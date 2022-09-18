Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Who will LSU play in 2023? See full football schedule with the dates and Tigers’ opponents.
LSU’s 2023 football schedule was released Tuesday night by the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers will open their second season under coach Brian Kelly on Sunday, Sept. 3, against Florida State in Orlando, Florida. They then host Grambling for the first time before playing five straight SEC games. The other...
theadvocate.com
Anthony Bradford is available again, but he has to compete for his spot on LSU's line
Redshirt junior offensive lineman Anthony Bradford will be available to play this weekend against New Mexico after a one-game absence, LSU coach Brian Kelly said, but he’ll have to compete to regain his spot at right guard. Bradford was unavailable in LSU’s win over Mississippi State for undisclosed reasons....
theadvocate.com
Smiley: Did you wear pajamas to the game?
This one is from my "The Times Have Really Changed" file:. Thanks to Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, for bringing back memories of an event from my freshman year at LSU. Well, partial memories, because I can't recall details. Earl says the fall issue of the LSU alumni magazine mentions...
theadvocate.com
LSU women's tennis player who used racial slur no longer part of the team
An LSU women's tennis player who was caught on video using a racial slur is no longer part of the team, a source told The Advocate. Maddie Scharfenstein, a freshman walk-on from Slidell, was filmed last week saying the slur and laughing about it with other people. Her name is not on LSU's online roster.
theadvocate.com
Fambrough: As 6-3A season begins, expectations are again high for U-High, Madison Prep
You can call it a 21st century kind of thing that lingers today. The names, faces and some of the teams have changed. There is a reason why people are watching when Class 3A district football play begins in Baton Rouge each year. Who will emerge as contenders? Will they have a say in how multiple LHSAA titles are decided?
theadvocate.com
Feliciana football has shining weekend; East Feliciana just misses a win
Let’s take a look at all the high school football happenings from across the Felicianas this past Thursday and Friday. It was a rare Thursday night outing for the Tigers of East Feliciana, who lost a close one at home to visiting Kentwood High School. East Feliciana fought well against a tough opponent but came up just short, 26-32, in a game that could have gone either way. The East Feliciana Tigers fell to 1-2 on the season, but the team will look to get right back in the saddle this week as it hosts Jewel M. Sumner High School in a last home game before a long road stretch.
theadvocate.com
Zachary High School Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Vincent Perry
The second member of the 2022 Zachary High School Hall of Fame class inductees is Vincent Perry. Perry’s athletic career spans Northwestern High School through his junior year to Zachary High School, where he played quarterback and graduated in 1971. Perry’s qualifications extend from his playing career at both...
theadvocate.com
After a rivalry win and first 3-0 start in eight years, Springfield looks to build on fast start
Last Friday’s rivalry game between Springfield and Albany, known as the Battle of I-12, was one of the most exciting the two Livingston Parish schools have played. Springfield claimed a hard-fought 52-49 victory to end a six-game losing streak in the rivalry series between the two schools located six miles apart along the Interstate 12 corridor.
theadvocate.com
PitStop Car Wash officially opens in Denham Springs
PitStop Car Wash is taking over the former Ollie’s location in Denham Springs with a full rebranding marked by an official ribbon-cutting Sept. 2. District Manager Heath Starns and his team were on hand for the event, as well as representatives from the Livingston Parish Chamber. The Ollie’s brand...
theadvocate.com
'Born to fly': Lafayette filmmaker's movie about Mondo Duplantis to premiere this month
It's been six years since Lafayette filmmaker Brennan Robideaux approached a pole vaulter named Armand "Mondo" Duplantis with the idea of making a documentary. Robideaux didn't know Duplantis, then 17, would go on to become the Olympic champion for pole vaulting, but Robideaux had a good feeling about the Lafayette native. Duplantis broke his first world record for his age group when he was just 7, and he would continue to break records throughout his childhood and teenage years before competing for LSU and Sweden.
theadvocate.com
Lucille Babineaux, mother of former governor, dies at 102 at her New Iberia home
Lucille Fremin Babineaux, mother of Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, Louisiana’s sole female governor, died Monday at 102. An obituary notice said Lucille Babineaux was the matriarch of a family of 105 members. She was surrounded by her family at her home in New Iberia when she died peacefully. Her daughter, Priscilla Babineaux Cadwell, said she and her brother Erroll Babineaux began calling family members to the home around 5:30 a.m. Monday.
theadvocate.com
Creativity an important ingredient for Major Chenevert, executive chef at Portobello's Grill
Football was Major Chenevert's priority when he left Baton Rouge for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. He dreamed of a career in the sport, but as sometimes happens, that dream didn't come true. So, Chenevert returned to his hometown and took a job at Vincent's City Club, which set him...
theadvocate.com
Roundabouts are appearing all over state but do drivers like them? DOTD says signs point to yes
A little more than two years ago, Gov. John Bel Edwards, his transportation secretary, Shawn Wilson, and other state and local officials visited the small Ascension Parish town of Sorrento for a standard ribbon cutting. State contractors had just finished a new $5.6 million roundabout at La. 22 and La....
theadvocate.com
'A landmark in Lafayette': Hideaway Hall opening soon in former Schilling Shack space
Herbert Schilling says he can't share his favorite memory at the event hall his family operated for decades in Lafayette. The Schilling Shack, which opened in 1965 and closed in 2003, was home to some of the most infamous parties in Lafayette at a time when the city was booming.
theadvocate.com
See these Baton Rouge luxury homes listed over $2 million
Baton Rouge is home to a variety of architectural styles — Acadian, cottage, French, Creole and ranch, to name a few. The city's current real estate market includes a variety of home styles, but the high-end homes have some common traits — over-the-top bathrooms, lots of garages and more.
theadvocate.com
First Nicholas Cefalu graduate research scholarship awarded
Southeastern Louisiana University history master’s candidate and Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies research assistant Lauren Guillory has been selected as the recipient of the inaugural Nicholas Cefalu Graduate Research Scholarship. Created in honor of former state representative and Tangipahoa Parish businessman Nick Cefalu, the award is designed to support...
theadvocate.com
Finding workers is Baton Rouge's biggest economic problem right now, local leaders say
The battle for talent continues to dominate strategy discussions for Baton Rouge area businesses, local economic leaders said Tuesday during The Advocate’s Fall Economic Outlook Summit. The Baton Rouge metro area had about 31,000 open jobs in July compared to 17,000 unemployed workers, said Adam Knapp, president and CEO...
theadvocate.com
This Lafayette 10-year-old is 'everyone's friend.' Here's his formula for building relationships.
Ten-year-old William Whetsell, of Lafayette, to the rescue. Despite the challenges of the newspaper industry, William believes he's come up with something that could save the day. “To make your paper more popular I have created a comic strip,” he wrote. William included a sample of his comic strip,...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Let's get back to the Missouri Plan for juvenile justice, not an Angola Plan
The feds are absolutely right: Putting a juvenile prison on the grounds of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola is surely “problematic.”. Whether it is a violation of federal law or not is a question that officials are debating now. What is not at all clear in the immediate term, though, is whether there’s an alternative to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ response to the troubles at Louisiana’s juvenile justice facilities.
theadvocate.com
Physician assistant joins North Oaks Orthopaedic Specialty Center
Andrea Legendre has joined North Oaks Orthopaedic Specialty Center in Hammond as a physician assistant. Legendre will work alongside fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon Dr. Vince Lands. As an orthopedic traumatologist, Lands specializes in complex trauma care and total joint replacement surgeries. After graduating from LSU with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology...
