Fatal wreck claims life of Boone man on Saturday
A Boone man died after a wreck over the weekend. On Saturday, September 17, at approximately 1:35 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated the collision on US 421 at Landfill Road, according to NCSHP. A 2012 Ford pickup truck was traveling west on US 421, attempted to turn left onto Landfill Road, failed to yield the right of way, and collided with an eastbound 2001 Yamaha motorcycle, according to a NCSHP report.
SHP Member Involved in Shooting with Armed Kidnapping Suspect
RALEIGH – On Tuesday, September 20, at approximately 6:45 a.m., the State Highway Patrol was notified of multiple hit and run traffic collisions occurring between McDowell and Burke Counties and a subsequent related armed kidnapping on I-40 eastbound near mile marker 114. It was reported that the involved individual was occupying the truck bed of the kidnapped victim’s vehicle traveling on I-40 eastbound.
