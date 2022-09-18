Donald Edward “Don” Britton, 78, of Sterling, Kansas, passed away September 16, 2022, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson, Kansas. He was born March 2, 1944, in Auburn, New York, the son of Herman J. and Beatrice “Bea” Smith Britton. Don has resided in Sterling since 1970, formerly of Centerville, Missouri. He graduated from Sterling High School, with the class of 1962. Don served in the United States Navy from January 9, 1963 until January 8, 1969, attaining the rank of machinist mate 3rd class. He was the assistant manager for Home Lumber in Sterling for twenty years, retiring in 2006. Don enjoyed collecting coins and stamps, woodworking, fishing and watching the birds. On May 6, 1983, Don was united in marriage with Debra “Debbie” Bates in Hutchinson, Kansas. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his four children, Marquétta Prince and husband Stacy of Fayetteville, AR, Greggrétta Voth and husband Mike of Sterling, KS, Kelly Britton of Hutchinson, KS, and Shawn Britton and wife Ashley of Sterling, KS; two brothers, Dale Britton and Mark Britton and wife Jill both of Sterling, KS; and eleven grandchildren, Christina, Haylie, Shawna, Leland, Morgan, Sean, Sara, Cody, Jayci, Kellen, and Kellendra. Don was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Ethan Voth. Graveside service will be at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at the Sterling Community Cemetery, Sterling, with Dennis Corbet officiating. Memorials may be given to the Disabled Veterans in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.

STERLING, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO