Hilo, HI

KHON2

Man charged in alleged Big Island teen abduction

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) —  The state’s second ever MAILE AMBER Alert was issued Friday when Hawaii Island teen Mikella DeBina went missing from Kona. Duncan Mahi, 52, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of kidnapping 15-year-old DeBina from Anaehoomalu Bay Friday afternoon. By Monday, the suspect was charged. During the time that DeBina was missing, […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

23 gun-related offenses in Big Island camp shooting: HPD

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have completed the investigation into a shooting incident at a Boy Scout camp near Honokaʻa in August. The shooting, which left a boy dead, is believed to be accidental and no foul play is suspected in the incident. According to police, a boy who was unsupervised picked up a loaded firearm, […]
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Anchor Ashley Nagaoka to welcome a new addition to her family (and ours)

Newly-released court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper. The suspect accused of abducting a Big Island teen from a beach was equipped with zip ties, made her smoke crystal meth multiple times and then left her shackled in a bus overnight, police say in newly-released court documents that provide the first complete picture of the victim’s harrowing ordeal.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect in Hawaii Island teen’s kidnapping charged; bail set at $2M

The tragic incident happened late last month outside of Adventist Health Castle, killing a 91-year-old patient. Suspect in Hawaii Island teen’s kidnapping charged; bail set at $2M. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. He was apprehended by Hawaii Island police officers on Saturday afternoon. Lawmakers eye special session to tackle...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Update/located: Maui police say mother and son were last known to be in Pukalani

As of Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, the Maui Police Department has made contact with Michaela Gomez and her four-year-old son, Kanawai Texeria. The department extended thanks to the public for their assistance. The mother and son were the subject of a personal assistance-type case, and Maui police issued a notice on Monday, seeking help from the public in locating them.
PUKALANI, HI
KHON2

Disturbing details revealed in Hawaii homicide case

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Puna man involved in a homicide case that happened in Hawaiian Beaches has been charged with murder, according to Big Island prosecuting attorneys. Michael Carvalho II, 36, was charged with murder, burglary and criminal property damage. Court documents said officers initially responded to a burglary at a resident under renovation within […]
HAWAIIAN BEACHES, HI
bigislandnow.com

Abducted Girl Rescued After Scuffle at Hilo Cafe; Watch Family’s Reaction

The girl who was reportedly abducted on Friday was found at Cafe Pesto in Hilo on Saturday and brought to safety. “We’re feeling so blessed,” Laureen Debina, aunt of Mikella Lani Debina, told Big Island Now. “Elated. We’re so thankful for the community that had a hand in bringing her back. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN anchor Ashley Nagaoka announces she's pregnant

HNN News Brief (Sept. 20, 2022) Hawaii surfer Kalani David has died at the age of 24 after suffering a seizure while surfing in Costa Rica. Dozens affected by Red Hill contamination crisis march in DC demanding clean water. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Red Hill families who were sickened...
HAWAII STATE

