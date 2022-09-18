ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

19-21-39-41-42

(nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

