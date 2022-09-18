ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Quarles: Bucs ‘our own worst enemy right now’

JOHNSON CITY — A two-game losing streak has the East Tennessee State football team doing a lot of self-examining, and one factor keeps popping up during the time of reflection and analysis. “We’re our own worst enemy right now,” coach George Quarles said Monday at during his weekly news...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

West Ridge sweeps Big 5-leading Science Hill

JOHNSON CITY — The way the West Ridge volleyball team played Tuesday night’s Big 5 Conference match against Science Hill, you would think the Lady Wolves are the unbeaten and overpowering team in the league. That assumption would be wrong.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Greeneville improves to (16-3) while holding off a Morriston East team

Greeneville, TN — On the volleyball court tonight (15-3) Greeneville faced the Morristown East Hurricanes… Lady Canes have a good team and they showed it when Lakin Burnside comes to the net for the kill , they would take set 2 Back come the Lady Greene Devils…. Kyla Jobe must have had too much English […]
Kingsport Times-News

Freshman Robinson lifts Lady Indians to district golf title; Cheek-led Hilltoppers top boys field

ELIZABETHTON — With qualifying spots on the line, things got interesting Monday in the District 1-AA golf tournament at Elizabethton Golf Course. Dobyns-Bennett’s girls carded a 149 to capture the team trophy, and Science Hill’s boys won their tournament with a score of 305. Lady Indians freshman Aliezah Robinson and the Hilltoppers’ John Cheek were the medalists. Robinson fired a 1-under-par 71 and Cheek shot a 1-over 73.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

South Greene sweeps District 1-A golf titles

BLOUNTVILLE — South Greene romped to team wins Monday in the District 1-A golf championships at Tri-Cities Golf Course. The Rebels outdistanced Johnson County 324-352 in boys play and the girls won by an even larger margin, 163-203.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU will offer weekly fall color predictions

JOHNSON CITY — Orange and yellow hues hugging the meandering roads through Roan Mountain. Spots of red lining the Tweetsie Trail. Bright orange and yellow lighting up the maple trees nestled throughout Johnson City. In the weeks ahead, the vibrant shades of autumn will dot the regional landscape.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

BMS staff pauses to celebrate before getting back to work

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Motor Speedway President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell took a few moments to celebrate the past race weekend. A crowd estimated at well over 100,000 saw Chris Buescher hold off Chase Elliott to win Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The speedway doesn’t release exact attendance figures, although Caldwell admitted it was the largest crowd in recent years.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

NASCAR and BMS are alive and well

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The rumors of NASCAR’s demise have been greatly exaggerated. There were more than 100,000 reasons to dispute that Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. A huge crowd, estimated to be the largest in over a decade at the “Last Great Colosseum,” was in attendance to see Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Bristol business leaders encouraged by night race attendance

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Plenty of people were in the stands Saturday night to watch the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway and business leaders said that’s a welcome change after years of poor attendance. While BMS could not confirm an official attendance count for the night race, it was obvious the […]
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU leads effort to establish Johnson City Recovery Center

East Tennessee State University is taking the lead in establishing the first recovery community center in the Northeast Tennessee region. The Johnson City Recovery Center (JCRC) was proposed by Dr. Dorothy “Dottie” Greene, associate professor of social work and graduate coordinator for Addiction Counseling Studies, and will be guided by an advisory board with membership from throughout the region.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Covered Bridge Days Kickoff concerts start tonight

ELIZABETHTON — The stage is up at Citizens Bank Stadium at Elizabethton High School and things are getting ready for two evenings of concert for the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff tonight and Thursday. The Wednesday night performances are by Christian music artists Crowder and Big Daddy Weave. It starts...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU Choirs kicking off concert season

The East Tennessee State University Choirs open their concert season later this month with a performance at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. The concert is Friday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m. in the Martin Center Grand Hall.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning releases fall schedule

The Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning (KACL), in partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport, will offer a series of informal in-person and virtual class options beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11, focusing on a variety of subjects from science, local history and literature to a personal safety course with an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force officer.
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

2022 Fall and Halloween events in the Tri-Cities

The 2022 fall season is upon us, and whether you celebrate with pumpkin patches and sweet treats, or scary haunts and nighttime thrills, events of all sorts are happening across the Tri-Cities. Below is a list of both family-friendly and spooky/scary fall-time events this season:. Brand new in 2022: The...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tusculum band members appear in taping of “Holiday Baking Championship” episode on The Food Network

GREENEVILLE — Members of the Tusculum University band program are adding holiday spirit to the taping of an upcoming national television show. Four band members were recently filmed marching for an episode of the Food Network show “Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown.” They rose at 4 a.m. and headed to the Discovery Center in Knoxville to play Christmas songs for their part in the show.
TUSCULUM, TN

