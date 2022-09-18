Read full article on original website
Related
Fan returns Aaron Judge's 60th HR ball to Yankees slugger
Many people who score a piece of sports memorabilia at an actual game would probably be tempted to keep it. That wasn't the case for Yankees fan Michael Kessler, who caught Aaron Judge's 60th home-run ball on Tuesday night and then -- drumroll, please -- returned it to Judge. "He...
Reports: Raiders acquire OT Justin Herron from Patriots
The Las Vegas Raiders acquired offensive tackle Justin Herron from the New England Patriots, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday.
Is the lack of Saints pass-rush stats an issue? Dennis Allen says no: 'The sacks will come'
The numbers, or lack thereof, certainly stand out for the New Orleans Saints: Two games played, 1 sack, 4 QB hits. But head coach Dennis Allen says it’s not a serious issue. Here’s why.
Comments / 0