On Monday, October 10th, Saints linebacker Demario Davis will host his 2nd annual “Dining for Dreams” fundraising dinner. The event will be held at English Turn Golf and Country Club in New Orleans and will feature a VIP cocktail reception, followed by a three-course meal. Guests will be served by Demario, some of his teammates as well as local celebrities. There will also be a silent and live auction that will offer guests the opportunity to bid on various items and experiences to support a great cause.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO