It’s one of the biggest questions in Big Ten men’s basketball entering the 2022-23 season: How good will Illinois be?. After an offseason of significant roster departures, but also an influx of top-tier transfers and a highly ranked recruiting class, the Fighting Illini are facing a whole lot new under sixth-year head coach Brad Underwood. There’s no shortage of depth and versatility to work with in Champaign, and a 68-27 record over the last three seasons suggests that Illinois can once again finish near the top of the Big Ten and reach the NCAA Tournament.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO