Read full article on original website
Related
Stoops, Kentucky Maintaining Challenge of Juggling Recruiting and the Transfer Portal
Kentucky football has jumped a couple of pedestals in the college football hierarchy over the course of Mark Stoops' tenure. As the Wildcats have gotten consistently better, so has the recruiting around Lexington. Following years of mediocrity on the field and on the trail, Big Blue Nation ...
Northern Illinois QB Rocky Lombardi's Status Still Uncertain Ahead of Kentucky
Northern Illinois might be without its starting quarterback when the Huskies visit Kroger Field this weekend to take on No. 8 Kentucky. Rocky Lombardi, a senior out of Clive, IA, went down with an undisclosed leg injury in the second quarter of NIU's game against Vanderbilt over the weekend ...
NIU Head Coach Thomas Hammock Speaks on Kentucky Football
Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock held his fourth game-week press conference of the season on Tuesday, as his 1-2 Huskies prepare to make the trip south to take on the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats. Here's everything that the fourth-year head coach had to say about the Cats: On Mark ...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois game glance, odds, and an early prediction
After pitching their first shutout of the Mark Stoops era and the first since 2009, the Kentucky Wildcats will now turn their attention to the Northern Illinois Huskies. With a 3-0 start for the Cats, they will now look to put the finishing touches on the early non-conference slate before they start the heart of their conference schedule with Ole Miss on October 1st.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Kentucky’s Tionna Herron recovering from open-heart surgery
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy says freshman Tionna Herron is recovering from open-heart surgery to correct a structural abnormality. The 6-foot-4 post player learned of her condition after arriving at school in June and received other opinions before surgery was recommended. Senior trainer Courtney Jones said in a release that Herron underwent surgery Aug. 24 at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston and is recovering at home in DeSoto, Texas.
westkentuckystar.com
UK enjoys highest football ranking in 15 years
The Kentucky Wildcats go into their fourth week of the season perched at the highest ranking in 15 years, and tied for the SEC lead with the nation's number one team. The No. 8 ranking in the AP poll ties UK’s high water mark in 2007, when the Wildcats were twice ranked eighth. The last time Kentucky was ranked higher than No. 8 in the AP poll was 45 years ago, when it was slotted at No. 6 in the 1977 postseason poll.
WTVQ
5 UK football players sue Lexington police officer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Five University of Kentucky football players filed a lawsuit Wednesday against a Lexington police officer. Reuben Adams, JuTahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Devito Tisdale and Joel Williams were University of Kentucky student-athletes who in 2021 were facing charges related to a fight at an Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity house party. The charges were dropped the same year by a Fayette County Grand Jury, who determined the charges against the players were “false and fabricated,” according to a press release.
WTVQ
#13 Kentucky falls to #2 Nebraska
LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – The No. 2 Nebraska Cornhuskers swept No. 13 Kentucky on Sunday in Memorial Coliseum as Nebraska hit .302 and held UK to .141 in a 3-0 (27-25, 25-20, 25-16) three-set affair in front of a season-high 3,933 fans. Junior opposite Reagan Rutherford led the...
RELATED PEOPLE
WTVQ
Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest opens for Kentucky school students
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest has opened for Kentucky school students for the 2022 edition. This year’s theme is Adopt-a-Highway: Keep Kentucky Clean and Green. The contest is divided into four age groups: 5-8, 9-11, 12-14 and 15-18. Winners of each...
WKYT 27
Lexington East End activist named 2022 Community Champion
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Decades of commitment were recognized in Lexington on Tuesday as Thomas Tolliver was awarded this year’s Lexington Community Champion. The ceremony was Tuesday morning in Charles Young Park in the city’s East End. Its location is fitting for a man like Tolliver, who’s dedicated the last 28 years to uncovering the community’s history.
wmky.org
Gov. Beshear Announces Plans to Complete Mountain Parkway
Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to announce plans for the final section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion in Eastern Kentucky – delivering on a decades-old promise to complete a four-lane parkway from Winchester to far Eastern Kentucky. While in Prestonsburg, the Governor also announced that...
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
IN THIS ARTICLE
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 627 (BOONESBORO ROAD) IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
RICHMOND, KY (September 20, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 2:00 P.M., Tuesday afternoon September 20, 2022, on Boonesboro Road (Kentucky Highway 627) in Madison County. The initial investigation indicates a 2019 Dodge...
hamburgjournal.com
A Second Chance for Fritz at Lexington Humane
If you spent just one minute with Fritz, the “couch hippo” today, you would have no clue of the hardships he faced. He hides it well behind his big jowls and slobbery kisses. But, sadly, someone abandoned this poor guy at the Lexington Humane Society in the middle of the night; he was found bleeding and tied to the building with a shoestring.
WTVQ
Officials hold town halls on foster care system
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Officials are holding four virtual town halls this month in an effort to improve Kentucky’s foster care system. A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says anyone interested in making the system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings, which are being hosted by Citizen Foster Care Review Boards.
foxlexington.com
Van ignites on Nicholasville Road, leads to both lanes shut down
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Both lanes on Nicholasville Road were shut down on Sunday after a vehicle caught on fire. At around 11 a.m., FOX 56 was told both lanes of Nicholasville Road were closed down after a woman’s van caught on fire. The woman told FOX...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVQ
UK student-athletes investigated for receiving compensation for work not performed
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — University of Kentucky student-athletes received compensation for work not performed as part-time employees in the patient transport department at Albert B. Chandler Hospital, according to a report filed with the NCAA. The report was filed on Sept. 3 and concerns dates from the spring 2021...
WBKO
Lexington boy’s death in state-contracted treatment facility sparks lawsuit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A seven-year-old’s death while in state care is now the target of a lawsuit. A coroner ruled the boy’s death a homicide. At the time, he was under the care of a state-contracted facility. Now, the couple raising the boy after his biological mother lost custody has filed suit.
WKYT 27
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket
OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - An Owingsville man hit it big in the Kentucky Lottery. Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off ticket worth $777,000. Last Thursday, he stopped at Liberty Mart 3 in Owingsville for breakfast when he bought the $20 Mega 7′s...
WTVQ
Kentucky food banks treated to ‘sweet’ donation
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A sweet donation was made Wednesday to Kentucky food banks during Hunger Action Month, thanks to candy manufacturer Perfetti Van Melle North America. The candy manufacturer donated more than 54,000 pounds of candy to food pantries throughout Kentucky including God’s Pantry in Lexington, Feeding America...
Comments / 0