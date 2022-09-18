Read full article on original website
A Bucs player took a shot at former teammate Jameis Winston for throwing 3 late, game-changing interceptions
Buccaneers linebacker Devin White played alongside Jameis Winston and said the team was expecting Winston's fourth-quarter interceptions.
Buccaneers’ explanation for Bruce Arians being on the sidelines tells only part of the story
In Week One, Buccaneers special adviser to the General Manager Bruce Arians watched the game from General Manager Jason Licht’s booth. In Week Two, Arians was on the sidelines with Licht. On Monday, coach Todd Bowles explained the presence of his former boss in the thick of his current...
Tom Brady Smashes Tablet During NFL Game As His & Gisele Bündchen's Marriage Continues To Fall Apart
NFL superstar Tom Brady let his frustrations get the best of him during his most recent game on Sunday, September 18. In the third quarter, with his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, down 3-0 against the New Orleans Saints, the athlete was seen on the sidelines picking up a Microsoft tablet and smashing it into the ground.After the match — in which the Bucs actually came out victorious with a score of 20-10 — the father-of-three, 45, addressed his actions in a post-game social media video, noting he had both good and "ugly" moments."Sorry for breaking that tablet," he stated,...
Antonio Brown reacts to NFL warning Bruce Arians for his actions during Bucs-Saints brawl
It's been almost nine months since Antonio Brown's wild exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets. As a refresher, the seven-time Pro Bowler stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his Bucs career (and possibly his NFL days).
Brady responds to Fitzpatrick's claim he showed QB 'no respect'
Who knew there was a beef between Tom Brady and Ryan Fitzpatrick?. Fitzpatrick, who faced Brady's New England Patriots 14 times over his 17-year career as an NFL quarterback, recently shared that he's not a very big fan of the GOAT, claiming Brady declined to shake his hand on several occasions after they faced each other.
NFL warns Bucs’ Bruce Arians about sideline outburts
TAMPA — Former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has received a “strongly written letter” from the NFL warning him about his sideline behavior. Arians, who serves as the Bucs’ senior assistant to general manager Jason Licht, argued with officials from the sideline during Sunday’s 20-10 win over the Saints.
The game they waited their entire lives to play
BRANDON — The pep rally began on time, the football game did not. Officially, it will go down as a three-day postponement due to lightning strikes that covered the skies of East Hillsborough on Friday night. For a team on a four-year losing skid, the storm seemed redundant. When...
