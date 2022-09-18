Read full article on original website
Related
Pedestrian hit in South Sacramento, driver suspected of DUI
SOUTH SACRAMENTO - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after a crash in Sacramento Tuesday night. Investigators say the pedestrian was hit around 7 p.m. on Franklin Boulevard, according to the Sacramento Police Department. They were then transported to the hospital in unknown condition. Police say the driver remained at the scene but they are being investigated for DUI.Back in October, a pedestrian died after being hit by a Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center Deputy. Two witnesses on the scene stated that the pedestrian was standing in the middle of the road with their back to oncoming traffic when they were hit, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Burglary in evacuation area, objects thrown at vehicle
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Sept. 6. Corey Joseph Janic, 34, was arrested at 5:32 p.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant in the 2700 block of...
Man killed in early morning Stockton hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — One man is dead after being struck by a car early Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. According to the police department, officers responded to a report of a person laying on Fruitridge Road around 3:30 a.m. Officers found an adult man with serious...
Yuba City man dies after crash on southbound Hwy. 99
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man died after crashing into a tree off of southbound Highway 99 Tuesday.
2 dead after being ejected in rollover crash off I-5 near Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Two people have died and two others suffered major injuries after a rollover crash along Interstate 5 near Elk Grove early Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after midnight, a vehicle crashed over off of the northbound side of the freeway near Hood-Franklin Road. A total of four people were in the car – and three of them were ejected in the crash, officers say. No one was wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, officers say. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but investigators believe the vehicle initially drove into...
Sheriff’s office searches for 2 people in connection to killing
ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on Sept. 3. The sheriff’s office said 18-year-old Josiah Isaac Dempsey is suspected of killing Tommie Timmons. There is an active homicide arrest warrant for Dempsey. Dempsey is 5 feet, 8 inches, weighs […]
Man killed in hit-and-run on Fruitridge Road in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – A man has died after a hit-and-run along a major Sacramento street early Monday morning.The scene was off of Fruitridge Road, near S. Watt Avenue. Sacramento police say officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person lying in the road. Officers found a man who had apparently been the victim of a hit-and-run. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene, police say. The name of the man has not been released. No suspect information has been released at this point.
Man killed in South Sacramento hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento police are looking for more information after a man was hit and killed by a driver who left the scene early Monday morning. According to a news release, patrol officers responded to a report of a person lying in the road in the 8800-block of Fruitridge Road around 3:30 a.m.
Man armed, approaching with knife shot by CHP in Auburn
AUBURN — A California Highway Patrol officer shot a suspect in Auburn after approaching them with a knife.On Saturday afternoon, a white Jeep was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the eastbound lanes of I-80. Witnesses explained that the driver took off shortly after taking the Bell Road exit. They [witnesses] followed him to the parking lot of a shopping complex and called the police.When CHP arrived, officers spotted the vehicle and began to approach.As they approached the man, he had a knife in his hand while moving "in an aggressive manner" toward the officers, according to CHP. He was shot by CHP shortly after and died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.The owner of a Mountain Mike's Pizza in the shopping complex said, "I felt kind of upset and kind of nervous. Even all my employees they were kind of shook up after seeing all that stuff."The driver of the car hit in the crash was not injured.
Sting operation to catch unlicensed contractors leads to 3 facing felony charges
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Three people are facing felony charges of contracting without a license in a disaster area after a sting operation in Butte County, according to the Contractors State License Board (CSLB). The CSLB, the Statewide Investigative Fraud Team (SWIFT) and the Butte County District Attorney’s Office recently conducted...
North Highlands Multiple-Vehicle Crash Causes Major Injuries
Seven-Vehicle Crash Reported on I-80 Near Winters Street. A major multiple-vehicle crash was reported in North Highlands on September 18, resulting in injuries. The accident occurred along westbound I-80 just west of the Winters Street off-ramp around 5:51 a.m. and reportedly involved seven vehicles. A gray vehicle was allegedly sideways in the number one lane and struck by another car, which set off a chain reaction involving others.
WATCH: Burst pipe causes sinkhole in North Highlands neighborhood
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — A sinkhole from a waterline break caused a disturbance at a North Highlands neighborhood Monday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. In a video shared with FOX40 News, water from the burst pipe on McDermott Drive was spraying onto a vehicle and causing the nearby streets to flood. […]
A mother loses her baby and six people are injured in Rio Linda pursuit crash
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A pregnant woman lost her baby after a car that was being pursued by officials crashed into her vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP’s North Sacramento office said it received reports of reckless driving Friday night. According to CHP, a sideshow was taking place within the intersection […]
Woman's van filled with all of her possessions stolen in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - A woman whose van was stolen in Sacramento with all her belongings inside is making an emotional plea. Linda Sermeno had just sold her home in Antioch and arrived in Sacramento this weekend to stay with her niece. Her van was parked out front when someone took off with it in the middle of the night. Inside were all her clothes, her dog's medication, and her mother and brother's ashes."It's just devastating...I cried a lot this morning, I got it out of my system...I pray and I hope to get the ashes back," she said. The van is a blue 1996 Ford. If you spot it somewhere, you're asked to call Sacramento police.
Yuba County authorities release update on investigation into bodies found in Linda
Originally Published By: Yuba County Sheriff’s Department. “Last week, two female bodies were found at two different locations in Linda, CA. At this time, we have no missing persons that match their description and no evidence that their deaths are related. The cause of death in both incidents are...
Folsom fire victim passes away; injured first responders on the mend
A resident that was rescued from a burning Folsom garage Sunday morning has since passed away, reportedly due to injuries that occurred in the blaze. Records released from the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 53-year-old Dale Wooldridge, who was as a resident of the home where the fire took place at 105 Gold Mine Court in Folsom.
Driver arrested, 6 hurt in Rio Linda pursuit that ended in car crash, officials say
Six people were hurt following a pursuit that ended in a vehicle crash in Rio Linda on Friday night, authorities said. A 17-year-old from the east Bay Area was arrested. The California Highway Patrol was responding to reports of a sideshow around 9:11 p.m. in the area of Eleverta Road at Dutch Haven Boulevard.
Man Arrested for Alleged Weapons Violations and Drugs During Traffic Stop
“Yesterday, Yolo County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a vehicle stop near Esparto and contacted 44-year-Anthony Cole from Port Costa. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded handgun by the driver’s seat and a loaded handgun in a backpack. Additionally, approximately 16 grams of cocaine and 4 grams of methamphetamine were also located.
El Dorado Hills man dies in a single-vehicle crash
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol office in Placerville said that a single-vehicle crash killed one person along Salmon Falls Road on Saturday morning. Ethan J. Willis, 18, of El Dorado Hills has been identified by CHP as the occupant of the vehicle. CHP said that at around 7:15 a.m., they […]
HONORED ASHES, STORIES UNTOLD: Sacramento's deadliest plane crash
A plane crash killed 22 people at a Sacramento ice cream parlor 50 years ago. First responders share their stories with ABC10 for the first time. 50 years ago tragedy struck in Sacramento. The city was forever changed when a plane crashed through an ice cream parlor killing 22 people.
