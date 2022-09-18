Read full article on original website
Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football ReportUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KSLA
Broadmoor Neighborhood Assoc. holds city council candidate forum for District C
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As Election Day gets closer, voters in one Shreveport neighborhood had another chance to hear from their next possible city council member. Tuesday night (Sept. 20), the Broadmoor Neighborhood Association (BNA) held a candidate forum for District C. Right now, John Nickelson holds that seat, but is not running for reelection. All three candidates vying for his seat were at the forum. They are Rebecca Thomas, Jim Taliaferro, and Joseph Carstensen. The forum’s moderator, Bill Robertson, explained why these forums are so important.
KSLA
Now-removed Bossier City police chief prepares to challenge the decision
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Days after the Bossier City Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board voted to remove Chris Estess as police chief, his attorney said they plan to ask the board to reconsider. According to state law, the person up for removal should be notified and afforded...
KSLA
Longview ISD board president says settlement ‘necessary’ for abused students
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In the wake of Monday night’s announced $2.5 million settlement between Longview ISD and the families of 10 children allegedly abused by former educators, district leadership has issued public statements regarding the developments. LISD Superintendent James Wilcox called the former educators’ alleged actions “appalling.”...
KSLA
Caddo sheriff again appeals for help with overcrowding at Caddo Correctional Center
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo’s sheriff again is appealing for help dealing with overcrowding at the parish’s prison, an issue he says has only worsened since 2008. Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator wants members of the parish’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee to attend their meeting at noon Tuesday, Sept. 27 to address the matter.
KTBS
Port of Caddo-Bossier to host tenant job fair Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Port of Caddo-Bossier will host a job fair for its tenants on Wednesday. The event will take place from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Regional Commerce Center, located at 6000 Doug Attaway Boulevard in Shreveport. Many Port tenants will be in attendance, looking for...
KSLA
A CENTURY OF LEARNING: South Highland Elementary celebrates 100 years
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - South Highland Elementary is celebrating a huge milestone - 100 years of service. “The building was built in 1922 and they use to call themselves the ‘South Highlands Village,’” said Principal Heather Williams. “Actually the original school house is on Ontario - just a few blocks where we are now.”
Caddo Sheriff Says Jail Crowding Is Now Critical
Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator says the jail situation in Shreveport at the Caddo Correctional Center is at a crisis level and something has to be done. He says this problem has been getting worse and worse over the past few years. The sheriff wants members of the parish’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee to get together on Tuesday to talk about solutions.
KTBS
Recent violence in Shreveport involves women
SHREVEPORT, La - It was a violent couple of days in Shreveport over this past weekend and much of it involved women. It started Friday around midnight on Illinois Avenue in the Mooretown neighborhood. Police found Latoya Kellum who had been shot, sitting in an SUV that had crashed into...
Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project
Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – On September 17, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that in January 2022, the Caddo Parish Constable’s Office requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) to investigate an accusation of fraud by a public officer. The public official was named Mooringsport Mayor William Chester Coffman, 54.
KTBS
Audit: Former DeSoto DA may have misused public funds
MANSFIELD, La. – Former DeSoto District Attorney Gary Evans may have misappropriated more than $120,000 during his last year in office, including spending taxpayer money on his failed re-election campaign. Another $800,000 transferred from a diversion fund into the general fund is also being questioned. That’s according to an...
KTBS
Prator pleads for faster courts to relieve jail overcrowding
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator is sounding the alarm at Caddo Correctional Center on overcrowding. And he's pleading for help to fix it. The sheriff called a meeting of the Caddo Criminal Justice Committee for next Tuesday, September 27. That committee is made up of local elected leaders and officials in the criminal justice system.
Bossier Parish Violent Offenders 9/1-9/20
The following mugshots those who were booked into Bossier Parish Max. All parties are considered innocent until proven guilty. The following mugshots those who were booked into Bossier Parish Max. All parties are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish Labor Day Weekend Violent Offenders (Mugshots) All individuals pictured are...
bizmagsb.com
Shreveport-Bossier business leaders selected as C100 member for 2022
The Committee of 100 for Economic Development (C100) has announced new members from Shreveport-Bossier for 2022. The new members are Cintas Corporation General Manager Suyi Georgewill, Shreveport Business Owner Grant Nuckolls, Shreveport Business Owner Rick Simpson, and Managing Partner of Fairfield Property Management Edward Taylor. C100 Executive Committee member Linda...
KTAL
Shreveport high school dismisses students early
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Woodlawn High School in Shreveport began dismissing students from campus Tuesday morning. Due to a power outage, students at Woodlawn began being dismissed at 11:45 a.m. due to a power outage affecting the campus. Parents may pick up their students at this time and buses...
KTBS
Walker Road homicide victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in southwest Shreveport Monday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. D’Shaundre Harris, 28, of Shreveport, died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital at 9:14 p.m. He had been taken there with several gunshot wounds following an argument during which he was shot just after 7:30 p.m. in the 8900 block of Walker Road.
KTBS
BPSO SRO saves choking Benton student
BENTON, La. -- A Bossier Parish sheriff's school resource officer is being recognized for coming to the aid of a student who was choking in a school cafeteria. Sheriff Julian Whittington said Deputy Jeremy Johnston, a Benton Middle School SRO, was monitoring students during their lunch break and noticed a young man suddenly stand up from his table and began walking towards him.
KSLA
Woodlawn High School dismissing students early on Sept. 20
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A power outage ended classes for Woodlawn High students on Sept. 20. Parents may pick up students at this time. School buses are running full routes at this time. Crews with SWEPCO expect full power to be restored later on Sept. 20 and expect the school...
KSLA
Free car seat check being held on National Seat Check Saturday in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - To save lives, Louisiana State Police and Buckle Up Louisiana are offering free child car seats and booster seats. On Sept. 24, the National Seat Check Saturday, a child seat giveaway will be happening from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Caddo Sheriff’s Safety Town, located at 8910 Jewella Ave. in Shreveport. No appointment is necessary for this event.
KTBS
Power outage prompts early dismissal at Shreveport high school
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Woodlawn High School dismissed students at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday because of a power outage affecting the campus. Parents may pick up their children at this time. Buses have begun running full routes for bus riders. SWEPCO expects a full restoration of power later this afternoon and school...
KSLA
New solar power facility to be built in Caddo Parish
BATON ROUGE – Clean, renewable energy able to power 12,000 homes is coming to north Caddo Parish in the form of a solar power plant near Hosston, according to Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell. The 72-megawatt “Rocking R” solar facility near the Louisiana 2 exit off Interstate 49...
