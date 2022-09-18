Read full article on original website
Kansas man hospitalized after semi tire fails
SALINA, Kan. —A McPherson man was injured in an accident Wednesday morning in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a semi driven by 52-year-old William G. Ingels of McPherson was northbound on Interstate 135 exiting to eastbound Interstate 70 when he lost control as a drivers side tire failed. The semi slid off the east side of the roadway, traveled down an embankment and came to rest facing east on I-70.
Lockett speaks at Dillon Lecture Series
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kevin Lockett has had success following his run as a wide receiver first at Kansas State and then in the NFL. He told his story as the speaker of the Dillon Lecture Series on Tuesday. Lockett says he was lucky to be brought up in a...
A division of Cornejo & Sons once again is going to be owned by a Cornejo in Wichita
It’s been more than a decade since a Cornejo family member has owned this division of Cornejo & Sons, but now it’s back in the family.
Leslie R. “Les” Thiessen
Leslie R. “Les” Thiessen, 88, peacefully passed away on September 20, 2022 at Pine Village in Moundridge, KS. Les was born to Jacob E. Thiessen and Bertha Androes Thiessen on November 24, 1933. He was born on the family farm near Meade, KS. His family moved to Inman, KS when he was six years old.
Augusta man dies in SE Kansas, heat possibly to blame
ELK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether the heat led to a man’s death in Elk City. Deputies were called to the walking trail in Elk City around 6:07 p.m. on Saturday for the missing 22-year-old. They arrived at the entrance of the 30-mile walking trail and made contact with another man who said the last time he saw his friend was around mile marker 13 on the trail.
A new poke chain featuring the fresh flavors of Hawaii will open this week in Wichita
The shop is taking over an old Quiznos spot and will celebrate opening day with free samples and giveaways.
Elyria Earns Split in Tuesday’s Triangular with Canton Galva and Solomon
Canton, Kan. – The Elyria Christian Volleyball team took the short trip to Canton for a triangular as they would defeat Canton Galva in three sets, before running out of gas against Solomon. ECS fell in the opening set with Canton Galva 25-18, before rallying to win Set 2,...
Fire burns in 2 Kansas counties on Sunday
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire burned in two Kansas counties on Sunday. The Kansas Forest Service reported that fire staff was on the scene of a fire that started off Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County around 12:30 p.m. The fire burned into Lincoln County. There were up...
33 Emporia faculty terminated, WSU faculty responds at town hall
Emporia State has terminated 33 faculty members since Thursday, following the Kansas Board of Regent’s unanimous approval of ESU’s “Framework for Workforce Management” plan. The plan draws upon a KBOR policy that allows the termination of tenured faculty at state universities in Kansas. KBOR established this...
Virginia Freach
Virginia (Ginger) Freach, 85, died peacefully September 18, 2022, in Wichita, Kansas. Ginger was born September 25, 1936, to Andrew and Frieda Kosminski in Newton. She married Steve Freach in 1955 and they celebrated 56 years of marriage before his passing in 2012. As a Navy family they lived in numerous coastal cities during his long military career but most enjoyed their time in Arizona before retiring to St. John, Kansas in 1994. Ginger enjoyed her life as a homemaker and was particularly skilled at sewing and cooking. Her beautiful quilts and craft projects leave a legacy for so many. She was an avid reader throughout her life, ever ready to dig into a good book. She was preceded in death by husband Steve in 2012, son Daniel Freach, grandson Kristofer Freach and great-granddaughter Olivia Franco. She is survived by son Steve Jr. (Mary Lou), daughter Polly (Gordon) Austin, grandchildren: Joe (Belinda) Freach, Beth (Jim) Schwartz, Emily Freach, Jesse (Kaitlin Plasterer) Austin, Carly (Keith) VenJohn, Sara Chavez-Christmann , Luke (Joy) Chavez, Danna Hendricks, and 7 great-grandchildren. Funeral mass will be offered Friday, September 23, at 2:00 p.m., St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, St. John, with a rosary preceding at 1:30. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, and the Wounded Warrior Project in care of Minnis Chapel, 526 E. 4th Ave., Box 34, St. John, KS 67576.
