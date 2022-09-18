Read full article on original website
ballstatedailynews.com
Cardinals finish 6th in Bearcat Invite
Sept. 19-20, Ball State men's golf traveled to Cincinnati for the Bearcat Invite. The Cardinals finished 6th out of 13 teams shooting 861. The Cardinals lineup included sophomore Kash Bellar, senior Joey Wiseman, redshirt sophomore Griffin Hare, graduate student Joey Ranieri and redshirt sophomore Ali Khan. “We still need to...
whopam.com
HHS student wins Distinguished Young Women competition
A Hopkinsville High School student is this year’s Christian County Distinguished Young Woman. The competition was Sunday night at the Historic Alhambra Theatre and Hadley Hancock claimed the top honor. Yari Vazquez was the runner-up, Bailey Kington second runner-up, McKenzi Travis third runner-up and Mallory Aldridge was the fourth...
whvoradio.com
Missing Woman Located In Tennessee
A woman who was reported missing in Hopkinsville Monday has been located. Christian County emergency management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green has been located and is safe in Tennessee. No other information has been released.
rewind943.com
Hopkinsville is headed for moonshine & bourbon greatness!
Not only is Hopkinsville know for the Kelly–Hopkinsville encounter, for livestock, tobacco, for the production of globally recognizable products such as Krusteaz products, Ghirardelli brownie mix, Cracker Barrel biscuit mix, Red Lobster Cheddar Bay biscuit mix, SunFlour corn meal and flour, but it’s making it’s way to moonshine and bourbon greatness!
High school consolidation in 1959 marked a major change for Christian County students
Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
whvoradio.com
Man Found With Gun During School Football Game
A Hopkinsville man was charge with possession of a weapon on school property after being arrested on a warrant at the Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say they noticed 18-year-old Devonni Radford from a previous incident and ran his name and found he had an active warrant in Logan County.
Fishermen sentenced for poaching paddlefish in MS lake
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two commercial fishermen from Kentucky illegally harvested paddlefish and paddlefish roe from a Mississippi lake, and it cost them their livelihood for five years, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi announced. James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, Kentucky, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, pleaded guilty […]
westkentuckystar.com
Rollover crash sends Princeton woman to hospital
A crash in Caldwell County Monday sent a Princeton woman to the hospital. Caldwell County deputies said 27-year-old Kandis Ford of Princeton was driving on Dawson Road when her vehicle left the road and rolled over, pinning her in the car. Caldwell Fire and Rescue removed her from the vehicle...
This Kentucky County is so Eerie TWO Horror Movies Have Been Filmed There
Graves County, Kentucky is home to places like Fancy Farm Vineyard and Winery and the Barn Quilt Trail. It's also home to the largest corn maze in the state of Kentucky, and a spooky monument in a cemetery that has garnered attention from Ripley's Believe it or Not! Graves County is also the place where two different horror movies have been filmed in the last decade.
whvoradio.com
United Way, ‘Meals On Wheels’ Impacts Trigg Countians
On the heels of its annual fundraising campaign, United Way of the Pennyrile Executive Director Betsy Bond paid visit to the Cadiz Rotary Club Tuesday afternoon — sharing the non-profit’s vision for Trigg, Christian, Caldwell and Todd counties. With most of the organization’s board members and contributing businesses...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County School Board hires attorney to lead investigation into school district
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY - The Marshall County School Board announced the hiring of an attorney to lead an investigation into the school district. The chairman made the announcement after the first of two executive sessions during Monday's special called school board meeting. What else do we know about the investigation?...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local leaders discuss west Kentucky's inland waterways in D.C.
WASHINGTON — Inland waterways are a major economic driver in Paducah and McCracken County that creates thousands of jobs. During its annual D.C. Fly-In, the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is discussing the economic success of our waterways at the federal level. The chamber's annual visit involves a host...
kttn.com
Six Mongols Motorcycle Club members found guilty of racketeering conspiracy, including murder
A federal jury convicted six Tennessee men Friday for racketeering conspiracy and other charges involving murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, and other crimes, all stemming from their involvement with the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols Motorcycle Club (Clarksville Mongols). The seventh man from Kentucky, who was not a member of the...
Drug ring busted in western Kentucky: 23 charged, nearly $400,000 in value recovered
An 18-month investigation sparked from the rise in fentanyl overdoses has bared fruit for the Paducah Police Department. "We have violent felonies making lots and lots of money," Laird said. "I don't think that's a good combination."
wkdzradio.com
Gas Prices Keep Tumbling In West Kentucky
Gas prices are continuing to take their precipitous tumble, opening this week in west central Kentucky nine cents lower than last. According to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, petroleum in west Kentucky is now at an average $3.20 per gallon. Prices dipping below $3.00/gallon by the winter holidays is becoming a real possibility.
whopam.com
Trigg County man dies after Friday accident
A Trigg County man has died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident Friday at South Road and New Hope Road. Eighty-nine year old David Ray Kyler died Saturday at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, according to an obituary from Goodwin Funeral Home. Sheriff Aaron Acree says Kyler was in...
whvoradio.com
Exit 89, KY 813 Closures Coming In Christian County
Contractors for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have scheduled construction for the I-24 eastbound on and off ramps at the KY 115 Oak Grove-Pembroke Exit 89 Interchange. As such, beginning at 6 AM Tuesday, this juncture will be closed. The duration of the closure will be 3-to-4 weeks. The closure is...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Schools Placed on Soft Lockdown Tuesday
The Obion County School System was placed on a “soft lockdown” earlier today. School Communications Director Lauren Kendall said the lockdown was issued as a precautionary measure following a reported threat in a neighboring county. When law enforcement officials ruled the threat no longer existed, schools returned to...
whvoradio.com
Hoptown Harvest Fest Planned This Weekend
Downtown Hopkinsville will be busy with activities Friday night and Saturday for the annual Hoptown Harvest Festival. Hopkinsville Main Street Director Holly Boggess says there is a lot of excitement for this weekend’s events. Boggess says Friday night will feature a nice meal. She adds full harvest fest activities...
WBBJ
District responds after video surfaces of Trenton principal using racial slur
JACKSON, Tenn. — One middle school principal is under fire for using a racial slur while speaking to students. It was the end of a school week and beginning of the day. Friday morning, September 16, the principal of Trenton Rosenwald Middle School was addressing recent behavior in the school.
