ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

5-6-3-8, Lucky Sum: 22

(five, six, three, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
The Associated Press

2 claim Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US lottery jackpot

CHICAGO (AP) — Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Illinois Lottery said the prize for the July 29 drawing, which was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize, was claimed by two individuals who had agreed to split the prize if they won. The two, who followed the lead of the vast majority of winners who choose to remain anonymous, had until Sept. 27 to opt in favor of the lump sum payment, said Emilia Mazur, spokeswoman for Camelot Illinois, the private manager of the Illinois Lottery. The Illinois Lottery said it was unable to share any information about the winners except to say that they must be absolutely “over the moon” with their Mega Millions win. Illinois is one of at least 16 states where winners can remain anonymous. Lottery officials said the two people have spent the past few weeks working with professional legal and financial advisors to support the claim process — something experts recommend lottery winners do.
CHICAGO, IL
cbs17

ACC announces game times for Week 5 of college football season

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The ACC, along with its television affiliates, have announced game times for Week 5 of the college football season (October 1st, 2022). Virginia (2-1) at Duke (3-0) is slated for 7 P.M and will air on a Regional Sports Network. ESPN has exercised a six-day...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17

Tropical Storm Gaston forms in the North Atlantic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The seventh named storm of the 2022 hurricane season has formed in the North Atlantic. Tropical Storm Gaston has sustained winds of 40 miles per hour as it moves to the north-northeast at 17 miles per hour. The storm will continue moving to the northeast...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
cbs17

Triangle cities, teams post in celebration of ‘919 Day’ online

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple cities and others in the Triangle took to social media to celebrate 919 Day on Monday. Each year on September 19, in observance of the 919 area code that connects many central North Carolina businesses and residents, a handful of fun shout out posts appear on social media.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 injured in Raleigh shooting: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—One person was injured in a Raleigh shooting Wednesday, police said. This happened around 6:45 a.m. near New Bern Avenue and Sunnybrook Road. Police said one person was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital, according to police. Police said the shooting was not random. Officers...
RALEIGH, NC
The Associated Press

Maine paper mill damaged by 2020 blast to close for good

JAY, Maine (AP) — A paper mill that was site of an explosion in 2020 is going to close in the new year, leaving 230 workers without jobs, the company said Tuesday. The Pixelle Specialty Solutions mill lost its ability to produce pulp but continued to operate a pair of paper machines after the explosion. The mill will close in the first quarter of 2023.
JAY, ME
spectrumlocalnews.com

'This can happen to anyone': N.C. woman warns of scam over Messenger

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Triangle woman is warning senior citizens of an online scam. Bettie Royster, 64 of Raleigh, says scammers didn’t ask for her credit card or personal information and actually posed as someone she knew. What You Need To Know. Scammers hacked a woman's friend's account...
RALEIGH, NC
The Associated Press

Kentucky school shooter imprisoned 25 years seeks parole

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
PADUCAH, KY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
525K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy