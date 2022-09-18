Read full article on original website
Wake Men’s Soccer Notches Two Wins Ahead of a Massive Pair of Games This Week
The No. 1 Wake Forest Demon Deacons men’s soccer team (7-0, 2-0 ACC) kept their hot start going with another pair of wins last week, defeating Fairleigh Dickinson (2-4-1) in a thriller at Spry on Tuesday, then following that up with a victory in Blacksburg against the Virginia Tech Hokies (0-5-1, 0-2 ACC) for a second ACC win. These were a pair of results that Wake really had to fight for and that they showed real resilience in picking up, but this week presents an entirely new challenge for the Deacs. Wake will lead off the week with an out of conference game tonight at Spry, as the Deacs will host George Mason (2-3) in a game they can’t afford to overlook. However, a trip to defending national champions Clemson (7-1, 1-1 ACC) coming up on Saturday looms large on the horizon beyond this game. For a Wake team that is now ranked No. 1 in today’s new United Soccer Coaches Poll, this week gives them a chance to prove that they are one of if not the best team in the nation. But before reviewing this week’s challenges, let’s take a look at last week’s successes.
After a Week with a Win and a Draw, Wake Women’s Soccer Looks Forward to A Conference Clash in Raleigh
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons women’s soccer team (6-0-2) will be back in action tonight against NC State (5-1-3) in their first conference clash of the season. They come into this game still without a loss, and having picked up their sixth win and second draw last week, against Maryland and Loyola Maryland respectively. Both games were slogs to get through, with little of note really happening in either game. They were sound defensive performances, but it feels as if Wake is still finding out who their forwards are, and they’re struggling with the loss of Nikayla Small for the season, who was such an integral part of the attack for Wake. But even with these problems, Wake still has a good record, and could start off their ACC campaign in the right way in Raleigh tonight. But before looking ahead to tonight, let’s look back at this past week’s games.
