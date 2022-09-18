Read full article on original website
Spectacular celebration of the history of Broadway song and dance in ‘Broadway By The Year’ at NYC’s Town Hall
To conclude the 21st season of the historic Town Hall’s popular series Broadway By The Year, creator, writer, director, and host Scott Siegel traced the momentous contributions of dance to the Broadway musical. Choreographed by eight-year regular Danny Gardner and performed by a top-notch cast of Broadway singers and dancers and the Broadway By The Year Dance Troupe and Chorus, the spectacular one-night-only event was the series’ most ambitious concert ever, and everyone in the cast brought their A-game to the stage and closed the 2022 season with a bang.
2 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winners! Two lucky purchases were made in New York City. Third-prize winning Powerball tickets, each worth $50,000, were sold at two New York City stores for the Sept. 17 drawing, lottery officials said Sunday. Each winning ticket has four matching numbers and the Powerball. The prize-winning tickets were purchased at Crossbays […]
Oleta Adams is next up at The Woodland
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Smooth Jazz New Jersey and the Maplewood Department of Arts & Culture team up with Smooth Jazz New York to present four-time Grammy nominee Oleta Adams on Saturday, Sept. 24, at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. With Adams behind the baby grand piano, she brings her dynamic voice and the music that brought her international fame to Maplewood. Tickets can be purchased at smoothjazznj.com/tickets/.
Curlfest Roller Set – a celebration of Black beauty rolls back into Prospect Park
Hundreds rolled their way at the LeFrak Center in Prospect Park for the festivities. It is one of the biggest festivals that celebrates everything Black beauty, focusing on the beauty of natural hair.
African American Day Parade returns to Harlem
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The annual African American Day Parade was held virtually for the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so revelers were excited to celebrate in person on Sunday. Mayor Eric Adams and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams were among the first to help kick off the celebration for the 53rd annual […]
Newark Porchfest Scheduled for Saturday
(NEWARK, NJ) -- On Saturday, September 24, 2022, Newark Porchfest takes place in the Forest Hill Historic District of Newark. This is a free, family-friendly celebration of the arts with music of all genres, art, dance, food, and activities for children. The rain date is Sunday, September 25. Over 100...
10 Best Thrift Stores and Flea Markets in New York City
Just because New York is home to the wealthy and famous doesn’t mean you have to be either to find fabulous clothes, accessories and home decor when you visit. It goes to reason that the wealthier an area, the nicer the donations are to charity thrift stores and the better the goods sold at a discount to consignment and for-profit thrift shops.
Changemakers: Lisa Price, founder of Carol’s Daughter
Lisa Price, a beauty pioneer, built her brand on love and determination. She started Carol’s Daughter in her kitchen in 1993. Price sold homemade moisturizer out of her apartment before finally getting a Brooklyn storefront. It’s now turned into a world-wide brand. Self-care was not often part of the conversation for women of color; it […]
Feast of San Gennaro returns to NYC's Little Italy for its 96th year
A car drives up Mulberry Street during the procession. Since its founding in 1926, the festival – named for the patron saint of Naples, Italy – has grown and transformed far beyond what was just a small neighborhood block party a few decades ago, according to several longtime vendors. [ more › ]
A champion of Black television and film
A pioneering media leader and champion of black television and film died recently in New York City, where she had relocated her organization Black Public Media in 2000. She founded the BPM, then known as National Black Programming Consortium, in Columbus in 1979. We look back on the life of Mable Haddock, her time in Columbus and the legacy of BPM.
16 of the Best Museums for Kids in NYC
New York City is home to hundreds of museums – from renowned landmarks such as the Museum of Natural History to the most influential museums in the modern art world like the MoMA. Make your way through The Big Apple with your family and stop at these hot spots to give your little ones a fun, enriching experience that they’ll never forget.
270 West 96th Street Prepares to Rise Above Street Level on Manhattan’s Upper West Side
Construction is about to go vertical on 270 West 96th Street, a 23-story residential building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed by Fetner Properties, the 235-foot-tall structure will yield 171 rental units with 68 dedicated to affordable housing, and 8,961 square feet of community facility space. Urban Atelier Group is the general contractor for the property, which is located between West End Avenue and Broadway, and King Contracting Group will be in charge of placing the CMU, bricks, EIF’s cast stone and roofing.
25 Things NYC Has, That No Other City Does
When it comes to New Yorkers, we’ll defend our city to the death. That’s because there’s so many amazing things in this city, that can only be found, felt, or understood by living here. We asked our beautiful audience “What’s your favorite thing New York has that you can’t get anywhere else?” and we were met with an outpour of all the reasons to love NYC, plus a few quirks in between that come with living in NYC. And though some answers are technically found in other cities—it’s simply not the same as NYC. Here are just a few things that were mentioned:
Kool & The Gang musician and sons provide instruments to inner-city schools
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Robert “Kool” Bell from popular funk and soul group Kool & The Gang is continuing his love of music through his foundation. The Kool for Kids foundation purchases instruments for inner-city community schools. The foundation raised $150,000 last year. Bell, who grew up in Jersey City, runs the foundation with the […]
13-Year-Old Boy Found Riding Rails After Leaving Manhattan HS
Police have found a 13-year-old boy from the Bronx who left his Manhattan high school Monday afternoon and was later spotted riding the subway all over the city. Nazir Iqbal of East 231st Street in the Bronx left Chelsea Vocational High School just before noon on Monday. He was spotted Tuesday on a northbound 1 train at 72nd and Broadway.
Dream Day: We went to Brooklyn just to eat
We simply love the fresh homemade pasta at Lilia in Williamsburg, but get that reservation in early. | Photo Credit: Lilia. 7 A.M. Since this will be a full day of eating, we’re kicking it off with some seriously excellent coffee. Yafa Café, located in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park, has Yemeni roots offering ethically sourced coffee, sweets, foods and spices. Although the menu includes your regular cold brews, lattes, espressos and more, you’ll want to lean into their specialty coffees and teas that are truly special. The Cardamom Brown Sugar Latte with espresso, steamed milk and cardamom-infused brown sugar is like nothing you’ve ever tasted. Order the shakshuka, a poached egg dish, which is authentic and aromatic. (4415 4th Ave.)
20 East 110th Street Tops Out in East Harlem, Manhattan
Construction has topped out on 20 East 110th Street, an eight-story mixed-use building in East Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by ARC Architecture Design Studio and developed by A&R Properties Group, the 80-foot-tall structure will yield 36,746 square feet with 25 rental units spread across 17,283 square feet, 7,000 square feet of community facility space, and 3,000 square feet of commercial space. SS Construction Experts is the general contractor for the property, which is alternately addressed as 1650 Madison Avenue and located at the corner of Madison Avenue and Tito Puente Way.
Loved ones hold funeral for 1 of 3 children drowned in Coney Island
Friends and family gathered at Caribe Funeral Home for 4-year-old Liliana Merdy's funeral, one of three siblings police believe were drowned by their mother exactly one week ago.
Telfar bags take over Brooklyn at Rainbow pop-up shop during New York Fashion Week
Telfar fans were sent into a frenzy recently after it was announced that the brand was taking over a Rainbow store location in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week. The unisex fashion label announced that it would be filling the Fulton Street store in Downtown Brooklyn with thousands of bags in every size and every color for one day only -- all available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
