints LB Demario Davis to host 2nd annual Dining for Dreams fundraiserTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA x NOLA, New Orleans live music festival is back again this year.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
bringonthecats.com
Kansas State Football: Death By 1000 Mistakes
Folks, I’m sorry. I’m shocked by how poorly the Kansas State offense performed on Saturday. I’ll look at the passing game tomorrow, because it was a mess, but that shouldn’t have mattered against Tulane. K-State should have been able to bully Tulane in the run game to the point where (another) poor passing performance shouldn’t have mattered.
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against Oklahoma
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at Oklahoma on Saturday, September 24, 2022. “Good afternoon. Kind of going back to Saturday, reviewing the film, I really thought we had a good week of preparation and talking to the leaders and the captains yesterday they thought that as well. Obviously, there's always a few things that you wish you can do a little bit better Monday through Friday, but the bottom line was we didn't execute well enough really in all three phases. Starting with the defense, we played really good at times on defense. In that game we needed to play great. You're going to get into low scoring games, you're going to get into high scoring games, you've got to find a way to stop them at a critical time. They beat us on explosive plays, and unfortunately for us, some of their explosive plays were on their scoring drives. A little bit of that was probably our inability to tackle a few times and lose the cup as well as their quarterback makes some big-time plays and give him credit. Offensively, it's pretty simple – we didn't execute on third and fourth down. We had plays there, and whether it was a miss block or whether it was a misread, just not seeing whatever it was, the field, not seeing where the defenders were, what the pre-snap look was and also that changed post-snap. We didn't execute and you're not going to win any games doing what we did on third and fourth down. Then probably the area that we need to excel the most in his special teams. I think we've got really good punt and kick returners, and we didn't give them an opportunity. So, part of that is them doing a good job of kicking it out of the endzone and us doing a better job of winning at the line of scrimmage on punt return to give Phillip (Brooks) a chance, and we didn't do those things. So, that phase we have to win. I appreciate our guys yesterday. If you'd ask our key special teams guys, they would have said, ‘Coach we lost that phase because we typically win that phase. So, an even matchup is a loss for us.’ So, those are the things that we need to shore up this week. It is not panic time because we're only three games into it, but we know it's a time for us that we have to improve in all areas. So, I'm excited to see how the guys respond to adversity. We talked about the adversity that we're facing and have faced it before, and these guys need to attack it. We've got the right leadership, the right guys in the locker room to get it done. We’ve just got to get better and continue to improve.”
Texas Tech – Kansas State game time announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s road game against Kansas State will kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 on ESPN+. Both teams suffered their first loss over the weekend. The Red Raiders fell to No. 16 N.C. State, 24-17. The Wildcats lost at home to Tulane, 17-10. Texas Tech is 9-13 in the […]
🏈 KSHSAA Football Rankings after week 3
TOPEKA, Kan.—For the first time this season, every No. 1 in the KSHSAA Covered’s football rankings emerged from Friday night unscathed. And most did with relative ease. Mill Valley (5A), St. Thomas Aquinas (4A), Andale (3A), Nemaha Central (2A), Inman (1A), Axtell (8M II) and Cunningham (6M) each posted wins by 28 points or more. Of that group, Axtell figured to get the best challenge on Friday night, traveling to Eight-Player Division I unbeaten Clifton-Clyde.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thesunflower.com
33 Emporia faculty terminated, WSU faculty responds at town hall
Emporia State has terminated 33 faculty members since Thursday, following the Kansas Board of Regent’s unanimous approval of ESU’s “Framework for Workforce Management” plan. The plan draws upon a KBOR policy that allows the termination of tenured faculty at state universities in Kansas. KBOR established this...
KVOE
WEATHER: Short-term steambath developing Sunday after severe weather Saturday
After severe thunderstorm activity for the north half of the KVOE listening area Saturday afternoon, the entire area goes into a steambath beginning Sunday. National Weather Service meteorologist Adam Jones tells KVOE News an upper-level high-pressure ridge is building across the central third of the United States, meaning high temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees through Tuesday with heat index readings as high as 105. This means another round of heat-related precautions while you’re outside.
Legendary band ‘Three Dog Night’ is coming to NE Kansas
MAYETTA (KSNT)- The legendary band, in its 5th decade of performing, is coming to northeast Kansas this November. “Three Dog Night” is scheduled to perform at Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta, KS on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Between 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records, or […]
WIBW
Caterpillar looking to expand for growth
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Caterpillar facility out in Wamego, Kansas is looking to grow their facility as they are looking to add around 50 new employees to their staff. Out at the Caterpillar facility they produce about 50,000 different parts such as buckets, blades, hooks, and brackets. When you see a Caterpillar at a job site there are pretty good chances that the parts for it came from Wamego.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
City of Manhattan to strictly enforce restricted access to Levee, Linear Trail
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan will strictly enforce the restricted access signage along the Linear Trail as the river levee project enters a heavy construction period. As the City of Manhattan’s project on the Kansas River and Big Blue river levee construction continues, it will soon see...
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: Dismissals of 33 faculty and staff come when ESU Foundation is seeking funds so students can experience ‘outstanding and supportive professors’
The full impact of dismissals at Emporia State University will be evident over the next few weeks, but the university has announced the number of affected employees. Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson says administrators notified 33 faculty and staff they will be dismissed as part of face-to-face meetings Thursday and Friday. ESU has not confirmed its total workforce, but the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas listed 745 for the university as part of the RDA’s most recent annual survey. A seven-percent cut as indicated by ESU President Ken Hush would have led to around 50 job cuts.
WIBW
Did you see the Goodyear blimp in Topeka? Here’s what we know...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s the Goodyear blimp flying over Topeka. A viewer spotted the iconic aircraft Monday afternoon on the ground at Forbes Field. On the official Goodyear blimp Twitter account, the company said the blimp was headed to...
1350kman.com
Outdoor Warning Sirens confuse Riley County residents during T-storm warning
As the KMAN Severe Weather Center was broadcasting warnings over the air Saturday evening, the Outdoor Warning Sirens sounded at 9:55 p.m. in Riley County. While there was no threat of tornado, many residents interpreted the sirens as such. KMAN and other Manhattan Broadcasting Company staff quickly reviewed the latest alerts from the National Weather Service in Topeka, and confirmed there continued to be no threat of tornadoes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Ogden man arrested for raping two women
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden man is facing rape and sexual battery charges for incidents involving two Riley Co. women. The Riley Co. Police Dept. says Charles McMullen, 55, of Ogden, was taken into custody on Friday, September 16, 2022 around 8 p.m. Officials say McMullen faces a total...
Conviction reached in Kansas cold case murder
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been convicted in relation to an unsolved murder case from 2019. According to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Claude Rafeal Kearse was convicted for the killing of Darius Emmanuel Calvert. Following a five-day trial, a Shawnee County jury declared that Kearse was guilty on the charge of murder […]
WIBW
Shawnee Co. woman arrested after attempt to steal truck, trailer full of horses
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman is behind bars in Shawnee Co. after she attempted to steal a truck with a trailer full of horses attached as the owner was unloading them. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Brianna M. Nowak, 35, has been arrested and booked into jail for multiple counts of theft after an incident late Saturday night, Sept. 17, in the 8100 block of SE California Ave.
WIBW
Five Shawnee Co. agencies set to vacate courthouse next month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Commission, along with several other county agencies will do business from a new location before the end of this year. Shawnee Co. purchased the building at 707 Quincy St. for $750,000 in 2021. By October, Shawnee Co. Board Commissioners, along with the Shawnee Co. Human Resources, IT, Audit Finance and Legal will take up residence by October 2022.
Comments / 0