CitrusTV NOW | Tuesday, September 20th
Syracuse University is holding the 20th Human Rights Film Festival. CitrusTV anchor Peyton Spellacy breaks down what you need to know and more of today’s top stories.
Juice and Java | Saturday, September 17th
Juice and Java hosts Nicole Aponte and Josh Meyers are in studio this morning to break down the week’s top stories. Juice and Java reporter Teagan Brown visits the Syracuse Italian Festival. Nicole and Josh speak with the president of University Union about tomorrow’s Juice Jam concert. Entertainment Correspondent Alexa LaMalfa breaks down this morning’s top entertainment headlines. Nicole and Josh learn how to play tennis!
Men’s Soccer Handles Business Against Colgate
Syracuse men’s soccer received a plethora of media attention following a 2-1 road upset over then-ranked No. 1 Clemson. Goalkeeper Russell Shealy and forward Levonte Johnson received ACC Defensive and Offensive Player of the Week honors respectively. Head Coach Ian McIntyre’s squad also jumped thirteen spots in the rankings to No. 3 overall. The Orange backed up the hype with a 2-0 win over in-state foe Colgate on Tuesday night.
Longtime Syracuse radio DJ named new 93Q program director; 2 others promoted
A longtime Syracuse radio DJ has been named the new program director at 93Q (WNTQ-FM) after former PD Tom Mitchell’s exit earlier this month. Cumulus Media announced Monday that Rick Roberts, who began his career with 93Q while he was still in high school, has been promoted to program director and digital content producer for the Top 40/CHR broadcaster. Roberts has been with the radio station for more than 25 years and will continue hosting the afternoon drive on weekdays from 3-7 p.m.; in addition to on-air host, he was previously named music director in 2006 and assistant program director in 2018.
Adam Weitsman, SU’s biggest athletic booster, wants to draw 5-star players with eye-popping NIL offer
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse University’s most famous sports booster has decided to get involved in the name, image and likeness (NIL) space and will offer $1 million per year to one five-star football player and one five-star basketball player to represent his companies. Adam Weitsman, an Upstate New...
Post Malone falls in hole on stage at concert, finishes show with bruised ribs
Syracuse native Post Malone says he’s OK after falling through a hole on stage at a concert in St. Louis. The Grammy-nominated rapper-singer was performing “Circles” at the Enterprise Center on Saturday night when his guitar was lowered underneath the stage. Videos show Malone moving around on stage, apparently unaware that the hole hadn’t been covered and took a tumble; he was seen grabbing his chest and lying on stage in pain.
All-state running back debuts for new team this fall
Syracuse, N.Y. — Eli Benson, a fourth-team all-state running back, is suiting up for a new team this fall. Benson is no longer playing for Auburn. He has moved and is now part of the Liverpool football team.
First Look: Celebrated chef brings another cool concept to the kitchen hidden inside an Eastwood sports bar (video)
(In First Look, we pay a quick visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, send an email to cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
Syracuse native David Muir wins TV ratings season again with historic feat
Syracuse native David Muir has won the TV ratings season again with a new, historic feat. According to Nielsen Media Research, ABC News’ “World News Tonight with David Muir” spent 31 weeks in the 2021-2022 season as the No. 1 program of the week in total viewers on all of broadcast and cable, excluding sports — a first for a newscast. Muir’s show averaged 8.145 million total viewers, more than top-rated series like “Yellowstone” (2.8 million) and “This Is Us” (2 million), and was the No. 1 program across all of television for 17 weeks.
Can Adam Weitsman bring a million-dollar recruit to Syracuse? (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 20)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 68; Low: 54. Mostly cloudy with a morning shower. The 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Reverend wants to stamp out “nurseries of hatred”: Syracuse native the Rev. H. Bernard Alex is the senior pastor at Victory Temple Fellowship Church, in Syracuse. Alex, 60, has been a leader in civil and human rights in Central New York, serving, among other ways, as president of the Syracuse chapter of the National Action Network chapter. He sat down with syracuse.com recently to talk about the hardest part of being a minister, why he loves to sing, and how he strives to be a community “transformist.” (Dennis Nett photo)
Daily Orange
Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
Are These Truly The 10 Best Restaurants in Central New York?
There are so many different options when it comes to picking a place to dine here in Central New York. What are you feeling like? Italian? Mediterranean? Fine dining? Casual? A diner?. Maybe you're looking to try somewhere you have never been before - or - you simply want a...
Long Live the Buffet! Inside an Abandoned Ponderosa Steakhouse in Syracuse
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Remember Ponderosa? It was nearly impossible to leave hungry. Famous for their all-you-can-eat salad bar, DIY ice cream station and tough-as-shoeleather steaks, there was arguably no better...
Syracuse couple stuck in Puerto Rico during Hurricane Fiona
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO (WSYR-TV)– Syracuse natives Wendy and Nelson Sustache were supposed to be on a flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico back to Syracuse Sunday. Instead, they got stuck weathering the wrath of Hurricane Fiona from their San Juan condo. The couple has been traveling back and forth between Puerto Rico and the […]
Penalty Stroke Saves Syracuse Field Hockey in 1-0 Win Over Hofstra
Rain is on the forecast today, and SU needed it badly. For 58 minutes, the game was scoreless, before Laura Graziosi broke the stalemate with a penalty stroke. The senior’s first goal of the season led Syracuse to a 1-0 win over Hofstra. SU’s head coach Ange Bradley said that, when you’re standing on this spot, confidence is what matters.
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
St. Joseph’s Hospital allowing more visitors and increasing visitation hours
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- St. Joseph’s Health Hospital has updated its protocols allowing more leeway for patients. As of September 21, St. Joseph’s will be expanding its visitation hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Along with this modification, also comes the following: Up to two persons per patient, per day One person allowed at a […]
Lou Ferrigno horror movie suspended after actress injury, pay issues
A horror movie filming in Syracuse, N.Y., was forced to suspend production halfway through filming because of several issues, including an actor’s injury and crew members walking off set over a pay dispute. “The Hermit,” starring former “The Incredible Hulk” actor and champion bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno, began shooting in...
New Haunted Tunnel in Central New York for a Spooky Halloween
The Halloween Creepy Crawl is back in Central New York this year with a spookier twist in a new haunted tunnel. The annual haunted riverwalk in Oswego will be transformed the train tunnel on East First Street into a haunted tunnel. There will also be ax chuckers, rock climbing, a mechanical bull, live music, food, and beverages in the beer garden that will be held in Rotary Park. "Same event, new twist," said Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
Fulton Fall Fest Returns Oct. 8 With New Activities, Food, Entertainment
FULTON – How would you like to walk inside a hot air balloon? Or try your skill at axe chucking? They’re all part of the new attractions and over 100 vendors, homemade crafts, promotional booths, local farms and civic organizations coming to this year’s Fulton Fall Festival, Sat., Oct. 8, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair of the Special Events Committee (SEC) of Fulton.
