Muncie, IN

ballstatedailynews.com

Cardinals finish 6th in Bearcat Invite

Sept. 19-20, Ball State men's golf traveled to Cincinnati for the Bearcat Invite. The Cardinals finished 6th out of 13 teams shooting 861. The Cardinals lineup included sophomore Kash Bellar, senior Joey Wiseman, redshirt sophomore Griffin Hare, graduate student Joey Ranieri and redshirt sophomore Ali Khan. “We still need to...
MUNCIE, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Parrott sets 54-hole school record at Britney Kelly Classic

Sept. 19-20, Ball State women’s golf placed fifth out of 12 teams, shooting 894 at the Brittany Kelly Cardinal Classic. Junior Kiah Parrott shot 9-under-par (207) for the tournament, beating the school record by seven strokes [previously 214]. The Cardinals lineup consisted of junior Kiah Parrott, freshman Jasmine Driscoll,...
YORKTOWN, IN
grantconnected.net

Oak Hill Throttles Madison Grant in Rivalry Game

On the back of five touchdowns by Kyle Turanchick, the Oak Hill Golden Eagles crushed the. Madison Grant Argylls 35-6 for head coach Bud Ozmun’s 150th career win. Friday night, two local undefeated high school football teams clashed to determine the kings of. Grant County. After a low-scoring first...
GRANT COUNTY, IN
Radio Ink

Bob & Tom On The Road

The Bob & Tom Show got out of the studio and took a trip to Louisville, KY. The syndicated morning show visited affiliate WQMF-FM to help the station kick-off two weekends of rock festivals. iHeart’s 95.7 QMF hosted Bob & Tom to mark the two festivals, “Bourbon & Beyond” and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
ballstatedailynews.com

Letter to the Editor: The Effects of Roe's Fall

The Daily News reached out to the Muncie community to hear their thoughts on SB 1. Aimee Robertson West is a 2001 Ball State University Graduate and a contributor for the Daily News, Their views do not necessarily reflect the views of the newspaper. Roe v. Wade has been struck...
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

Kokomo lot packed with pickups awaiting missing microchips

KOKOMO, Ind. — It looks like a jam-packed car lot, but none of the pickup trucks parked at the old GM plant in Kokomo are ready to hit the road. If nothing else shows that the chip shortage is still going on, it's that scene: row after row of vehicles, surrounding the building, just sitting in storage.
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Severe storm threat timing for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will arrive in Indiana Sunday into Monday. After a mostly dry weekend, showers and thunderstorms are on the way starting late Sunday night into early Monday morning. You may even wake up to some rumbles of thunder overnight Sunday. Some of these thunderstorms pose a severe threat, especially the closer you get to the Indiana-Illinois border.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’

INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at […]
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Downtown Carmel Indiana Restaurants

Downtown Carmel, Indiana, is a vibrant cultural hub with year-round festivals and events. Its location is north of Indianapolis. With the combination of music, entertainment, food, and theater offered in this small town environment, from delicious restaurants to family-friendly activities, Downtown Carmel is genuinely one of a kind. The downtown...
CARMEL, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Sale of former DeHaan estate closes, sets state record at $14.5M

The expansive Indianapolis estate of late businesswoman and philanthropist Christel DeHaan has officially been sold, setting a state record in the process. Residential real estate brokerage Encore Sotheby’s International Realty announced Friday that the sale of the 41,762-square-foot Indianapolis mansion closed Sept. 2 with a purchase price of $14.5 million, topping the previous record listing price by more than $500,000. The price was the highest ever paid for a private estate in Indiana history, Encore Sotheby’s said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Hot with storms Wednesday, amazing weather to start fall Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The final day of summer will be hot and active with storm chances. Fantastic weather will then enter the state to begin fall on Thursday. Tuesday night: After a very warm day, prepare for a warm and muggy evening. A few clouds will stick around overnight as temperatures fall to the upper 60s to low 70s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Closest national parks to Indianapolis

Story name: Closest national parks to Indianapolis. Description: Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area. Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
valpo.life

Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ MUAC Updates

Since the last update, Marian University Ancilla College has celebrated the first annual commencement, begun construction of the Bachelor of Nursing Simulation lab, elapsed our first-year operating, received approval for a new academic program, and announced the upcoming Changing Lives Scholarship Dinner. All of this would not be possible without the community’s continued support.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Frustration mounts in Muncie as railroad construction closes crossings

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour says the city government was told by Norfolk Southern the main railroad track in Muncie would be repaired. Originally, the company wanted to do it all at once before the city government convinced Norfolk Southern to do it in sections. Now,...
MUNCIE, IN
Effingham Radio

Indianapolis Man Found Dead In Vehicle Along I-70 Early This Morning

An Indianapolis, Indiana man was found dead in a vehicle along Interstate 70 early this morning. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that he pronounced 19 year old Jayden E. Spencer dead at 2:45 this morning. Coroner Harris says that Spencer was found dead in a vehicle along I-70 westbound at mile marker 67 (one mile west of the Brownstown exit).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

