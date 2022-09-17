Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Funerals pending for Sept. 22
ARNDT, Walter Jr., 77, Decatur, died Thursday (Sept. 15, 2022). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. FINNEY, Lois, 76, Decatur, died Tuesday (Sept. 20, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. ROBERTS, Dale Lynn, 64, Decatur, died Friday (Sept. 16, 2022). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for September 22
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (10) updates to this series since Updated 7 min ago.
Herald & Review
Hands Around Central Park scheduled for Oct. 2 in Decatur
DECATUR — Hands Around Central Park will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, in Central Park. The goal is it include enough community members to circle the perimeter of the downtown Decatur park. Lawn chairs are suggested for the free event. The focus of Hands Around Central Park...
Herald & Review
Mount Zion Community Prayer Breakfast tickets available
MOUNT ZION — The Mount Zion Community Prayer Breakfast will be from 7 to 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Mount Zion Convention Center, 1400 Village Parkway. Amber Oberheim, widow of Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim, will be the featured speaker. She is also the president and founder of Peacemaker Project 703 advocating for law enforcement officers.
Herald & Review
LETTERs combined
To borrow a cliche, our present world is in a world of hurt. Indeed, since the expulsion of our original parents from God’s ultimate garden, the world continues unabated in a world of hurt. The good news-—the best news — this “world of hurt” will forever cease when our...
Herald & Review
Decatur ambush stabber gets 10-year sentence
DECATUR — Michael E. Nixon, the Decatur man who ambushed his ex-girlfriend while she was driving and repeatedly wounded her in a frenzied knife attack, was sent to prison for 10 years on Wednesday. Nixon, 55, had been due to face trial in Macon County Circuit Court on a...
Herald & Review
Apple 'n Pork Festival to be held in Clinton this weekend
CLINTON — The 54th annual Apple 'n Pork Festival returns this weekend, Sept. 24 and 25, in downtown Clinton. The festival is free to everyone and features 25 food booths as well as live music. Marian Brisard, director of the Clinton Chamber of Commerce, said they are expecting great...
Herald & Review
Point of emphasis: St. Joseph-Ogden posts stop sign on Tolono Unity's offense 5-0
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. St. Joseph-Ogden proved that in blanking Tolono Unity 5-0 for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 20. In recent action on September 13, Tolono Unity faced off against Bloomington Central Catholic and St Joseph-Ogden took on Stanford Olympia on September 15 at Stanford Olympia High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Herald & Review
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tells Gilman Iroquois West "No Soup For You" in shutout 7-0
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's impenetrable defense prompted a 7-0 blanking of Gilman Iroquois West at Gilman Iroquois West High on September 19 in Illinois boys high school soccer action. Recently on September 14 , Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared off with Rantoul Township in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a...
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County home listings for people who need a lot of living space
Browse Decatur and Macon County homes over 4,000 square feet in size. Welcome home! This gorgeous 1.37 acre property is located in Stony Brook Estates on Decatur's southwest side. You'll enjoy the amazing country views while being close to the conveniences of the city -- the best of both worlds! With more than 4600 sqft of living space, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is an entertainer's dream! The striking exterior sets the tone for the custom finishes you'll find inside. A grand foyer greets you with stunning marble floors and a beautiful wood staircase. The entry is flanked by stunning formal dining and living spaces both with custom coffered ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors. You'll enjoy entertaining and cooking in the gourmet kitchen, complete with granite counters, an abundance of custom cabinetry, breakfast nook, and coffee bar. The kitchen opens to an additional eating area with corner fireplace. The open great room gives you many possibilities for seating and rec spaces with a second fireplace and built-in kitchenette. Retreat to the spacious second level where you'll find all four bedrooms, including the master suite with a fireplace, newly remodeled bathroom, private balcony, and a must see 31x14 walk-in closet with enough space for your home gym equipment or office. Three additional guest rooms, full bathroom, spacious laundry area, and access to a second private balcony round out the upper level. Want more? This property also includes a second garage and hobby shed with workshop space. Seller will provide a $6,000 updating allowance with an accepted offer. This is a "can't miss" home so put it on your list to see today!
Herald & Review
Vice-grip defense fuels Champaign Central's win over Champaign St. Thomas More 3-0
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Wednesday when Champaign Central bottled Champaign St. Thomas More 3-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 21. In recent action on September 15, Champaign Central faced off against Urbana and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Metamora on...
Herald & Review
Shelbyville man charged with seven felonies following Sunday home invasion
SHELBYVILLE — A Shelbyville man is facing seven felony charges after a home invasion on Sunday, officials said. Keegan Betts, 26, of Shelbyville, was charged Monday in Shelby County Circuit Court with one count of home invasion; four counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon; one count of defacing identification marks on a firearm; and one count of unlawful drug possession.
Herald & Review
Why are some Democrats missing from Macon County ballot?
DECATUR — In late July, the Macon County Democratic Party touted what it called a "historic" slate of all-female candidates for the countywide offices of clerk, sheriff and treasurer. The party nominated the candidates — Kathryn McAlpine, Shannon Gutierrez Seal and Melverta Wilkins, respectively — who then filed petitions...
Herald & Review
Hunt for killer goes on as coroner's jury rules Decatur man's death a homicide
DECATUR — As police continue to hunt his killer, a coroner’s jury formally concluded Wednesday that 17-year-old Decatur man Damarion W. Wright had been the victim of a homicide. Decatur police officers had found Wright with a fatal gunshot wound to the forehead after responding to a shots-fired...
Herald & Review
Attempted murder charge dropped after Decatur victim disappears
DECATUR — The attempted murder trial of Decatur man Tyrek D. Jones was supposed to get underway Monday, but the case had been over before it could begin. Macon County Jail records show Jones, 21, was released Wednesday afternoon after prosecutors appeared in Macon County Circuit Court earlier that day asking for all charges to be dismissed.
Herald & Review
Oreana well argument descends into violence, police say
OREANA — Two brother-in-laws arguing over a well in Oreana ended up with one man strangling the other and biting him, according to police. A sworn affidavit filed by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the trouble started on the afternoon of Aug. 26 in the 5500 block of Kirby Road.
Herald & Review
Fleeing fugitive tried to escape in strangers' cars, police report
DECATUR — A Decatur fugitive ran down the middle of a busy street, desperately trying to get into cars idling in traffic, as he ignored shouted commands from pursuing police officers to stop fleeing, according to a sworn affidavit. The affidavit filed by Decatur police said Derrius L. Gaddy...
Herald & Review
Decatur man arrested after opening fire with BB gun at neighbor's window, police said
DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man banned from having contact with his neighbor by a “no stalking order” decided to violate it by opening fire at the neighbor’s bedroom window with a BB rifle. A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 59-year-old man, defiant...
