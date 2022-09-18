Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
andthevalleyshook.com
Football Releases 2023 Schedule
While chapter one of the Brian Kelly era at LSU is currently in progress, we now know the entire slate of games for chapter two. The entire 2023 football schedule was released across the SEC on Tuesday and LSU while some aspects of the schedule will mirror 2022, others will look totally different.
andthevalleyshook.com
Behind the Box Score: Mississippi St
LSU’s second game against a Power 5 opponent went a lot like the first one: a poorly played first half resulting in a two touchdown deficit. Then, after the coaching staff made adjustments, the LSU offense looked far better once it went into tempo. The Tigers then mount a furious fourth quarter comeback, marked by three consecutive scoring drives.
andthevalleyshook.com
Link Gumbo: Competent Defense Edition
I have a feeling we are gonna experience a ton of games like that this season. And State had some aspects they brought to the table that did not match up well with LSU. But apparently, so did LSU. Plenty more to come this week but today focuses on the recaps and storylines generated out of this game. The first being that Denbrock can’t keep wasting a full half and multiple first down plays to get Jaden in rhythm. They need to go tempo earlier. Establishing a running game like we did Saturday will only help with that. Nola dot com reminds us that a QB like Daniels can take over a game. With the win, LSU moves up in the power rankings, and outside of the top 2, my feelings have changed in terms of matching up with those ahead of LSU currently. Boutte still needs to figure things out, but that is fine because Malik is developing into a hell of an option. Jarvis gets a honor at home. And Luke Combs is a lyrical genius.
Comments / 0