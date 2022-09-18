Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Portland boys basketball coach Jason Goerge dies at 48
Goerge died at Sparrow Health System on Saturday, Sept. 17.
MLive.com
Central Michigan University closes dorms due to decline in student enrollments
Central Michigan University closes dorms due to decline in student enrollments. A view of an empty parking lot near dorms on the north side of campus at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Larzelere, Robinson, Calkins and Trout Halls are closed this year due to a decrease of student enrollments. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo.
WWMTCw
Michigan Farm Bureau endorses Tudor Dixon for governor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan's republican candidate for governor, Tudor Dixon, earned an endorsement Monday from the Michigan Farm Bureau's political action committee. Dixon's positions on state regulation, energy, and education are farmer-friendly, according to the committee. Dixon promised to support Michigan farmers at a rally in Kent County...
MSP catch Ohio man who cut tether after he was caught on 4th of July in Northern Michigan with loads of drugs, cash
An Ohio man who was arrested for drug possession and assault charges on the 4th of July in Northern Michigan has been caught after he cut off his tether and failed to appear in court.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox17
Severe thunderstorm warning for northern Michigan moving into Kent County
***Update: The severe weather warnings have all expired and the storms have moved out of the viewing area. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 9:30 a.m. for central Isabella and East-central Mecosta Counties Wednesday morning. The storm moved into Kent County just before 9 a.m. That...
Detroit News
Chinese battery parts maker plans $3.6B plant, 2,000 jobs near Big Rapids
The U.S. subsidiary of a Chinese electric vehicle battery company is planning a large development near Big Rapids that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment and 2,000 new jobs to west Michigan, two sources familiar with the project told The Detroit News. Gotion Inc., a subsidiary of Guoxuan...
wcmu.org
In Saginaw Bay, walleye are consuming more yellow perch at a substantial rate
According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), roughly 30-35% of the walleye diet in Saginaw Bay has become yellow perch. One commercial fishing operation told WCMU the change in the walleye diet has hurt their business. Lakon Williams has been harvesting fish in Saginaw Bay for her family-owned...
50-Year-Old Cold Case Solved – Lawyer Arrested for Bay City Native’s Murder
The murder of a 19-year-old woman originally from Bay City appears to have been solved thanks to DNA evidence linking a lawyer from Nevada to the crime scene. Nancy Anderson was found dead in her Hawaii apartment on January 7, 1972. The 19-year-old woman had moved from Bay City to Hawaii just a few months prior to her death. Law & Crime reports that rumors began to circulate that the woman had taken her own life but police reports indicated that stab wounds were consistent with murder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested by Shiawassee Deputies for terrorist threats
WASHINGTON TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – A 56-year-old man from Washington Township has been arrested for making multiple threats of terrorism, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s office announced on social media. George Hamas is accused of making death threats against former and current Shiawassee County public officials. The threats were allegedly posted online and through voicemail. A […]
Video shows Bay City Public Safety director’s interaction with teens that resulted in suspension
BAY CITY, MI — Officials have confirmed Bay City Public Safety Director Michael J. Cecchini was placed on administrative leave after he had a heated exchange with riders of Bird Scooters, an incident recorded on video. The director’s conduct, as depicted in the footage, has also resulted in an...
wsgw.com
Bay City Suspends Top Cop
Bay City Manager Dana Muscott has suspended the city’s Director of Public Safety following a citizen complaint. A statement from Muscott’s Office issued Sunday evening says the City will be cooperating with the Michigan State Police on any investigation they may undertake. The city has placed Michael Cecchini...
Prosecutor: Deputy justified in shooting man during traffic stop
An Allegan County sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a man during a traffic stop in June will not face charges.
Bay City public safety director placed on administrative leave after citizen complaint
BAY CITY, MI – Bay City Public Safety Director Michael J. Cecchini has been placed on administrative leave after a person filed a complaint against him.
Comments / 0