Ordinance on marijuana, fentanyl strips approved by Wichita City Council
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For the second time, the Wichita City Council has voted 5-2 for an ordinance to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana and fentanyl test strips. Council Members Becky Tuttle and Bryan Frye were the two no-votes Tuesday morning. The city says the move would eliminate between 750 and 850 prosecutions […]
Shane Riley Sheets
Shane Riley Sheets, age 16, passed away on Sept. 19, 2022 near St. John, KS. He was born on July 29, 2006 at Hutchinson, KS., the son of Steve and Dottie (Morris) Sheets. Shane was a Junior at Stafford High School, Stafford, KS., where he loved computer programing. Shane resided in St. John for the past 6 years, coming from Sylvia, KS. He is survived by his parents, Steven and Dottie Sheets, St. John, KS; two brothers, Sage R. Sheets, McPherson, KS., Shawn R. Sheets, Arlington, KS.; grandmothers, Lydia Sterling, Arlington, KS., Joni (William) Ward, Lavern, OK.; great grandmothers, Iva Jean Hageman, York, NE., Judy Osenbaugh, Turon, KS.; many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Nephews. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Minnis Chapel, St. John, KS., with Rev. Ray Davidson presiding. Memorials may be given to the Sheets family fund or to the donor’s choice in care of Minnis Chapel, P.O. Box 34, St. John, KS 67576.
LaVerna Ahring Waggoner
LaVerna Ahring Waggoner, 98, of Hutchinson died peacefully at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center on September 3, 2022. LaVerna was born July 8, 1924 in Lincoln, Kansas to Frank Henry Ahring and Jennie (Morrison) Ahring, both descendants of early pioneer families in Lincoln County, Kansas. LaVerna earned a Bachelors degree...
Grand Reopening Celebration is This Week at Midway Motors in McPherson
MCPHERSON, Kan. – Midway Motors in McPherson is hosting a Grand Reopening Celebration later this week. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Thursday at 9:30 a.m., where Chris Cakes will be serving breakfast and attendees can sign up to win one of three prize packages. Grab-N-Go hot...
Kansas man found dead on Elk City walking trail
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 22-year-old man from Augusta, Kansas went missing on a walking trail in Elk City, Kansas and was later found dead. Jeremy Cox was reported missing on Sept. 17 at around 6:07 p.m. At that time, Montgomery County deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS, and Kansas Wildlife and Parks officers were dispatched to the Elk City walking trail to look for Cox.
White, Sanders, and Crockett Earn KCAC Football Weekly Honors
WICHITA, Kan. (KCACSports.com) – Jonathan White of McPherson College, Brenden Sanders of No. 22 Bethel College, and Travon Crockett of No. 6 Southwestern College have earned this week’s KCAC Football Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Player of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The three student-athletes were selected for their performances from Sept. 12-18 by a vote of conference sports information directors.
Grasshopper Company in Moundridge One of 16 Finalists for Coolest Things Made in Kansas
MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. – The Grasshopper Company in Moundridge is one of the 16 finalist companies in the 2022 Coolest Things Made in Kansas People’s Choice Tournament sponsored by the Kansas Manufacturing Council, an affiliate program of the Kansas Chamber. The Grasshopper Company made the final cut for the...
John Russell Hendrickson
John Russell Hendrickson, 59, of Hutchinson, died September 17, 2022, in Hutchinson. He was born June 13, 1963, to James R. and Betty (Billinger) Hendrickson. John earned his GED and went to work for Kwik Shop in Hutchinson for 30 plus years. His most recent job was at TECH doing maintenance work and really enjoyed doing both.
Stafford County Teen Dies in Monday Morning Accident
STAFFORD, Kan. – A Stafford High School student died Monday morning from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle accident southeast of St. John. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 16-year-old Shane Riley Sheets of St. John was eastbound on Northeast 20 Road about a mile and a half east of US 281 when for unknown reasons his car went into the north ditch and collided with a tree.
Sandhills Brewing racing to sell minimum food amount for liquor license renewal
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A popular drinking establishment in Hutchinson needs to sell food fast to meet state statute. According to Sandhills Brewing Company as of Tuesday, they needed to sell $14,700 in food before the end of September to reach the 30% threshold in a year's time that is required to allow them to retain their liquor license.
