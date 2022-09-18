ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Smiley: Did you wear pajamas to the game?

This one is from my "The Times Have Really Changed" file:. Thanks to Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, for bringing back memories of an event from my freshman year at LSU. Well, partial memories, because I can't recall details. Earl says the fall issue of the LSU alumni magazine mentions...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Starkville, MS
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Feliciana football has shining weekend; East Feliciana just misses a win

Let’s take a look at all the high school football happenings from across the Felicianas this past Thursday and Friday. It was a rare Thursday night outing for the Tigers of East Feliciana, who lost a close one at home to visiting Kentwood High School. East Feliciana fought well against a tough opponent but came up just short, 26-32, in a game that could have gone either way. The East Feliciana Tigers fell to 1-2 on the season, but the team will look to get right back in the saddle this week as it hosts Jewel M. Sumner High School in a last home game before a long road stretch.
JACKSON, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary High School Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Vincent Perry

The second member of the 2022 Zachary High School Hall of Fame class inductees is Vincent Perry. Perry’s athletic career spans Northwestern High School through his junior year to Zachary High School, where he played quarterback and graduated in 1971. Perry’s qualifications extend from his playing career at both...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

PitStop Car Wash officially opens in Denham Springs

PitStop Car Wash is taking over the former Ollie’s location in Denham Springs with a full rebranding marked by an official ribbon-cutting Sept. 2. District Manager Heath Starns and his team were on hand for the event, as well as representatives from the Livingston Parish Chamber. The Ollie’s brand...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

'Born to fly': Lafayette filmmaker's movie about Mondo Duplantis to premiere this month

It's been six years since Lafayette filmmaker Brennan Robideaux approached a pole vaulter named Armand "Mondo" Duplantis with the idea of making a documentary. Robideaux didn't know Duplantis, then 17, would go on to become the Olympic champion for pole vaulting, but Robideaux had a good feeling about the Lafayette native. Duplantis broke his first world record for his age group when he was just 7, and he would continue to break records throughout his childhood and teenage years before competing for LSU and Sweden.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lucille Babineaux, mother of former governor, dies at 102 at her New Iberia home

Lucille Fremin Babineaux, mother of Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, Louisiana’s sole female governor, died Monday at 102. An obituary notice said Lucille Babineaux was the matriarch of a family of 105 members. She was surrounded by her family at her home in New Iberia when she died peacefully. Her daughter, Priscilla Babineaux Cadwell, said she and her brother Erroll Babineaux began calling family members to the home around 5:30 a.m. Monday.
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

See these Baton Rouge luxury homes listed over $2 million

Baton Rouge is home to a variety of architectural styles — Acadian, cottage, French, Creole and ranch, to name a few. The city's current real estate market includes a variety of home styles, but the high-end homes have some common traits — over-the-top bathrooms, lots of garages and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

First Nicholas Cefalu graduate research scholarship awarded

Southeastern Louisiana University history master’s candidate and Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies research assistant Lauren Guillory has been selected as the recipient of the inaugural Nicholas Cefalu Graduate Research Scholarship. Created in honor of former state representative and Tangipahoa Parish businessman Nick Cefalu, the award is designed to support...
HAMMOND, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Let's get back to the Missouri Plan for juvenile justice, not an Angola Plan

The feds are absolutely right: Putting a juvenile prison on the grounds of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola is surely “problematic.”. Whether it is a violation of federal law or not is a question that officials are debating now. What is not at all clear in the immediate term, though, is whether there’s an alternative to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ response to the troubles at Louisiana’s juvenile justice facilities.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Physician assistant joins North Oaks Orthopaedic Specialty Center

Andrea Legendre has joined North Oaks Orthopaedic Specialty Center in Hammond as a physician assistant. Legendre will work alongside fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon Dr. Vince Lands. As an orthopedic traumatologist, Lands specializes in complex trauma care and total joint replacement surgeries. After graduating from LSU with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology...
HAMMOND, LA

