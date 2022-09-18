I have a feeling we are gonna experience a ton of games like that this season. And State had some aspects they brought to the table that did not match up well with LSU. But apparently, so did LSU. Plenty more to come this week but today focuses on the recaps and storylines generated out of this game. The first being that Denbrock can’t keep wasting a full half and multiple first down plays to get Jaden in rhythm. They need to go tempo earlier. Establishing a running game like we did Saturday will only help with that. Nola dot com reminds us that a QB like Daniels can take over a game. With the win, LSU moves up in the power rankings, and outside of the top 2, my feelings have changed in terms of matching up with those ahead of LSU currently. Boutte still needs to figure things out, but that is fine because Malik is developing into a hell of an option. Jarvis gets a honor at home. And Luke Combs is a lyrical genius.

