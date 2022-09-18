ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

MLive.com

Central Michigan University closes dorms due to decline in student enrollments

Central Michigan University closes dorms due to decline in student enrollments. A view of an empty parking lot near dorms on the north side of campus at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Larzelere, Robinson, Calkins and Trout Halls are closed this year due to a decrease of student enrollments. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Michigan Farm Bureau endorses Tudor Dixon for governor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan's republican candidate for governor, Tudor Dixon, earned an endorsement Monday from the Michigan Farm Bureau's political action committee. Dixon's positions on state regulation, energy, and education are farmer-friendly, according to the committee. Dixon promised to support Michigan farmers at a rally in Kent County...
MICHIGAN STATE
Severe thunderstorm warning for northern Michigan moving into Kent County

***Update: The severe weather warnings have all expired and the storms have moved out of the viewing area. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 9:30 a.m. for central Isabella and East-central Mecosta Counties Wednesday morning. The storm moved into Kent County just before 9 a.m. That...
KENT COUNTY, MI
50-Year-Old Cold Case Solved – Lawyer Arrested for Bay City Native’s Murder

The murder of a 19-year-old woman originally from Bay City appears to have been solved thanks to DNA evidence linking a lawyer from Nevada to the crime scene. Nancy Anderson was found dead in her Hawaii apartment on January 7, 1972. The 19-year-old woman had moved from Bay City to Hawaii just a few months prior to her death. Law & Crime reports that rumors began to circulate that the woman had taken her own life but police reports indicated that stab wounds were consistent with murder.
BAY CITY, MI
Man arrested by Shiawassee Deputies for terrorist threats

WASHINGTON TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – A 56-year-old man from Washington Township has been arrested for making multiple threats of terrorism, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s office announced on social media. George Hamas is accused of making death threats against former and current Shiawassee County public officials. The threats were allegedly posted online and through voicemail. A […]
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
Bay City Suspends Top Cop

Bay City Manager Dana Muscott has suspended the city’s Director of Public Safety following a citizen complaint. A statement from Muscott’s Office issued Sunday evening says the City will be cooperating with the Michigan State Police on any investigation they may undertake. The city has placed Michael Cecchini...
BAY CITY, MI

