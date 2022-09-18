ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooringsport, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Walker Road homicide victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in southwest Shreveport Monday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. D’Shaundre Harris, 28, of Shreveport, died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital at 9:14 p.m. He had been taken there with several gunshot wounds following an argument during which he was shot just after 7:30 p.m. in the 8900 block of Walker Road.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Prator pleads for faster courts to relieve jail overcrowding

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator is sounding the alarm at Caddo Correctional Center on overcrowding. And he's pleading for help to fix it. The sheriff called a meeting of the Caddo Criminal Justice Committee for next Tuesday, September 27. That committee is made up of local elected leaders and officials in the criminal justice system.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Mooringsport, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Mooringsport, LA
City
Columbia, LA
KSLA

Jury sentences Marshall man to 10 years in connection to intoxicated driving death

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Harrison County jury found a Marshall man guilty for his involvement in a two-vehicle crash that killed a 66-year-old man last year. In Judge Brad Morin’s court, the jury found Katrail Flanagan, 26, guilty on one count of intoxication manslaughter in the death of Edwin O’Neal Wilbert, of Marshall, on Sunday, July 11, 2021. He was sentenced to 10 years in a Texas state prison.
MARSHALL, TX
KTBS

Recent violence in Shreveport involves women

SHREVEPORT, La - It was a violent couple of days in Shreveport over this past weekend and much of it involved women. It started Friday around midnight on Illinois Avenue in the Mooretown neighborhood. Police found Latoya Kellum who had been shot, sitting in an SUV that had crashed into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Bails#Art#Columbia Park#Fraud#Civil Service Board#Shriners Children
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Woman Killed in Mooretown Shooting

A woman shot and mortally wounded in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood late Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Latoya Kellum, 30, was shot while driving in the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue just before 11 p.m. She was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where she succumbed to her wounds at 11:54 p.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Kilgore PD seeking the public’s help to identify woman

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department has released a photo of a woman they said they need help to identify for possible fraud involvement at Brookshire’s grocery store. Any individual that my have any information regarding this woman is asked to contact Detective Joseph Johnston at 903-218-6906 or joseph.johnston@cityofkilgore.com. Johnston reminds the public, […]
KILGORE, TX
KTBS

One person seriously injured from shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A person was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Shreveport Monday night. Shreveport police said multiple shots were fired near Walker Road and Mackey Lane around 7:30 p.m. According to police no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project

Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – On September 17, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that in January 2022, the Caddo Parish Constable’s Office requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) to investigate an accusation of fraud by a public officer. The public official was named Mooringsport Mayor William Chester Coffman, 54.
CADDO PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
KSLA

Missing woman last spoken to by family on June 5

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for a woman who has been missing since the beginning of June. Police say Carzie Rhodes, 43, was last spoken to by family members on June 5. Rhodes is 5′ 4″ tall and weighs about 240 lbs. She has black hair, brown eyes, and a nose ring. Rhodes goes by the nickname “Moo Moo.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Trial for woman accused of murdering expectant mother & her unborn child continues into second week in Bowie Co.

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The trial of Taylor Parker continued Tuesday, Sept. 20 in a Bowie County court. Parker is accused of killing Reagan Hancock of New Boston, Texas and removing the woman’s unborn child from her body. In 2020, Parker pretended to be pregnant and according to prosecutors, this was an effort to not lose her boyfriend, Wade Griffin. Parker’s claim apparently misled Griffin and others.
NEW BOSTON, TX
KSLA

SPD seeking missing man, last seen in June

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Robert Jeffery Scaife?. Scaife, 54, was last seen in the 400 block of Pete Harris Drive on June 30. He has brown hair, blue eyes, long curly hair, and a beard. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (318) 673-7300.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Free car seat check being held on National Seat Check Saturday in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - To save lives, Louisiana State Police and Buckle Up Louisiana are offering free child car seats and booster seats. On Sept. 24, the National Seat Check Saturday, a child seat giveaway will be happening from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Caddo Sheriff’s Safety Town, located at 8910 Jewella Ave. in Shreveport. No appointment is necessary for this event.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy