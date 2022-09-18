ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KARK

Arkansas’ 2023 football schedule released

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

Hogs play Crimson Tide on THV11 in SEC showdown

ARKANSAS, USA — WOO PIG! We now know the time, date, place, and channel where the #10 ranked Razorbacks will take on the #2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide!. The Hogs will square off with the Nick Saban-led Crimson Tide Oct. 1 at 2:30 p.m. on CBS. The Razorbacks will host Alabama at home, with both teams hitting the field at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas vs. Alabama kickoff time announced

Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in at No. 2....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas/Ole Miss Match Time Moved to 3 PM

Volleyball action at Barnhill Arena this weekend has been moved up two hours from 5 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Arkansas takes on Ole Miss for the team’s first SEC contest of the season at home with the match. Ole Miss is currently 4-6 and was picked to finish seventh in the SEC in the preseason coaches poll, while Arkansas was picked to finish fourth.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Possible road name change discussed in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The city of Fayetteville could take steps Tuesday toward what they're calling racial inclusion by potentially renaming a street. Connecting S. College Ave. and S. School Ave. is a stretch of road called Archibald Yell Blvd., named after Arkansas' second governor. Council member D'Andre Jones introduced...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Restaurants in Fayetteville, AR (Something For Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Fayetteville is a growing town that is considered by many to be the primary entertainment destination in northwest Arkansas. It’s booming with attractions, shopping, and lots of great restaurants and things to do. It’s an excellent place for couples, friends, families, or even a solo retreat if you’re looking for a bit of me-time.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KYTV

Earthquake shakes part of Carroll County, Ark. on Monday

NEAR OSAGE, Ark. (KY3) - A small earthquake shook part of Carroll County on Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake hit around 4 a.m. The epicenter is near Osage, south of Green Forest on U.S. 412. Earthquakes are rare in northwest Arkansas. To report a...
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
talkbusiness.net

Mary Ann Greenwood, pioneering investment adviser, has died

Mary Ann Greenwood, a philanthropist and retired investment adviser who founded a pioneering woman-owned business in Fayetteville in 1982 when she started M.A. Greenwood & Associates, died Saturday (Sept. 17) in Fayetteville. She was 82. The region’s oldest locally owned independent wealth management firm is now known as Greenwood Gearhart...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

Abducted as a child in Arkansas 27 years ago, Morgan Nick turns 34

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Morgan Nick, whose disappearance from a Little League baseball game 27 years ago garnered her national attention, turns 34 on Monday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said in a tweet. According to the NCMEC, Morgan was abducted on June 25, 1995 by...
ALMA, AR
Travel Maven

This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
PRAIRIE GROVE, AR

