Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County man is dancing for joy after winning $25,000 a year for the rest of his life on a North Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off ticket. Officials said Tuesday that Kenneth Kiriazes, 64, bought a Lucky for Life ticket but forgot about it in his truck before checking it last week.
CHICAGO (AP) — Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Illinois Lottery said the prize for the July 29 drawing, which was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize, was claimed by two individuals who had agreed to split the prize if they won. The two, who followed the lead of the vast majority of winners who choose to remain anonymous, had until Sept. 27 to opt in favor of the lump sum payment, said Emilia Mazur, spokeswoman for Camelot Illinois, the private manager of the Illinois Lottery. The Illinois Lottery said it was unable to share any information about the winners except to say that they must be absolutely “over the moon” with their Mega Millions win. Illinois is one of at least 16 states where winners can remain anonymous. Lottery officials said the two people have spent the past few weeks working with professional legal and financial advisors to support the claim process — something experts recommend lottery winners do.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The ACC, along with its television affiliates, have announced game times for Week 5 of the college football season (October 1st, 2022). Virginia (2-1) at Duke (3-0) is slated for 7 P.M and will air on a Regional Sports Network. ESPN has exercised a six-day...
HBCU football programs work their way in (and in one case) out of national polls in their respective divisions.
The post HBCU Football: NC Central, Va. Union jump into national polls appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Seafood restaurant owner Annette Brown of Raleigh can scratch an item off her bucket list now after reeling in a $100,000 prize, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “Every time when we drive by the lottery building I would say, ‘We are going to get our picture […]
The study says the money spent by the states’ corrections departments mostly goes toward prison operations and the salaries of correctional officers, with some states also paying for rehabilitation programs, drug treatment or juvenile justice plans.
Ian Jackson, the No. 1 shooting guard in the 247Sports Composite, has finalized an official visit to North Carolina for Nov. 11, his head coach told ZAGSBLOG. North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis and assistant Jeff Lebo were in The Bronx last week to see the 6-foot-4 Jackson in person during an open gym.
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Oxford. The Franklinton High School volleyball team will have a game with J. F. Webb High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00. The Franklinton High School volleyball team will have a game with J. F. Webb High School on September 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The seventh named storm of the 2022 hurricane season has formed in the North Atlantic. Tropical Storm Gaston has sustained winds of 40 miles per hour as it moves to the north-northeast at 17 miles per hour. The storm will continue moving to the northeast...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple cities and others in the Triangle took to social media to celebrate 919 Day on Monday. Each year on September 19, in observance of the 919 area code that connects many central North Carolina businesses and residents, a handful of fun shout out posts appear on social media.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—One person was injured in a Raleigh shooting Wednesday, police said. This happened around 6:45 a.m. near New Bern Avenue and Sunnybrook Road. Police said one person was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital, according to police. Police said the shooting was not random. Officers...
JAY, Maine (AP) — A paper mill that was site of an explosion in 2020 is going to close in the new year, leaving 230 workers without jobs, the company said Tuesday. The Pixelle Specialty Solutions mill lost its ability to produce pulp but continued to operate a pair of paper machines after the explosion. The mill will close in the first quarter of 2023.
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Triangle woman is warning senior citizens of an online scam. Bettie Royster, 64 of Raleigh, says scammers didn’t ask for her credit card or personal information and actually posed as someone she knew. What You Need To Know. Scammers hacked a woman's friend's account...
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
Comments / 0