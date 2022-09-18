Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Wyoming's Craig Bohl knows history with No. 19 BYU. Here's what he's telling Pokes
PROVO — Candidly, Craig Bohl admits he didn't know the history between the University of Wyoming and Brigham Young University before he took his first FBS head coaching job with the Cowboys in 2014. But two years later, when he was helping his team warm up before facing BYU...
ksl.com
Patrick Kinahan: Serious issues concern BYU football
PROVO — Breaking down the season into segments, in this case 25% of the schedule, BYU football is right on target to achieve realistic goals. Forget about going undefeated and making the national playoff, neither was ever going to happen this season. Dialing it down a bit, the Cougars have much to play for heading into the heart of the schedule.
ksl.com
Have You Seen This? BYU offers special flag to Oregon in honor of fallen player
IN MEMORIAM — The BYU football team suffered a serious setback with a 41-20 loss at Oregon over the weekend. But the stinging loss won't be the focus of this story. Nor should it be when something much bigger occurred before the game between two Top 25 opponents kicked off.
ksl.com
Utah State's Blake Anderson addresses death of son, announces mental health initiative
LOGAN — On Monday afternoon, Utah State football coach Blake Anderson acknowledged publicly that his son, Cason, died by suicide in February, and made a plea to promote mental health awareness. In a six minutes minute video released by Utah. State, Anderson spoke about the tragedy and its impact...
ksl.com
Award-winning Salt Lake restaurateur, 'Utah icon' Valter Nassi dies
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah leaders and foodies are offering condolences for the death of award-winning local chef Valter Nassi, the owner of the upscale Italian restaurant Valter's Osteria in downtown Salt Lake City. Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted Tuesday: "Last night we lost a dear friend and a Utah...
ksl.com
No longer a college, Westminster gains university distinction
SALT LAKE CITY — Westminster College has called Salt Lake City home for nearly 150 years and will now usher in its next era as a full-fledged Westminster University. "We've grown from a small college preparatory academy in 1875, to a junior college and then a four-year baccalaureate institution in 1949," said Westminster President Bethami Dobkin. "Since then, we've grown in size, stature, activities and academic offerings. It's time for Westminster's next chapter."
ksl.com
Utah company examines mass grave to identify remains of Tulsa Race Massacre
MILLCREEK — A team of Utah experts with unique expertise has started to examine a grave site for hundreds of people killed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Sorting out the remains will not be easy for the team at Intermountain Forensics in Millcreek but recent advances in technology have made their work possible.
ksl.com
From grocery bagger to CEO: How Rancho Markets founder grew a chain from scratch
CLEARFIELD — Being a CEO hasn't kept Eli Madrigal from having a hand in even the smallest part of her business. Whether it's sampling a new ice cream flavor, meeting with vendors, straightening a price sign on a box of produce, or organizing the logistics of a new store — the Rancho Markets CEO and founder does it all.
ksl.com
Get Gephardt: Utah man struggles to cancel door-to-door sale
CLINTON — When a door-to-door salesman knocked on Larry Shields' door, he wasn't really in the market for what the guy was selling, but the salesman made a nice pitch. "It's supposed to purify the air, humidify the air and it's also a vacuum," Shields said. Shields purchased on...
ksl.com
Man hit by own truck trying to stop carjacking in West Valley
WEST VALLEY — A scary situation sent a man to the hospital after police said he tried to stop another man from carjacking him. The situation unfolded in a neighborhood near 3200 W. 3100 South in West Valley on Monday morning. Amador Gabriel said he was awake in his...
ksl.com
Anonymous donor pledges nearly $100K to cover meals at Utah elementary school
PLEASANT GROVE — Parents of students at Manila Elementary School awoke Monday to a surprising email announcing that a private donor will be paying for school meals for the entire school year. "It's a very generous donation that will bless many families here at Manila," said Rachelle Spencer, the...
ksl.com
Family reaches $3M settlement with Salt Lake police after shooting of 13-year-old boy with autism
SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a 13-year-old boy with autism who was shot 11 times by police in 2020 has reached a $3 million settlement with the city and the Salt Lake City Police Department. Linden Cameron was shot by police on Sept. 4, 2020, after officers...
ksl.com
Utah mom reflects on radioactive iodine cancer treatment, which has stood test of time
SALT LAKE CITY — Shirley Crepeaux was a little hesitant when doctors proposed radioactive iodine as a treatment for her thyroid cancer about 12 years ago. She trusted her doctors at the Huntsman Cancer Institute, but she was still terrified and afraid. "When faced with leaving a 12-year-old alone...
ksl.com
'It's aliens!': Sewer technology tooting causes mysterious music in Salt Lake City homes, toilets
SALT LAKE CITY — People living in downtown Salt Lake City have reported hearing music amid the construction. Musician Rosemary Olsen lives downtown, one block east of State Street. She said she heard a B augmented chord repeatedly outside of her window. "Just really kind of eerie, but it...
ksl.com
Highland man faces charges after 5-hour standoff with SWAT team
HIGHLAND — A man who police say had several weapons and prompted a five-hour standoff with a SWAT team is now facing criminal charges. Bryce David Huntsman, 25, of Highland, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with assault on a police officer, a second-degree felony; threat of violence against a police officer, a class A misdemeanor; and assault, a class B misdemeanor.
ksl.com
3 charged in West Jordan drug deal with counterfeit money that ended in a stabbing
WEST JORDAN — Three people, including a 17-year-old boy, are facing criminal charges in connection with what police say was a drug deal that ended in a stabbing. Isiah Maleek Duquenoy, 19, of Salt Lake City, and Camdon William Martinez, 18, of Herriman, were both charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. A 17-year-old boy is also listed as a co-defendant, but as of Tuesday afternoon he had not been charged in district court. KSL.com has chosen not to release the boy's name at this time.
ksl.com
Boy wakes couple, stabs both after entering random Taylorsville home, police say
TAYLORSVILLE — A 15-year-old West Valley boy who police believe entered a Taylorsville home at random early Tuesday has been arrested and accused of stabbing the husband and wife who live there. About 3:50 a.m., a man and woman were asleep in their bedroom in the area of 4800...
ksl.com
Man accused of stabbing 2 people in Salt Lake City now faces charges
SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of stabbing two people within a week in Salt Lake City has been charged in connection with one of those crimes. Mario Lynn Fresques, 32, of Salt Lake City, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
ksl.com
Salt Lake man charged with stabbing woman, then stabbing man 6 days later
SALT LAKE CITY — A man has been charged with stabbing two people within a week in Salt Lake City. Mario Lynn Fresques, 32, of Salt Lake City, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony, and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony, for an incident on Sept. 17. He was charged with those same crimes on Tuesday in a separate case for a similar incident that police say happened six days earlier.
ksl.com
What caused the weekend fire that damaged 10 cars in UVU parking lot?
OREM — Fire investigators determined an engine malfunction was to blame in a fire that destroyed three cars and damaged several others in a parking lot at the Utah Valley University campus over the weekend. "When you get dispatched to a car fire, you expect one unit involved and...
