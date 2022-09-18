The No. 1 Wake Forest Demon Deacons men’s soccer team (7-0, 2-0 ACC) kept their hot start going with another pair of wins last week, defeating Fairleigh Dickinson (2-4-1) in a thriller at Spry on Tuesday, then following that up with a victory in Blacksburg against the Virginia Tech Hokies (0-5-1, 0-2 ACC) for a second ACC win. These were a pair of results that Wake really had to fight for and that they showed real resilience in picking up, but this week presents an entirely new challenge for the Deacs. Wake will lead off the week with an out of conference game tonight at Spry, as the Deacs will host George Mason (2-3) in a game they can’t afford to overlook. However, a trip to defending national champions Clemson (7-1, 1-1 ACC) coming up on Saturday looms large on the horizon beyond this game. For a Wake team that is now ranked No. 1 in today’s new United Soccer Coaches Poll, this week gives them a chance to prove that they are one of if not the best team in the nation. But before reviewing this week’s challenges, let’s take a look at last week’s successes.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO