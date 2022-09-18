ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
State
Georgia State
Syracuse, NY
Government
Local
Georgia Government
coladaily.com

Double murder suspect arrested in Georgia, five months after Columbia shooting

Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a man wanted in connection to a double murder that took place at a Columbia apartment complex. Trev’von Pinckney spent five months on the run from police before being arrested last week. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, he is charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Live#Syracuse University#Citrustv
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY men accused of having ‘numerous’ ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices

Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Return An Old Item At Walmart

Buying something you already have and replacing the new with the old, and returning it for your money back is illegal. A New York State Trooper was arrested on Tuesday after the same people that he works with alleged he attempted to return an item at Walmart after switching the contents of the new box with a "weathered" version of the same item according to CNY Central.
WATERTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
96.1 The Eagle

Long Live the Buffet! Inside an Abandoned Ponderosa Steakhouse in Syracuse

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Remember Ponderosa? It was nearly impossible to leave hungry. Famous for their all-you-can-eat salad bar, DIY ice cream station and tough-as-shoeleather steaks, there was arguably no better...
whcuradio.com

Cornell Police announce arrest in vehicle theft

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell Police have arrested and charged someone with the theft of a vehicle from a campus parking lot. The Jeep was reported stolen last Saturday, and police announced Thursday an arrest was made. The unnamed suspect was charged with grand larceny and possession of stolen property, which are felonies.
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy