Alabama twins celebrate their 90th birthday

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – It’s not every day someone celebrates a 90th birthday, much less two!

Twins Kitty Hobbs and Marilyn Mote were born in 1932 and are celebrating their 90th birthday. Formerly known as the Jones sisters, Hobbs and Mote celebrated on Saturday with nearly 100 of their closest friends and family.

“We are very blessed,” Hobbs said. “Blessed by God.”

They said celebrating with loved ones makes the day even more special.

“We’re proud of most of them,” Mote said. Hobbs and Mote are lifelong Alabamians. They were born and raised in Chilton County.

