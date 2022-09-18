NFL superstar Tom Brady let his frustrations get the best of him during his most recent game on Sunday, September 18. In the third quarter, with his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, down 3-0 against the New Orleans Saints, the athlete was seen on the sidelines picking up a Microsoft tablet and smashing it into the ground.After the match — in which the Bucs actually came out victorious with a score of 20-10 — the father-of-three, 45, addressed his actions in a post-game social media video, noting he had both good and "ugly" moments."Sorry for breaking that tablet," he stated,...

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO