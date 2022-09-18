Read full article on original website
Related
Woman wanted in connection to murder in South Carolina believed to be in metro Atlanta: sheriff
ATLANTA — A South Carolina sheriff is asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect wanted in connection to a murder. The woman, pictured below, is believed to be somewhere in metro Atlanta, according to the sheriff's office. The Union County Sheriff's Office, in South Carolina,...
Convicted felon, former Ga. pastor used COVID-19 grants to buy Mercedes, prosecutors say
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A former south Georgia pastor who is also a three-time convicted felon, mortician, restauranteur and tax preparer has pleaded guilty to lying to get federal COVID-19 small business assistance. Mack Devon Knight, 45, of Stonecrest was sentenced to 29 months in prison with three years...
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Georgia nursing homes and senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders; Residents died when they were supposed to be revived, state records say.
'You did nothing wrong' | Family of man shot and killed by Georgia deputy pens heartfelt letter to him
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a man who was shot and killed by a Habersham County deputy last week, who was responding to a 911 call about a man with a gun, has written him a letter to tell him they sympathize with him. "You did your...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coladaily.com
Double murder suspect arrested in Georgia, five months after Columbia shooting
Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a man wanted in connection to a double murder that took place at a Columbia apartment complex. Trev’von Pinckney spent five months on the run from police before being arrested last week. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, he is charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Judge Gives Marc Wilson Harshest Prison Sentence Possible In Georgia Stand Your Ground Case
William Marcus “Marc’ Wilson was sentenced after being found guilty of manslaughter in a Georgia Stand Your Ground case centered on race. The post Judge Gives Marc Wilson Harshest Prison Sentence Possible In Georgia Stand Your Ground Case appeared first on NewsOne.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for teenage sisters who left home and haven't returned
REX, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding two young sisters who left home and haven't returned. According to the Clayton County Police Department, Lamyiah Edmondson, 15, and her sister Makyiah Perkins, 14, left their house without permission and failed to return.
Metro Atlanta attorney sentenced to life with parole in road rage slaying
A metro Atlanta attorney who ran over a man he believed threw a golf ball at his Mercedes was convicted of murder charge...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Syracuse man pleads to up to life in prison for murder even though DA can’t prove he pulled trigger
Syracuse, NY -- Onondaga County prosecutors aren’t sure whether Rayquan Williams pulled the trigger or not in a drive-by shooting that left a man dead in August 2021. Despite the uncertainty, Williams, 26, agreed to plead guilty Tuesday to murder for his role in Quintell Stepney’s death in the 500 block of Turtle Street.
Upstate NY men accused of having ‘numerous’ ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices
Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
New York State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Return An Old Item At Walmart
Buying something you already have and replacing the new with the old, and returning it for your money back is illegal. A New York State Trooper was arrested on Tuesday after the same people that he works with alleged he attempted to return an item at Walmart after switching the contents of the new box with a "weathered" version of the same item according to CNY Central.
Man who went on I-85 shooting spree was circling courthouse before arrest, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A shooting spree on I-85 in East Alabama and West Georgia last month now has some new information. Chambers County, Alabama Sheriff Sid Lockhart says before 39-year-old Jerel Brown was taken into custody for going on a shooting spree in Georgia and Alabama last month, witnesses spotted him circling the block around the county courthouse.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Camillus woman handcuffed boy to bed, strangled him and didn’t feed him for days, deputies say
Update: Camillus woman charged with abusing 11-year boy released from jail on bond. Camillus, N.Y. — A Camillus woman was charged Tuesday with strangling, neglecting and abusing an 11-year-old boy, deputies said. The 44-year-old woman handcuffed the boy to a bed frame, forced him to sleep on the floor...
Cortland County woman arrested for endangering 3 year old
On September 18th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance on Preble Road in the Town of Preble.
Man accused of shooting 3 people in the legs from Syracuse railroad bridge, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was arrested Tuesday and accused of opening fire on a group of people from a railroad bridge in Syracuse, police said. Nahshon Nance, 25, of Syracuse, opened fire at 9:01 p.m. on August 1 on the 1100 block of South Townsend Street, Syracuse police said in a criminal complaint filed in city court.
Long Live the Buffet! Inside an Abandoned Ponderosa Steakhouse in Syracuse
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Remember Ponderosa? It was nearly impossible to leave hungry. Famous for their all-you-can-eat salad bar, DIY ice cream station and tough-as-shoeleather steaks, there was arguably no better...
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock (53), the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up for a spirited debate against Republican candidate Hershel Walker on Oct. 14. The race is very close, with most...
whcuradio.com
Cornell Police announce arrest in vehicle theft
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell Police have arrested and charged someone with the theft of a vehicle from a campus parking lot. The Jeep was reported stolen last Saturday, and police announced Thursday an arrest was made. The unnamed suspect was charged with grand larceny and possession of stolen property, which are felonies.
Central NY woman charged with driving impaired by drugs after head-on Route 690 crash, police say
Van Buren, N.Y. — A Central New York woman, who caused a head-on crash on Route 690 in Van Buren, has been charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, according to the state police. Heather J. Wills, 38, of Geddes, was driving on Route 690 North around 12:20...
More South Carolina women are registering to vote in wake of Dobb’s decision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Thousands of women are registering to vote in the wake of the late June Supreme Court decision to roll back constitutional protections for abortion. It is a trend that has reverberated across the United States, including in South Carolina. Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24 and since, more than 36,000 […]
Comments / 3