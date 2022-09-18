Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nypressnews.com
Teens seen running amok as Brooklyn party spills onto street: ‘All hell broke loose’
A horde of liquored-up preppies ran wild outside a Brooklyn house party, terrorizing neighbors and jumping on passing cars before the late-night debauchery ended, local residents told the Daily News. Dozens of prep school students at the booze-laden gathering this past weekend rampaged through the neighborhood, with one innocent woman...
Video shows Bronx gang hit against reputed mobster at McDonald’s: prosecutors
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Federal prosecutors on Monday played surveillance video from a McDonald’s drive-thru in the Bronx, allegedly showing Bloods gang members making sure they’d killed a reputed mobster. The victim, 71-year-old Sylvester Zottola, known as “Sally Daz,” was picking up coffee when he was shot multiple times. He was allegedly set up by […]
Noted Black artist, allegedly mistaken for a homeless person, accuses NYC hotel of racial profiling
Kahlil Robert Irving. High Line Hotel workers allegedly barged into his room, "accused" him of being a homeless person and ordered him to leave. [ more › ]
WHERE'S DESIREE? Girl, 15, vanished from Bronx home
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl last seen inside her Bronx home this week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Employee says fight over saying thank you led to fatal stabbing at Brooklyn store
A man was killed in a stabbing Tuesday night in Brooklyn.
NBC New York
66-Year-Old Woman Seriously Hurt in NYC Stranger Attack: Cops
Cops are looking for a stranger who punched a 66-year-old woman in the face, then stole her bag as she left a Bronx subway station following Friday's evening rush, leaving her seriously hurt, police say. The woman was walking out of the Fordham Road station around 7:45 p.m. that night...
queenoftheclick.com
R Train, 86th Street Car # 8830 – 9:20pm
This is from the R Train, 86th Street Car # 8830 at 9:20 pm tonight. Where are the NYC services for this man who is in dire need of help?. He’s someone brother, cousin & uncle. This was reported to NYCT. . Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized | No Comments...
N.Y. bishop who was robbed during livestreamed service clashes with woman in latest church broadcast
The New York City bishop who was robbed of around $1 million in jewelry during a livestreamed service in July was removed from his church by police Sunday after video appeared to show him grabbing a woman and pushing her. Bishop Lamor Whitehead, 44, was preaching at the Leaders of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Man robbed and stabbed on subway train in Brooklyn
Authorities say the man in his 20s was stabbed on a southbound No. 2 train as it approached the Winthrop Street station around 5:15 a.m.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Almost half of Manhattan employees have returned to their offices
According to a new survey by the Partnership for New York, 49% of Manhattan employees actually frequent the office on an average weekday—a pretty startling figure considering the two years of remote work that defined the post-COVID-19 era. Back in April, that statistic was closer to 38%. Interestingly enough...
These are the best, worst subway stations in NYC: MTA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Riders, beware: the list of the worst subway stations in New York City is out. The MTA Customer Satisfaction and Travel Survey, released on Monday, found that, by and large, customers at a number of Manhattan and Bronx stations weren’t satisfied. Riders gave low scores to stations based on personal security, […]
Woman miraculously survives crane boom falling on car in the Bronx
The 22-year-old woman driving sustained a hand injury, possibly from shattered glass, but was able to walk away from the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Attempted escape: Detainee jumps from NYC jail barge into East River, DOC says
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A detainee on New York City’s Bronx jail barge climbed a recreation yard fence and jumped into the East River on Tuesday morning, officials said. The detainee jumped from the Vernon C. Bain Center around 11:45 a.m., a Department of Correction spokesperson said. Officials apprehended the detainee and took them to […]
Man impersonates NYPD officer to steal $90 in merchandise from BX store
A man is wanted for allegedly impersonating a police officer in order to rob a Bronx store earlier this month, authorities said.
Man accused of swinging ax during McDonald’s fight released without bail
A man accused of swinging an ax around inside a New York City McDonald's was released on his own recognizance after his arraignment, court officials said Sunday.
Boy, 14, shot in leg in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park
A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a fight in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park, cops said Tuesday. The teen managed to take himself to the hospital after he was shot in the famed 526-acre green space about 8:30 p.m., police said. He hobbled into Kings County Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. He told nurses he had been shot in Prospect Park but wouldn’t say where in the park exactly. ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fired NYC teacher rips Mayor Adams for keeping vaccine mandate: 'Why are you holding onto this?'
A former New York City teacher slammed Mayor Eric Adams after she was fired over her vaccination status, calling the move "personal" as the city fires school employees in droves over the COVID-19 mandate. Rachelle Garcia, who taught in Brooklyn for 15 years, joined "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday amid...
Woman shot in head at Brooklyn middle school next to infant, suspect being questioned
A woman was shot in the head at a Middle School next to Marine Park in Brooklyn on Tuesday, according to police. The woman was shot at J.H.S. 278 Marine Park on Stewart Street near Fillmore Avenue around 4:11 p.m., authorities said.
Teen Vanished During Cross Country Trip in 2012. Her Remains Were Just ID'd at N.Y.C. Construction Site
Skeletal remains found during an excavation at a New York City construction in 2020 have been identified as belonging to a teen who vanished during a cross-country trip a decade earlier, authorities say. Now the New York City Police Department is asking for information in connection to the 2012 disappearance...
Comments / 0