The Kentucky Wildcats go into their fourth week of the season perched at the highest ranking in 15 years, and tied for the SEC lead with the nation's number one team. The No. 8 ranking in the AP poll ties UK’s high water mark in 2007, when the Wildcats were twice ranked eighth. The last time Kentucky was ranked higher than No. 8 in the AP poll was 45 years ago, when it was slotted at No. 6 in the 1977 postseason poll.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO