Bullpups Honor the Late Doug Gayer, Winning Tuesday’s Classic
McPHERSON, Kan. – The McPherson Bullpup Girls Tennis team hosted the Doug Gayer Classic Tuesday morning, that included seven other teams, who were all battling extreme heat by the early afternoon, as temperatures neared triple digits. The Classic is always a special tournament for those who knew Doug Gayer,...
White, Sanders, and Crockett Earn KCAC Football Weekly Honors
WICHITA, Kan. (KCACSports.com) – Jonathan White of McPherson College, Brenden Sanders of No. 22 Bethel College, and Travon Crockett of No. 6 Southwestern College have earned this week’s KCAC Football Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Player of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The three student-athletes were selected for their performances from Sept. 12-18 by a vote of conference sports information directors.
Lockett speaks at Dillon Lecture Series
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kevin Lockett has had success following his run as a wide receiver first at Kansas State and then in the NFL. He told his story as the speaker of the Dillon Lecture Series on Tuesday. Lockett says he was lucky to be brought up in a...
Grand Reopening Celebration is This Week at Midway Motors in McPherson
MCPHERSON, Kan. – Midway Motors in McPherson is hosting a Grand Reopening Celebration later this week. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Thursday at 9:30 a.m., where Chris Cakes will be serving breakfast and attendees can sign up to win one of three prize packages. Grab-N-Go hot...
Hutchinson Priests Defend Goat Milking Title at the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson’s goat milking priests retain their title as the goat milking champion of the known world – or this part of it anyway. The Catholic Diocese of Wichita, including priests from Holy Cross, St Teresa’s, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Churches, held off some strong challenges in the early rounds before out milking the Hutchinson Fire Department in the finals of the Kansas State Fair Celebrity Goat Milking Contest. Friday afternoon.
33 Emporia faculty terminated, WSU faculty responds at town hall
Emporia State has terminated 33 faculty members since Thursday, following the Kansas Board of Regent’s unanimous approval of ESU’s “Framework for Workforce Management” plan. The plan draws upon a KBOR policy that allows the termination of tenured faculty at state universities in Kansas. KBOR established this...
Record heat Tuesday, then big changes coming
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The unusual record heat is going to continue into Tuesday with highs around the century mark once again. Wichita’s record is 101, and that could be tied or broken by the end of the afternoon. Changes in the weather begin on Wednesday as the next...
A division of Cornejo & Sons once again is going to be owned by a Cornejo in Wichita
It’s been more than a decade since a Cornejo family member has owned this division of Cornejo & Sons, but now it’s back in the family.
Virginia Freach
Virginia (Ginger) Freach, 85, died peacefully September 18, 2022, in Wichita, Kansas. Ginger was born September 25, 1936, to Andrew and Frieda Kosminski in Newton. She married Steve Freach in 1955 and they celebrated 56 years of marriage before his passing in 2012. As a Navy family they lived in numerous coastal cities during his long military career but most enjoyed their time in Arizona before retiring to St. John, Kansas in 1994. Ginger enjoyed her life as a homemaker and was particularly skilled at sewing and cooking. Her beautiful quilts and craft projects leave a legacy for so many. She was an avid reader throughout her life, ever ready to dig into a good book. She was preceded in death by husband Steve in 2012, son Daniel Freach, grandson Kristofer Freach and great-granddaughter Olivia Franco. She is survived by son Steve Jr. (Mary Lou), daughter Polly (Gordon) Austin, grandchildren: Joe (Belinda) Freach, Beth (Jim) Schwartz, Emily Freach, Jesse (Kaitlin Plasterer) Austin, Carly (Keith) VenJohn, Sara Chavez-Christmann , Luke (Joy) Chavez, Danna Hendricks, and 7 great-grandchildren. Funeral mass will be offered Friday, September 23, at 2:00 p.m., St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, St. John, with a rosary preceding at 1:30. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, and the Wounded Warrior Project in care of Minnis Chapel, 526 E. 4th Ave., Box 34, St. John, KS 67576.
Grasshopper Company in Moundridge One of 16 Finalists for Coolest Things Made in Kansas
MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. – The Grasshopper Company in Moundridge is one of the 16 finalist companies in the 2022 Coolest Things Made in Kansas People’s Choice Tournament sponsored by the Kansas Manufacturing Council, an affiliate program of the Kansas Chamber. The Grasshopper Company made the final cut for the...
A new poke chain featuring the fresh flavors of Hawaii will open this week in Wichita
The shop is taking over an old Quiznos spot and will celebrate opening day with free samples and giveaways.
