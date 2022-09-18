Read full article on original website
A special tribute is attached to the 49th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival this year. The event runs from September 22nd through the 25th. This year's festival will honor Joan Grishkot. She and her husband Walter co-founded this spectacular event. Walter passed away in 2011 and Joan passed away in 2021.
Saints LB Demario Davis to host 2nd annual Dining for Dreams fundraiser
On Monday, October 10th, Saints linebacker Demario Davis will host his 2nd annual “Dining for Dreams” fundraising dinner. The event will be held at English Turn Golf and Country Club in New Orleans and will feature a VIP cocktail reception, followed by a three-course meal. Guests will be served by Demario, some of his teammates as well as local celebrities. There will also be a silent and live auction that will offer guests the opportunity to bid on various items and experiences to support a great cause.
