Richmond, VA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Bank a Million’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Bank a Million” game were:

08-09-12-27-31-34, Bonus: 23

(eight, nine, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-four; Bonus: twenty-three)

