ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, NC

U.S. marshal accused of shoplifting at Walmart in North Carolina

KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xwiX6_0i02swb100

US marshal accused of shoplifting at North Carolina Walmart Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went out of his way to let everyone know he was a U.S. marshal. (NCD)

DENVER, N.C. — Police in Denver, North Carolina, have charged a U.S. marshal with repeatedly stealing from Walmart.

Robert Spangler, of Denver, was in court on Friday to face five misdemeanor counts for shoplifting, according to WSOC-TV.

Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went out of his way to let everyone know he was a U.S. marshal, according to police reports.

Spangler is accused of paying for some items in the self-checkout line but not others.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Arizona armed robbery suspect arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a man wanted for armed robbery in Arizona was arrested in Tulsa on Monday night. According to a TPD Facebook post, the Tulsa Police Human Trafficking & Vice Unit serviced a search warrant near Pine and Peoria as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Denver, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Denver, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

SWAT called in on Gaston County assault suspect

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A SWAT team had to be called in on an assault suspect who refused to cooperate with Lincoln County deputies Monday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies were attempting to engage with 43-year-old Lincolnton resident Brandon Scronce, who was wanted for assault, at a home on […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#U S Marshal#Wsoc Tv#The Walmart On Highway 73#2022 Walmart#Cox Media Group
ourdavie.com

Sheriff still looking for suspect who ran last week

Sheriff’s deputies are still looking for the suspect who fled in a vehicle on Sept. 12, abandoning it not far from Cornatzer Elementary School, causing a temporary lockdown. He then fled on foot. At approximately 2:27 p.m., deputies attempted to stop a stolen white Toyota Rav4 on the 2900...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
KRMG

Orphaned manatees to return to Florida after receiving treatment in Ohio

CINCINNATI — A trio of orphaned manatees is almost ready to return home to Florida after spending more than a year in Ohio. SwimShady, Alby and Manhattan spent the last 18 months receiving rehabilitation at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s Manatee Springs, the zoo said in a news release. The zoo has been a part of a program with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership for two decades and has cared for 23 manatees.
CINCINNATI, OH
WSOC Charlotte

Man killed in shooting in Salisbury, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man was killed in a shooting on Old Wilkesboro Road on Sunday, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Police said they were dispatched to Old Wilkesboro Road after hearing reports about a shooting shortly before 1 a.m. At the scene, police said they found 27-year-old...
SALISBURY, NC
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
91K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy