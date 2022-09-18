Read full article on original website
Dequan Finn Named Ironman of the Ohio State Game
TOLEDO, Ohio – Sophomore quarterback Dequan Finn was voted "Ironman of the Game" for this performance in last Saturday's game at Ohio State. Finn had a superb game on Saturday against the Buckeyes, throwing for 153 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for a team-best 70 yards and a 23-yard TD. Finn has thrown for 541 yards and five touchdowns on the season, and leads Toledo with 208 rushing yards and four scores.
Tickets Still Available for 2022 Varsity T Hall of Fame Induction
Toledo, Ohio - Tickets are still available for the 2022 University of Toledo Varsity T Hall of Fame induction banquet on Friday, Oct. 14 at the Pinnacle in Maumee. Social hour for the event begins at 6:00 p.m. with the program starting at 7:00. Tickets are $45 or $450 for a table of 10 and can be purchased by calling the Athletic Development Office at 419-530-5087.
Toledo Picks Up Two More Wins in Final Day of Rocket Invitational
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo men's tennis team ended its weekend with two doubles wins against 2022 NCAA DIII finalist Case Western on the final day of the Rocket Fall Invitational at the UT Varsity Tennis Courts. The Rockets combined for a 17-11 record over three days of competition. Seniors Luis Kleinschnitz and Krzysztof Wetoszka were named to the All-Tournament team.
Rockets Topped by Sun Devils, 5-0
TEMPE, Ariz. – The Toledo women's soccer team closed out its non-conference schedule with a 5-0 loss to Arizona State Sunday evening. The Rockets are now 1-4-2 heading into conference play this week. Arizona State struck early with a goal at the 10th-minute of play and added one more...
