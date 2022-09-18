ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

City commissioner in Florida proposes paying bounties on iguanas

KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
City officials are so fed up with the iguana population in Miami Beach that one commissioner suggested that a bounty should be put on the invasive species.

The city of Miami Beach paid iguana hunters $50,000 in 2021 and is expected to quadruple its budget to $200,000 to deal with the lizards.

According to WPLG, Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez suggested a unique approach to the problem in the Wednesday meeting.

“I don’t know — dead or alive. But if we pay per iguana, we’re going to get more iguanas,” Rosen Gonzalez said.

“People are going to go out and hunt them for money. I think that’s a better use of our money,” she added.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said the idea could work as long as it was legal.

The city will form a committee to investigate some of the solutions suggested, according to WPLG.

