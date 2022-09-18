Read full article on original website
Thieves steal AC units from midtown Tulsa gaming, hobby shop mid-heatwave
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa business is dealing with a late-September Oklahoma heatwave hotter than Charmander’s tail without air conditioning thanks to thieves. Dice Addiction Games on East 11th and near South Yale opened for business Monday morning to find that the store that usually deals with battles involving dragon fire was itself dealing with heat hotter than the Pokémon Charmander’s tail.
Ascension St. John hospital staff in Owasso go through MCI training
Ascension St. John hospital staff in Owasso go through mass casualty incident training with help of Tulsa Tech nursing students
Dam, lake between Gathering Place and downtown to open next summer, City of Tulsa says
TULSA, Okla. — A major transformation of the Arkansas River through Tulsa is getting closer to becoming a reality. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Monday work will be complete on a new dam to create a new lake between Gathering Place and downtown Tulsa by next summer. “It will...
Oklahoma Daily
OU announces demolition of Adams Tower to commence summer 2023, plans construction of new dorm
OU President Joseph Harroz said Adams Tower will be demolished in summer 2023 during the OU Board of Regents' Sept. 15 meeting in Tulsa. The university planned to tear down Adams Tower during winter 2022, but Harroz said the demolition date changed to avoid leaving a mess for students during spring 2023. Harroz said the university plans to complete construction on a new building by 2025.
ocolly.com
Bedlam has become much deeper, 14-team league likely
Bedlam tension has risen from the grave and the possibilities of a 14-team league by July is very likely. Here's an update on the recent Big 12 logistic storylines. Bedlam will be dead by 2025, we’ve known that, but now there is a true rivalry between the schools because there is an expiration date.
ocolly.com
‘No Questions Asked’: Pete’s Pantry Network provides free food and basic needs items to OSU students
The Pete’s Pantry Network is a student initiative that has the main goal of reducing food insecurity across Oklahoma State’s campus and provides free, non-perishable food items, canned food, clothing items and basic needs items. The pantry began as a pop-up pantry in 2019, inside the Student Government...
Tulsa museum featured on New York City billboard
NEW YORK CITY, NY — A Tulsa museum is getting national attention in the Big Apple. Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt spotted Tulsa’s Philbrook Museum of Art on a billboard in New York City. “If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere! (Or something like...
Veteran shares ongoing battle involving neighbors, city officials
TULSA, Okla. — A 20-year veteran said the City of Tulsa refuses to enforce codes against his neighbors, who allegedly do not keep up with their home. Jerry Dixon has been filing complaints with the City of Tulsa and writing to several mayors, City Council members and his neighbors, who are landlords, since September 11, 2000.
TU bringing back some previously eliminated degree programs
The University of Tulsa is bringing back a handful of degree programs that were previously eliminated.
Cross Country Chase brings vintage motorcycles to Green Country
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Vintage motorcycles are heading through Green Country as part of a special cross country chase. The Route 66 Cross Country Chase is a celebration of Route 66 designed for motorcycles made between 1930 and 1960. As they passed through Claremore, FOX23 spoke with some of the...
blackchronicle.com
Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings
A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
Broken Arrow’s Aspen Landing part of OU academic study
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma’s Urban Design Studio will perform an academic study of the Aspen Landing trails, bike paths, and the Arkansas River corridor following a decision by the Broken Arrow City Council on Sept. 6, the city of Broken Arrow announced. The City’s...
Beggs man works to create sustainable food program in Green Country
BEGGS, Okla. — A Beggs man is creating a new sustainable food program in Green Country. He’s using aquaponics and wants more people to get involved in it with a new project called the “Aquaponics Oasis Project.”. Bob Rider is growing vegetables in his greenhouse but they...
21-year-old and 14-year-old charged with murder in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A 14-year-old Tulsa boy has officially charged with First-Degree Murder. The 14-year-old, Joseph Stanford, was one of two suspects arrested in a homicide on Admiral between Sheridan and Memorial on Sept. 15. Stanford is the second teen charged with murder in the span of a few...
14-year-old hit by city bus in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a 14-year-old boy was struck by a city bus Wednesday morning in south Tulsa. Police said the boy was hit after he walked out in the front of the bus, near East 71st Street and South Lewis Avenue. The boy was transported to...
Crews continue work on Zink Dam in Arkansas River
Crews continue work on the Zink Dam, lake and pedestrian bridge in the Arkansas River across from the Gathering Place.
publicradiotulsa.org
‘Unbelievably unethical’: retired Tulsa Police officer sues city for discrimination
A former major with the Tulsa Police Department has refiled a lawsuit against the city seeking at least $600,000 in damages for discrimination. In the suit, now retired TPD officer Tracie Lewis, 60, is seeking compensation for lost wages and retirement pay in connection to a promotion she says she was unjustly denied. Lewis is also seeking damages for embarrassment, humiliation, and mental anguish.
Overnight Stabbing At Tulsa Shopping Center Leaves Man Injured
Police say a man is in the hospital after being stabbed outside of a shopping center in Tulsa. Police say they were called to the Peoria Strip Center near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue around 11 p.m. on Monday. After arriving on scene officers say they found the victim who had been stabbed in the stomach.
News On 6
New Walkway In Broken Arrow Offers Unique Way To Learn About The Solar System
Residents in Broken Arrow now have a new way to learn about the solar system. Broken Arrow, with the help of retired and current teachers, has brought the 'Voyage Solar System Walkway' to the city. Only the seventh one in the country. The walkway is a 2,000-foot path of the...
FOX23 Investigates: What Tulsa mail thieves are after
TULSA, Okla. — Mailboxes taped off, closed or gone altogether in Tulsa... all part of a crime trend growing across the United States. Gloria Daniel says she learned about the trend first hand, when a water bill check she had tried to mail in north Tulsa showed up days later for sale on criminal online marketplaces.
