Patrick Kinahan: Serious issues concern BYU football

PROVO — Breaking down the season into segments, in this case 25% of the schedule, BYU football is right on target to achieve realistic goals. Forget about going undefeated and making the national playoff, neither was ever going to happen this season. Dialing it down a bit, the Cougars have much to play for heading into the heart of the schedule.
No longer a college, Westminster gains university distinction

SALT LAKE CITY — Westminster College has called Salt Lake City home for nearly 150 years and will now usher in its next era as a full-fledged Westminster University. "We've grown from a small college preparatory academy in 1875, to a junior college and then a four-year baccalaureate institution in 1949," said Westminster President Bethami Dobkin. "Since then, we've grown in size, stature, activities and academic offerings. It's time for Westminster's next chapter."
Utah company examines mass grave to identify remains of Tulsa Race Massacre

MILLCREEK — A team of Utah experts with unique expertise has started to examine a grave site for hundreds of people killed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Sorting out the remains will not be easy for the team at Intermountain Forensics in Millcreek but recent advances in technology have made their work possible.
Get Gephardt: Utah man struggles to cancel door-to-door sale

CLINTON — When a door-to-door salesman knocked on Larry Shields' door, he wasn't really in the market for what the guy was selling, but the salesman made a nice pitch. "It's supposed to purify the air, humidify the air and it's also a vacuum," Shields said. Shields purchased on...
Highland man faces charges after 5-hour standoff with SWAT team

HIGHLAND — A man who police say had several weapons and prompted a five-hour standoff with a SWAT team is now facing criminal charges. Bryce David Huntsman, 25, of Highland, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with assault on a police officer, a second-degree felony; threat of violence against a police officer, a class A misdemeanor; and assault, a class B misdemeanor.
3 charged in West Jordan drug deal with counterfeit money that ended in a stabbing

WEST JORDAN — Three people, including a 17-year-old boy, are facing criminal charges in connection with what police say was a drug deal that ended in a stabbing. Isiah Maleek Duquenoy, 19, of Salt Lake City, and Camdon William Martinez, 18, of Herriman, were both charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. A 17-year-old boy is also listed as a co-defendant, but as of Tuesday afternoon he had not been charged in district court. KSL.com has chosen not to release the boy's name at this time.
Man accused of stabbing 2 people in Salt Lake City now faces charges

SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of stabbing two people within a week in Salt Lake City has been charged in connection with one of those crimes. Mario Lynn Fresques, 32, of Salt Lake City, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
Salt Lake man charged with stabbing woman, then stabbing man 6 days later

SALT LAKE CITY — A man has been charged with stabbing two people within a week in Salt Lake City. Mario Lynn Fresques, 32, of Salt Lake City, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony, and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony, for an incident on Sept. 17. He was charged with those same crimes on Tuesday in a separate case for a similar incident that police say happened six days earlier.
What caused the weekend fire that damaged 10 cars in UVU parking lot?

OREM — Fire investigators determined an engine malfunction was to blame in a fire that destroyed three cars and damaged several others in a parking lot at the Utah Valley University campus over the weekend. "When you get dispatched to a car fire, you expect one unit involved and...
