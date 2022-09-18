ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

Video shows Bronx gang hit against reputed mobster at McDonald’s: prosecutors

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Federal prosecutors on Monday played surveillance video from a McDonald’s drive-thru in the Bronx, allegedly showing Bloods gang members making sure they’d killed a reputed mobster. The victim, 71-year-old Sylvester Zottola, known as “Sally Daz,” was picking up coffee when he was shot multiple times. He was allegedly set up by […]
NBC New York

66-Year-Old Woman Seriously Hurt in NYC Stranger Attack: Cops

Cops are looking for a stranger who punched a 66-year-old woman in the face, then stole her bag as she left a Bronx subway station following Friday's evening rush, leaving her seriously hurt, police say. The woman was walking out of the Fordham Road station around 7:45 p.m. that night...
queenoftheclick.com

R Train, 86th Street Car # 8830 – 9:20pm

This is from the R Train, 86th Street Car # 8830 at 9:20 pm tonight. Where are the NYC services for this man who is in dire need of help?. He’s someone brother, cousin & uncle. This was reported to NYCT. . Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized | No Comments...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Almost half of Manhattan employees have returned to their offices

According to a new survey by the Partnership for New York, 49% of Manhattan employees actually frequent the office on an average weekday—a pretty startling figure considering the two years of remote work that defined the post-COVID-19 era. Back in April, that statistic was closer to 38%. Interestingly enough...
PIX11

These are the best, worst subway stations in NYC: MTA

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Riders, beware: the list of the worst subway stations in New York City is out. The MTA Customer Satisfaction and Travel Survey, released on Monday, found that, by and large, customers at a number of Manhattan and Bronx stations weren’t satisfied. Riders gave low scores to stations based on personal security, […]
Daily News

Boy, 14, shot in leg in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a fight in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park, cops said Tuesday. The teen managed to take himself to the hospital after he was shot in the famed 526-acre green space about 8:30 p.m., police said. He hobbled into Kings County Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. He told nurses he had been shot in Prospect Park but wouldn’t say where in the park exactly. ...
