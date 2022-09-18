ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

CBS Sacramento

Pedestrian hit in South Sacramento, driver suspected of DUI

SOUTH SACRAMENTO - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after a crash in Sacramento Tuesday night. Investigators say the pedestrian was hit around 7 p.m. on Franklin Boulevard, according to the Sacramento Police Department. They were then transported to the hospital in unknown condition. Police say the driver remained at the scene but they are being investigated for DUI.Back in October, a pedestrian died after being hit by a Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center Deputy. Two witnesses on the scene stated that the pedestrian was standing in the middle of the road with their back to oncoming traffic when they were hit, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Man killed in early morning Stockton hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — One man is dead after being struck by a car early Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. According to the police department, officers responded to a report of a person laying on Fruitridge Road around 3:30 a.m. Officers found an adult man with serious...
SACRAMENTO, CA
North Auburn, CA
Auburn, CA
Placer County, CA
Placer County, CA
Auburn, CA
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

2 dead after being ejected in rollover crash off I-5 near Elk Grove

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Two people have died and two others suffered major injuries after a rollover crash along Interstate 5 near Elk Grove early Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after midnight, a vehicle crashed over off of the northbound side of the freeway near Hood-Franklin Road. A total of four people were in the car – and three of them were ejected in the crash, officers say. No one was wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, officers say. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but investigators believe the vehicle initially drove into...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Sheriff’s office searches for 2 people in connection to killing

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on Sept. 3.  The sheriff’s office said 18-year-old Josiah Isaac Dempsey is suspected of killing Tommie Timmons. There is an active homicide arrest warrant for Dempsey.  Dempsey is 5 feet, 8 inches, weighs […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man killed in hit-and-run on Fruitridge Road in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A man has died after a hit-and-run along a major Sacramento street early Monday morning.The scene was off of Fruitridge Road, near S. Watt Avenue. Sacramento police say officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person lying in the road. Officers found a man who had apparently been the victim of a hit-and-run. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene, police say. The name of the man has not been released. No suspect information has been released at this point. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man killed in South Sacramento hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento police are looking for more information after a man was hit and killed by a driver who left the scene early Monday morning. According to a news release, patrol officers responded to a report of a person lying in the road in the 8800-block of Fruitridge Road around 3:30 a.m.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man armed, approaching with knife shot by CHP in Auburn

AUBURN — A California Highway Patrol officer shot a suspect in Auburn after approaching them with a knife.On Saturday afternoon, a white Jeep was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the eastbound lanes of I-80. Witnesses explained that the driver took off shortly after taking the Bell Road exit. They [witnesses] followed him to the parking lot of a shopping complex and called the police.When CHP arrived, officers spotted the vehicle and began to approach.As they approached the man, he had a knife in his hand while moving "in an aggressive manner" toward the officers, according to CHP. He was shot by CHP shortly after and died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.The owner of a Mountain Mike's Pizza in the shopping complex said, "I felt kind of upset and kind of nervous. Even all my employees they were kind of shook up after seeing all that stuff."The driver of the car hit in the crash was not injured.
AUBURN, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Sting operation to catch unlicensed contractors leads to 3 facing felony charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Three people are facing felony charges of contracting without a license in a disaster area after a sting operation in Butte County, according to the Contractors State License Board (CSLB). The CSLB, the Statewide Investigative Fraud Team (SWIFT) and the Butte County District Attorney’s Office recently conducted...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

North Highlands Multiple-Vehicle Crash Causes Major Injuries

Seven-Vehicle Crash Reported on I-80 Near Winters Street. A major multiple-vehicle crash was reported in North Highlands on September 18, resulting in injuries. The accident occurred along westbound I-80 just west of the Winters Street off-ramp around 5:51 a.m. and reportedly involved seven vehicles. A gray vehicle was allegedly sideways in the number one lane and struck by another car, which set off a chain reaction involving others.
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
FOX40

WATCH: Burst pipe causes sinkhole in North Highlands neighborhood

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — A sinkhole from a waterline break caused a disturbance at a North Highlands neighborhood Monday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.  In a video shared with FOX40 News, water from the burst pipe on McDermott Drive was spraying onto a vehicle and causing the nearby streets to flood.  […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman's van filled with all of her possessions stolen in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - A woman whose van was stolen in Sacramento with all her belongings inside is making an emotional plea. Linda Sermeno had just sold her home in Antioch and arrived in Sacramento this weekend to stay with her niece. Her van was parked out front when someone took off with it in the middle of the night. Inside were all her clothes, her dog's medication, and her mother and brother's ashes."It's just devastating...I cried a lot this morning, I got it out of my system...I pray and I hope to get the ashes back," she said. The van is a blue 1996 Ford. If you spot it somewhere, you're asked to call Sacramento police. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Folsom fire victim passes away; injured first responders on the mend

A resident that was rescued from a burning Folsom garage Sunday morning has since passed away, reportedly due to injuries that occurred in the blaze. Records released from the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 53-year-old Dale Wooldridge, who was as a resident of the home where the fire took place at 105 Gold Mine Court in Folsom.
FOLSOM, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Arrested for Alleged Weapons Violations and Drugs During Traffic Stop

“Yesterday, Yolo County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a vehicle stop near Esparto and contacted 44-year-Anthony Cole from Port Costa. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded handgun by the driver’s seat and a loaded handgun in a backpack. Additionally, approximately 16 grams of cocaine and 4 grams of methamphetamine were also located.
ESPARTO, CA
FOX40

El Dorado Hills man dies in a single-vehicle crash

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol office in Placerville said that a single-vehicle crash killed one person along Salmon Falls Road on Saturday morning. Ethan J. Willis, 18, of El Dorado Hills has been identified by CHP as the occupant of the vehicle. CHP said that at around 7:15 a.m., they […]
EL DORADO HILLS, CA

