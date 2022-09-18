Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
citrustv.com
Syracuse Football Downs Purdue 32-29 in the Final Moments
Following an abysmal first half, Syracuse responded with 29 points in the final 30 minutes, including a dramatic final drive. CitrusTV’s Cameron Ezeir details SU’s picturesque final play and the Orange’s pair of weapons that connected on it.
citrustv.com
Men’s Soccer Handles Business Against Colgate
Syracuse men’s soccer received a plethora of media attention following a 2-1 road upset over then-ranked No. 1 Clemson. Goalkeeper Russell Shealy and forward Levonte Johnson received ACC Defensive and Offensive Player of the Week honors respectively. Head Coach Ian McIntyre’s squad also jumped thirteen spots in the rankings to No. 3 overall. The Orange backed up the hype with a 2-0 win over in-state foe Colgate on Tuesday night.
citrustv.com
Italian Fest Returns to Syracuse | Juice and Java
Italian Fest has returned to Syracuse. Juice and Java reporter Teagan Brown visits the annual celebration.
citrustv.com
Defense Sparks a Historic Start for Men’s Soccer
Syracuse, N.Y. – A year ago, Syracuse men’s soccer won two of eight ACC matches. After all, the ACC is widely considered the best conference in NCAA men’s soccer. In the latest coaches poll, three of the top five teams in the country came from the ACC. This is what makes Syracuse’s 6-0-1 record and 2-0-0 start to conference play in 2022 so impressive.
Comments / 0