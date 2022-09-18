Read full article on original website
Ohio State's top Big Ten competitor is Penn State, not Michigan: college football analyst
Ohio State remains the favorite to capture the Big Ten East title this year after a one-year absence atop the division. But which Big Ten team comes next? That depends on who one asks. The Associated Press Top 25 poll has Michigan hot on Ohio State’s heels. But 247Sports’ Carl Reed said he favors another Big Ten school: Penn State. On The Block, 247Sports’ Emily Proud asked Reed whether, if Penn State and Michigan met on a field this Saturday, Reed would favor Penn State.
2024 Louisiana OT Cryer plans to visit Michigan State again
Joseph Cryer, a junior offensive tackle from Many (La.), was offered by Michigan State in the spring. He visited Michigan State in June and plans to return to East Lansing.
Michigan RB commit continues climb up 247Sports Composite rankings
After a very, very strong start to his senior season, Michigan 2023 four-star running back commitment Cole Cabana continued his climb up the 247Sports Composite rankings, moving up 34 spots to 161st overall in the country regardless of position. The Dexter (MI) native is now the sixth-ranked running back in the cycle.
Michigan football: Injury updates for Donovan Edwards, Cade McNamara, Trevor Keegan, Karsen Barnhart
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh on Monday provided injury updates for Donovan Edwards, Cade McNamara, Trevor Keegan and Karsen Barnhart as Michigan prepares for its Big Ten opener against Maryland. Speaking on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show, here’s what Harbaugh said:. DONOVAN EDWARDS: ‘DOING...
Spartans keeping close tabs on 2024 four-star WR Washington
David Washington, a junior four-star wide receiver from Las Vegas (NV) Arbor View, was offered by Michigan State in April when he visited East Lansing.
