Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Kingsport Times-News
Second SoCon loss puts Bucs’ season at early crossroads
JOHNSON CITY — Where do they go from here?. The answer to that question will determine the fate of this East Tennessee State football team.
Kingsport Times-News
Quarles: Bucs ‘our own worst enemy right now’
JOHNSON CITY — A two-game losing streak has the East Tennessee State football team doing a lot of self-examining, and one factor keeps popping up during the time of reflection and analysis. “We’re our own worst enemy right now,” coach George Quarles said Monday at during his weekly news...
Kingsport Times-News
West Ridge sweeps Big 5-leading Science Hill
JOHNSON CITY — The way the West Ridge volleyball team played Tuesday night’s Big 5 Conference match against Science Hill, you would think the Lady Wolves are the unbeaten and overpowering team in the league. That assumption would be wrong.
Greeneville improves to (16-3) while holding off a Morriston East team
Greeneville, TN — On the volleyball court tonight (15-3) Greeneville faced the Morristown East Hurricanes… Lady Canes have a good team and they showed it when Lakin Burnside comes to the net for the kill , they would take set 2 Back come the Lady Greene Devils…. Kyla Jobe must have had too much English […]
Kingsport Times-News
Freshman Robinson lifts Lady Indians to district golf title; Cheek-led Hilltoppers top boys field
ELIZABETHTON — With qualifying spots on the line, things got interesting Monday in the District 1-AA golf tournament at Elizabethton Golf Course. Dobyns-Bennett’s girls carded a 149 to capture the team trophy, and Science Hill’s boys won their tournament with a score of 305. Lady Indians freshman Aliezah Robinson and the Hilltoppers’ John Cheek were the medalists. Robinson fired a 1-under-par 71 and Cheek shot a 1-over 73.
Kingsport Times-News
South Greene sweeps District 1-A golf titles
BLOUNTVILLE — South Greene romped to team wins Monday in the District 1-A golf championships at Tri-Cities Golf Course. The Rebels outdistanced Johnson County 324-352 in boys play and the girls won by an even larger margin, 163-203.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Bradley wins Cumberland medalist honors, leads Castlewood to team title
JONESVILLE — Abby Bradley was locked in a battle with three others on the golf course when they came to the 18th hole Monday. The Castlewood senior led teammate Jacob Lasley by one stroke and held a narrow advantage over Rye Cove’s Jon Kern and Thomas Walker’s Cameron Grabeel when the foursome teed off on the 18th.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU will offer weekly fall color predictions
JOHNSON CITY — Orange and yellow hues hugging the meandering roads through Roan Mountain. Spots of red lining the Tweetsie Trail. Bright orange and yellow lighting up the maple trees nestled throughout Johnson City. In the weeks ahead, the vibrant shades of autumn will dot the regional landscape.
Bristol officials impressed with great crowd for Bass Pro Shops night race
Bristol, TN — Even though you will never hear the numbers it was obvious to those in attendance that the crowd for the Bass Pro Shops Night race at the Bristol Motor Speedway was the biggest in some time. What used to be the hardest ticket in NASCAR, was not so hard the last few […]
Kingsport Times-News
BMS staff pauses to celebrate before getting back to work
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Motor Speedway President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell took a few moments to celebrate the past race weekend. A crowd estimated at well over 100,000 saw Chris Buescher hold off Chase Elliott to win Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The speedway doesn’t release exact attendance figures, although Caldwell admitted it was the largest crowd in recent years.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport's Loudermilk finalist for 2022-23 Tennessee Principal of the Year
KINGSPORT — Sevier Middle School Principal Kyle Loudermilk, a former Jackson Elementary principal, is one of nine finalists for Tennessee Principal of the Year. The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) recently announced the finalists for the 2022-23 award.
Kingsport Times-News
NASCAR and BMS are alive and well
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The rumors of NASCAR’s demise have been greatly exaggerated. There were more than 100,000 reasons to dispute that Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. A huge crowd, estimated to be the largest in over a decade at the “Last Great Colosseum,” was in attendance to see Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
Bristol business leaders encouraged by night race attendance
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Plenty of people were in the stands Saturday night to watch the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway and business leaders said that’s a welcome change after years of poor attendance. While BMS could not confirm an official attendance count for the night race, it was obvious the […]
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU leads effort to establish Johnson City Recovery Center
East Tennessee State University is taking the lead in establishing the first recovery community center in the Northeast Tennessee region. The Johnson City Recovery Center (JCRC) was proposed by Dr. Dorothy “Dottie” Greene, associate professor of social work and graduate coordinator for Addiction Counseling Studies, and will be guided by an advisory board with membership from throughout the region.
Kingsport Times-News
Covered Bridge Days Kickoff concerts start tonight
ELIZABETHTON — The stage is up at Citizens Bank Stadium at Elizabethton High School and things are getting ready for two evenings of concert for the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff tonight and Thursday. The Wednesday night performances are by Christian music artists Crowder and Big Daddy Weave. It starts...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU Choirs kicking off concert season
The East Tennessee State University Choirs open their concert season later this month with a performance at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. The concert is Friday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m. in the Martin Center Grand Hall.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning releases fall schedule
The Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning (KACL), in partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport, will offer a series of informal in-person and virtual class options beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11, focusing on a variety of subjects from science, local history and literature to a personal safety course with an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force officer.
supertalk929.com
2022 Fall and Halloween events in the Tri-Cities
The 2022 fall season is upon us, and whether you celebrate with pumpkin patches and sweet treats, or scary haunts and nighttime thrills, events of all sorts are happening across the Tri-Cities. Below is a list of both family-friendly and spooky/scary fall-time events this season:. Brand new in 2022: The...
10-Hour Road Trip Through Tennessee Ends With $500,000 Lottery Prize
A brother-sister duo drove 10 hours round trip to collect the massive prize.
Kingsport Times-News
Tusculum band members appear in taping of “Holiday Baking Championship” episode on The Food Network
GREENEVILLE — Members of the Tusculum University band program are adding holiday spirit to the taping of an upcoming national television show. Four band members were recently filmed marching for an episode of the Food Network show “Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown.” They rose at 4 a.m. and headed to the Discovery Center in Knoxville to play Christmas songs for their part in the show.
