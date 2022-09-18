Read full article on original website
The Chicago Bulls Made A New Addition To Their Uniforms
The Chicago Bulls will have a different jersey sponsor next season.
Yardbarker
White Sox Set Ideal Rotation for Crucial Series vs. Guardians
As the 2022 MLB season winds down, the push for the postseason is in full force. On Tuesday, the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians begin a three-game series that will have a huge impact on the AL Central standings. It feels like a must-sweep series for the Sox, who...
Yardbarker
Braves’ Spencer Strider breaks strikeout record held by Hall of Famer Randy Johnson
The Atlanta Braves appear to have a future ace on their hands in Spencer Strider, and he showed as much on Sunday in his start against the Philadelphia Phillies. Strider struck out his 200th batter of the season on Sunday in just 130 innings. That is the fewest innings required by any pitcher to achieve the mark, breaking the previous record set by Randy Johnson in 2001.
MLB・
MLB insider: Tigers Scott Harris hire ‘shocked’ front offices around baseball
The Detroit Tigers pulled off a surprising hire, naming former Giants general manager Scott Harris their president of baseball operations. Harris is a stellar hire for Chris Ilitch and Co., as the Tigers are in the midst of what can only be described as a disappointing season. Detroit was expected to make a leap this year under A.J. Hinch, as they’re just one season removed from a 77-win campaign, and added talent in the offseason.
Golf.com
LIV Golf Chicago yet another reminder of radical, unsettling changes to pro golf
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — It was just a year ago, here in America’s Heartland, when Bryson DeChambeau had what he called “the best experience of my career.” DeChambeau went undefeated in three matches at the 2021 Ryder Cup, famously (and preposterously) driving the 1st green at Whistling Straits and earning 2.5 points during a record-setting U.S. romp.
WQAD
Alleman forfeits Week 5 football match against Moline
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Alleman High School athletic director Mark VanNatta announced in a Tuesday news release that the Pioneers will forfeit their Friday night road match with Moline. As an additional result, the program's Senior Night will be moved to the Sept. 30 game against Geneseo. VanNatta stated...
Mully & Haugh on Justin Fields' comments about Bears fan base after loss to Packers: 'Nothing to see here'
Bears quarterback Justin Fields made a few waves among the fan base with a postgame comment after Chicago’s 27-10 loss at Green Bay on Sunday night.
FOX Sports
Illinois basketball: Q&A with head coach Brad Underwood
It’s one of the biggest questions in Big Ten men’s basketball entering the 2022-23 season: How good will Illinois be?. After an offseason of significant roster departures, but also an influx of top-tier transfers and a highly ranked recruiting class, the Fighting Illini are facing a whole lot new under sixth-year head coach Brad Underwood. There’s no shortage of depth and versatility to work with in Champaign, and a 68-27 record over the last three seasons suggests that Illinois can once again finish near the top of the Big Ten and reach the NCAA Tournament.
