Read full article on original website
Related
National football post
Notre Dame UNC Pick, Betting Odds, Trends
The Fighting Irish finally picked up their first win of the season last week, but it wasn’t impressive enough to lift the cloud that been hovering over South Bend and first-year head coach Marcus Freeman this season. Last week Notre Dame defeated California 24-17 and failed to cover as...
National football post
No. 12 NC State trying to avoid trap game vs. UConn
There’s lots to like for No. 12 North Carolina State after its most impressive result of the season. Now it’s a matter of maintaining the proper focus for Saturday night’s home game against UConn in Raleigh, N.C. After that, it could become much more interesting for the...
National football post
Texas Tech LB Bryce Ramirez (leg) remains in N.C. hospital
Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez remains in a hospital in Raleigh, N.C. after badly breaking his lower left leg during Saturday’s game at North Carolina State. Texas Tech announced Sunday that Ramirez will stay at Wake Medical Center until he is able to travel back safely with members of the university’s sports medicine staff.
National football post
In break from SEC play, South Carolina not overlooking Charlotte
After consecutive outings against ranked Southeastern Conference opponents, South Carolina gets a bit of a break by hosting Charlotte on Saturday night in Columbia, S.C. Still, that doesn’t change the way Gamecocks’ coach Shane Beamer is preparing this week. “They have elevated their program over the last few...
Comments / 0