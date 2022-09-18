Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 68; Low: 54. Mostly cloudy with a morning shower. The 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Reverend wants to stamp out “nurseries of hatred”: Syracuse native the Rev. H. Bernard Alex is the senior pastor at Victory Temple Fellowship Church, in Syracuse. Alex, 60, has been a leader in civil and human rights in Central New York, serving, among other ways, as president of the Syracuse chapter of the National Action Network chapter. He sat down with syracuse.com recently to talk about the hardest part of being a minister, why he loves to sing, and how he strives to be a community “transformist.” (Dennis Nett photo)

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO