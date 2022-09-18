ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois game glance, odds, and an early prediction

After pitching their first shutout of the Mark Stoops era and the first since 2009, the Kentucky Wildcats will now turn their attention to the Northern Illinois Huskies. With a 3-0 start for the Cats, they will now look to put the finishing touches on the early non-conference slate before they start the heart of their conference schedule with Ole Miss on October 1st.
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky’s Tionna Herron recovering from open-heart surgery

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy says freshman Tionna Herron is recovering from open-heart surgery to correct a structural abnormality. The 6-foot-4 post player learned of her condition after arriving at school in June and received other opinions before surgery was recommended. Senior trainer Courtney Jones said in a release that Herron underwent surgery Aug. 24 at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston and is recovering at home in DeSoto, Texas.
LEXINGTON, KY
UK enjoys highest football ranking in 15 years

The Kentucky Wildcats go into their fourth week of the season perched at the highest ranking in 15 years, and tied for the SEC lead with the nation's number one team. The No. 8 ranking in the AP poll ties UK’s high water mark in 2007, when the Wildcats were twice ranked eighth. The last time Kentucky was ranked higher than No. 8 in the AP poll was 45 years ago, when it was slotted at No. 6 in the 1977 postseason poll.
LEXINGTON, KY
5 UK football players sue Lexington police officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Five University of Kentucky football players filed a lawsuit Wednesday against a Lexington police officer. Reuben Adams, JuTahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Devito Tisdale and Joel Williams were University of Kentucky student-athletes who in 2021 were facing charges related to a fight at an Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity house party. The charges were dropped the same year by a Fayette County Grand Jury, who determined the charges against the players were “false and fabricated,” according to a press release.
LEXINGTON, KY
#13 Kentucky falls to #2 Nebraska

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – The No. 2 Nebraska Cornhuskers swept No. 13 Kentucky on Sunday in Memorial Coliseum as Nebraska hit .302 and held UK to .141 in a 3-0 (27-25, 25-20, 25-16) three-set affair in front of a season-high 3,933 fans. Junior opposite Reagan Rutherford led the...
LEXINGTON, KY
Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest opens for Kentucky school students

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest has opened for Kentucky school students for the 2022 edition. This year’s theme is Adopt-a-Highway: Keep Kentucky Clean and Green. The contest is divided into four age groups: 5-8, 9-11, 12-14 and 15-18. Winners of each...
KENTUCKY STATE
Lexington East End activist named 2022 Community Champion

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Decades of commitment were recognized in Lexington on Tuesday as Thomas Tolliver was awarded this year’s Lexington Community Champion. The ceremony was Tuesday morning in Charles Young Park in the city’s East End. Its location is fitting for a man like Tolliver, who’s dedicated the last 28 years to uncovering the community’s history.
LEXINGTON, KY
Gov. Beshear Announces Plans to Complete Mountain Parkway

Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to announce plans for the final section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion in Eastern Kentucky – delivering on a decades-old promise to complete a four-lane parkway from Winchester to far Eastern Kentucky. While in Prestonsburg, the Governor also announced that...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
KENTUCKY STATE
A Second Chance for Fritz at Lexington Humane

If you spent just one minute with Fritz, the “couch hippo” today, you would have no clue of the hardships he faced. He hides it well behind his big jowls and slobbery kisses. But, sadly, someone abandoned this poor guy at the Lexington Humane Society in the middle of the night; he was found bleeding and tied to the building with a shoestring.
LEXINGTON, KY
Officials hold town halls on foster care system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Officials are holding four virtual town halls this month in an effort to improve Kentucky’s foster care system. A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says anyone interested in making the system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings, which are being hosted by Citizen Foster Care Review Boards.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - An Owingsville man hit it big in the Kentucky Lottery. Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off ticket worth $777,000. Last Thursday, he stopped at Liberty Mart 3 in Owingsville for breakfast when he bought the $20 Mega 7′s...
OWINGSVILLE, KY
Kentucky food banks treated to ‘sweet’ donation

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A sweet donation was made Wednesday to Kentucky food banks during Hunger Action Month, thanks to candy manufacturer Perfetti Van Melle North America. The candy manufacturer donated more than 54,000 pounds of candy to food pantries throughout Kentucky including God’s Pantry in Lexington, Feeding America...
KENTUCKY STATE

