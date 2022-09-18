TOLEDO, Ohio – Sophomore quarterback Dequan Finn was voted "Ironman of the Game" for this performance in last Saturday's game at Ohio State. Finn had a superb game on Saturday against the Buckeyes, throwing for 153 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for a team-best 70 yards and a 23-yard TD. Finn has thrown for 541 yards and five touchdowns on the season, and leads Toledo with 208 rushing yards and four scores.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO