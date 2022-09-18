Read full article on original website
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of abducting a Big Island teen from a beach was equipped with zip ties, made her smoke crystal meth multiple times and then left her shackled in a bus overnight, police say in newly-released court documents that provide the first complete picture of the victim’s harrowing ordeal.
HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The state’s second ever MAILE AMBER Alert was issued Friday when Hawaii Island teen Mikella DeBina went missing from Kona. Duncan Mahi, 52, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of kidnapping 15-year-old DeBina from Anaehoomalu Bay Friday afternoon. By Monday, the suspect was charged. During the time that DeBina was missing, […]
23 gun-related offenses in Big Island camp shooting: HPD
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have completed the investigation into a shooting incident at a Boy Scout camp near Honokaʻa in August. The shooting, which left a boy dead, is believed to be accidental and no foul play is suspected in the incident. According to police, a boy who was unsupervised picked up a loaded firearm, […]
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities on the Big Island are considering 23 firearm-related offenses, including one for criminal negligence, against three men in connection to the deadly shooting at a Boy Scouts camp in late August. All 23 counts have been referred to the Hawaii County Prosecutor’s Office for review....
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have concluded that the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy at a Boy Scouts camp was accidental and that the firearm was owned by his father. Authorities said the incident happened on Aug. 28 at Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp near Honokaa. Officials said...
Prosecutors are seeking an extended term of imprisonment for Duncan Mahi, the Hilo man accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl on Friday.
‘Hilo Hero’ Recounts Rescue of 15-Year-Old Girl From Abductor
Musician Bridge Hartman wasn’t even supposed to work Saturday, his normal day off as a host at Café Pesto. But the 20-something — who came to work that day to cover a shift for another employee — left as the “Hilo Hero.”. He rescued a...
As of Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, the Maui Police Department has made contact with Michaela Gomez and her four-year-old son, Kanawai Texeria. The department extended thanks to the public for their assistance. The mother and son were the subject of a personal assistance-type case, and Maui police issued a notice on Monday, seeking help from the public in locating them.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have concluded that the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy at a Boy Scouts camp was accidental. Authorities said the incident happened on Aug. 28 at Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp near Honokaa. Officials said an unsupervised boy picked up a loaded firearm belonging...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Puna man involved in a homicide case that happened in Hawaiian Beaches has been charged with murder, according to Big Island prosecuting attorneys. Michael Carvalho II, 36, was charged with murder, burglary and criminal property damage. Court documents said officers initially responded to a burglary at a resident under renovation within […]
The Son Of A Slain Oahu Jail Inmate Is Suing The State Over Lax Practices
Vance Grace served a total of 34 years in Hawaii prisons and jails, and in the summer of 2020 he was looking forward to getting out in a month or so. He wanted to travel to the mainland after his release to watch the retirement ceremony for his son, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rush in to rescue kidnapped teen girl at Hilo cafe
Police have located and arrested 52-year-old Duncan Kealoha Mahi in connection to the kidnapping. Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. By Jonathan Jared Saupe. An AMBER alert was issued for Mikella Debina on Friday. AMBER alert issued...
Abducted Girl Rescued After Scuffle at Hilo Cafe; Watch Family’s Reaction
The girl who was reportedly abducted on Friday was found at Cafe Pesto in Hilo on Saturday and brought to safety. “We’re feeling so blessed,” Laureen Debina, aunt of Mikella Lani Debina, told Big Island Now. “Elated. We’re so thankful for the community that had a hand in bringing her back. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
‘A big thank you’: Teen’s family grateful for aloha, support to ensure she came home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the desperate search for 15-year-old Mikella Debina, Hawaii police officers worked leads that stretched from one side of the Big Island to the other. She was ultimately rescued by good Samaritans at a Hilo cafe. Capt. Thomas Shopay, of the Hawaii County Police Department, said coordination...