Donald Edward “Don” Britton
Donald Edward “Don” Britton, 78, of Sterling, Kansas, passed away September 16, 2022, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson, Kansas. He was born March 2, 1944, in Auburn, New York, the son of Herman J. and Beatrice “Bea” Smith Britton. Don has resided in Sterling since 1970, formerly of Centerville, Missouri. He graduated from Sterling High School, with the class of 1962. Don served in the United States Navy from January 9, 1963 until January 8, 1969, attaining the rank of machinist mate 3rd class. He was the assistant manager for Home Lumber in Sterling for twenty years, retiring in 2006. Don enjoyed collecting coins and stamps, woodworking, fishing and watching the birds. On May 6, 1983, Don was united in marriage with Debra “Debbie” Bates in Hutchinson, Kansas. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his four children, Marquétta Prince and husband Stacy of Fayetteville, AR, Greggrétta Voth and husband Mike of Sterling, KS, Kelly Britton of Hutchinson, KS, and Shawn Britton and wife Ashley of Sterling, KS; two brothers, Dale Britton and Mark Britton and wife Jill both of Sterling, KS; and eleven grandchildren, Christina, Haylie, Shawna, Leland, Morgan, Sean, Sara, Cody, Jayci, Kellen, and Kellendra. Don was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Ethan Voth. Graveside service will be at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at the Sterling Community Cemetery, Sterling, with Dennis Corbet officiating. Memorials may be given to the Disabled Veterans in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.
Kansas man hospitalized after semi tire fails
SALINA, Kan. —A McPherson man was injured in an accident Wednesday morning in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a semi driven by 52-year-old William G. Ingels of McPherson was northbound on Interstate 135 exiting to eastbound Interstate 70 when he lost control as a drivers side tire failed. The semi slid off the east side of the roadway, traveled down an embankment and came to rest facing east on I-70.
Maxwell Wildlife Refuge holding Mountain Man Rendezvous
MCPHERSON COUNTY — Maxwell Wildlife Refuge located northeast of McPherson near Canton, Kansas, hosts the annual Mountain Man Rendezvous this weekend, September 23 to 25. The 3-day event features an 1800's re-enactment with Mountain Men, trappers, traders and flintknappers demonstrations located on the grounds of the Maxwell visitors/tour center. Experience life as it was on the Kansas prairie. There will be a black powder shoot, knife and hawk throws and archery each day.
Lindsborg Gallery Features John Heter Retrospective
LINDSBORG, Kan. – Smoky Valley Arts and Folklife Center, 114 1/2 S. Main, Lindsborg, in partnership with The Raymer Society, will host a John Heter (1944-2013) Retrospective Exhibition from September 30 through October 30 with a reception on Sunday, October 2, from 2-4 p.m. Heter was a lifelong artist...
LaVerna Ahring Waggoner
LaVerna Ahring Waggoner, 98, of Hutchinson died peacefully at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center on September 3, 2022. LaVerna was born July 8, 1924 in Lincoln, Kansas to Frank Henry Ahring and Jennie (Morrison) Ahring, both descendants of early pioneer families in Lincoln County, Kansas. LaVerna earned a Bachelors degree...
Augusta man dies in SE Kansas, heat possibly to blame
ELK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether the heat led to a man’s death in Elk City. Deputies were called to the walking trail in Elk City around 6:07 p.m. on Saturday for the missing 22-year-old. They arrived at the entrance of the 30-mile walking trail and made contact with another man who said the last time he saw his friend was around mile marker 13 on the trail.
Stafford County Teen Dies in Monday Morning Accident
STAFFORD, Kan. – A Stafford High School student died Monday morning from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle accident southeast of St. John. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 16-year-old Shane Riley Sheets of St. John was eastbound on Northeast 20 Road about a mile and a half east of US 281 when for unknown reasons his car went into the north ditch and collided with a tree.
Leona Ruth Dyck
Leona Ruth Dyck, 92, of Moundridge, Kansas, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Moundridge Manor. She was born on January 29, 1930 in rural Moundridge, Kansas, the daughter of Aaron Y. and Gertrude (Holdeman) Boeckner. She was raised north of Hesston and lived in Halstead and Newton. Leona attended...
Hutch Fall Fest coming up
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Even as the Kansas State Fair fades into the rearview mirror, coming up quickly is Hutch Fall Fest September 30 and October 1 in Downtown Hutchinson. Downtown Hutch, Hutch Rec, and the Downtown Hutchinson Rod Run are coming together for the second straight year for the event.
