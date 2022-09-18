ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

thewayneherald.com

Fauneil (Wittler) Weible

Services for Fauneil (Wittler) Weible, 96, of Winside are currently pending. She died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at the Wakefield Health Care Center.
WINSIDE, NE

