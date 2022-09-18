ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thieves steal AC units from midtown Tulsa gaming, hobby shop mid-heatwave

TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa business is dealing with a late-September Oklahoma heatwave hotter than Charmander’s tail without air conditioning thanks to thieves. Dice Addiction Games on East 11th and near South Yale opened for business Monday morning to find that the store that usually deals with battles involving dragon fire was itself dealing with heat hotter than the Pokémon Charmander’s tail.
Oklahoma Daily

OU announces demolition of Adams Tower to commence summer 2023, plans construction of new dorm

OU President Joseph Harroz said Adams Tower will be demolished in summer 2023 during the OU Board of Regents' Sept. 15 meeting in Tulsa. The university planned to tear down Adams Tower during winter 2022, but Harroz said the demolition date changed to avoid leaving a mess for students during spring 2023. Harroz said the university plans to complete construction on a new building by 2025.
ocolly.com

Bedlam has become much deeper, 14-team league likely

Bedlam tension has risen from the grave and the possibilities of a 14-team league by July is very likely. Here's an update on the recent Big 12 logistic storylines. Bedlam will be dead by 2025, we’ve known that, but now there is a true rivalry between the schools because there is an expiration date.
blackchronicle.com

Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings

A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

14-year-old hit by city bus in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a 14-year-old boy was struck by a city bus Wednesday morning in south Tulsa. Police said the boy was hit after he walked out in the front of the bus, near East 71st Street and South Lewis Avenue. The boy was transported to...
publicradiotulsa.org

‘Unbelievably unethical’: retired Tulsa Police officer sues city for discrimination

A former major with the Tulsa Police Department has refiled a lawsuit against the city seeking at least $600,000 in damages for discrimination. In the suit, now retired TPD officer Tracie Lewis, 60, is seeking compensation for lost wages and retirement pay in connection to a promotion she says she was unjustly denied. Lewis is also seeking damages for embarrassment, humiliation, and mental anguish.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX23 Investigates: What Tulsa mail thieves are after

TULSA, Okla. — Mailboxes taped off, closed or gone altogether in Tulsa... all part of a crime trend growing across the United States. Gloria Daniel says she learned about the trend first hand, when a water bill check she had tried to mail in north Tulsa showed up days later for sale on criminal online marketplaces.
