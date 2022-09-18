SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As Election Day gets closer, voters in one Shreveport neighborhood had another chance to hear from their next possible city council member. Tuesday night (Sept. 20), the Broadmoor Neighborhood Association (BNA) held a candidate forum for District C. Right now, John Nickelson holds that seat, but is not running for reelection. All three candidates vying for his seat were at the forum. They are Rebecca Thomas, Jim Taliaferro, and Joseph Carstensen. The forum’s moderator, Bill Robertson, explained why these forums are so important.

